MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County students are taking advantage of the opportunity to attend Pearl River Community College at no cost. “Our students are looking forward to the possibilities they have now because of the grant,” said Percynthia Newsome, principal of East Marion High School. “Because a lot of them were wondering how they would pay for college, so this has just opened up a lot of doors and just caused a lot of our students to start thinking about going to college.

MARION COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO