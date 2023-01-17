Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Sixth Street Museum District plans new ‘Faces of Eureka’ during Black History Month
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s Sixth Street Museum District is expanding an exhibit honoring students from the historic Eureka School, as part of the 2023 Black History Month celebration. A second installation of “Faces of Eureka” will be held Feb. 2 along Mobile Street. Several of the...
WDAM-TV
Mardi Gras celebrations fine tuning underway in Hattiesburg
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As Mardi Gras approaches, the City of Hattiesburg is preparing for its 12th annual Caerus parade. The parade will roll at 1 p.m. on Feb. 18, and will be followed by the first Saturday baseball game for the University of Southern Mississippi. Keith Co. Petroleum...
WDAM-TV
Sumrall veteran set to celebrate 100th birthday
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - David Henry Collins may be 99 years old, but he moves like a man half his age. “I’ve got a thing down there that I can put my feet on and I can use it in my arms,” Collins said. “Then I walk around, sometimes from here to the church. Me and my walking stick. So, I do pretty good.”
WDAM-TV
Residents of Collins’ veterans home treated to early Mardi Gras celebration
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents at the State Veterans Home in Collins were treated to a special, in-person Mardi Gras celebration Wednesday. It was hosted by several Pine Belt veterans’ organizations and was the first event of its kind since the pandemic began. Crescent City-style party music was provided...
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg, St. James Wright VFW Post 5397 reach agreement
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An agreement between the City of Hattiesburg and St. James Wright VFW Post 5397 has been reached concerning acts of violence that have taken place around the property located on 108 Mobile Street. According to the agreed order recovered from Forrest County Chancery Court, the parties...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg mayor attends US Conference of Mayors in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker has been out of town attending the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Washington, D.C. According to the conference’s website, it’s an official non-partisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are estimated to be more than 1,400 such cities in the country. Each is represented in the conference by its chief elected official, the mayor.
WDAM-TV
USM students start spring semester: How they impact the Hattiesburg economy
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Class is officially in session at the University of Southern Mississippi. USM students started their spring semester on Wednesday January 18 and are 1 day closer to finishing out the school year. They say they hope to have a semester full of success. “I’m hoping to...
WDAM-TV
Michigan volunteers working on final R3SM home rebuild from 2017 tornado
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - About one dozen volunteers from Michigan are in Hattiesburg this week, helping rebuild a home that was damaged in the January 2017 tornado. Volunteers from two churches in that state are working with the organization “World Renew” and Hattiesburg’ Recover, Rebuild and Restore Southeast Mississippi to rebuild a home for Carolyn Smith.
WDAM-TV
Marion County students apply for PRCC scholarships
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County students are taking advantage of the opportunity to attend Pearl River Community College at no cost. “Our students are looking forward to the possibilities they have now because of the grant,” said Percynthia Newsome, principal of East Marion High School. “Because a lot of them were wondering how they would pay for college, so this has just opened up a lot of doors and just caused a lot of our students to start thinking about going to college.
WDAM-TV
91-year-old Sumrall man publishes 1st book
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) _ A Sumrall writer is publishing his first book at the age of 91. “A Table in the Wilderness” is a fictional tale written by John Chandler loosely based on his own life. Not only is Chandler a Korean War veteran, but he has experienced landmark...
WDAM-TV
Mississippi Municipalities League discusses ideas with lawmakers
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Last week, Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee went to Jackson with the Laurel City Council to meet with the other 300 municipalities in Mississippi to discuss potential bills they’d like to see passed by legislators. The goal was to gather ideas and discuss problems and solutions...
WDAM-TV
Wednesday workshop aids Jones County first responders dealing with victims of trauma
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A number of Jones County first responders got a quick course Wednesday in dealing with trauma. Clean Slate Behavioral Health Solutions offered a free trauma informed training workshop at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Training Center. The workshop helped those in first responder positions and...
WDAM-TV
Sumrall man arrested stealing catalytic converters in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Sumrall man is behind bars after officers caught him attempting to steal catalytic converters. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 27-year-old Joseph Taylor of Sumrall was arrested around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 19. Officers said they discovered Taylor attempting to cut a catalytic converter...
WDAM-TV
Registration opens for Petal Children’s Task Force 11th annual ‘Lighthouse Dash’
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Registration for the 11th annual Petal Children’s Task Force Lighthouse Dash is officially open. The 5-K run/2-mile walk serves as the biggest fundraiser for the organization and all money raised goes towards food. Demaris Lee, executive director of Petal Children’s Task Force, said this event...
WDAM-TV
More commercial growth expected on Evelyn Gandy Parkway
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s already been a busy year for Evelyn Gandy Parkway in the Friendly City, and it’s expected to continue. After Petal recently welcomed a new Chick-fil-A, Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said the parkway still has plenty of room for commercial growth. “Obviously, there’s a...
WDAM-TV
William Carey baseball right around the corner
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey will be back on the baseball diamond on February 3 as the two-time defending SSAC champions. The Crusaders return five starters from a 37-17 team and welcome several transfers with experience at the Division I level. NAIA baseball is as competitive as it’s ever...
WDAM-TV
Forrest County Sheriff reacts to proposed bill
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A new proposal from the state House of Representatives would make it illegal for a bystander to record an office at a close distance. The proposed bill would not allow anyone who is not the subject of police contact within 15 feet of a scene.
WDAM-TV
HPD: Hattiesburg man cleared in burglary investigation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man wanted in a burglary investigation by the Hattiesburg Police Department has been cleared. According to HPD, Isaiah Booth, 32, who had an active warrant for residential burglary, has been cleared in the incident after the victim dropped the charges. The police department previously...
3 Greene County businesses licensed to grow medical marijuana
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Three businesses in Greene County are among the facilities licensed to grow medical marijuana, according to the state’s latest data. The Jan. 13 report lists all the businesses licensed to cultivate, process, test and transport medical marijuana in the state. Only cultivation licenses have been issued so far in Greene […]
