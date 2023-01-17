Russell Gage injury updates — Buccaneers WR hospitalized after collision as head coach reveals update on player’s health

NFL star Russell Gage was carted off the field Monday night after suffering a frightening injury following a collision with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Buccaneers' wide receiver, 26, collapsed after taking a hit from Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson late in the fourth quarter.

Bucs Head Coach Todd Bowles said the player has been taken to the hospital with a concussion and is being checked for a neck injury, according to Scott Smith.

Todd Bowles added that whilst on the pitch he could see Russell's “fingers moving”.

The wide receiver was carted off the field after being put on a spine-protective backboard.

Todd Bowles gives update

Bucs head coach, Todd Bowles has said that Gage has been "taken to the hospital, he has concussion".

He added that they will do tests to check for "potential neck injuries".

Whilst on the pitch, Todd claimed that he could see his "fingers moving" but didn't know about the rest.

How is Damar Hamlin doing now?

Damar Hamlin was confirmed to have suffered a cardiac arrest on the field and remains in "critical condition", according to his team.

He is sedated while medics run tests at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hamlin's representative Jordon Rooney posted to Twitter, saying: "His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat.

"They are currently running tests. We will provide updates as we have them."

On Thursday, January 5, Hamlin's teammate Kaiir Elam tweeted, "Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement. Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please! All love 3!"

What happened to Damar Hamlin?

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during their Monday Night Football matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2.

After being given CPR on the field at Paycor Stadium, Hamlin was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

He went on to spend a week in their intensive care unit, waking up during the course of the night of January 4 after which it became apparent that he was "neurologically intact," per doctors, with Hamlin even asking whether or not the Bills won the game after waking up.

Hamlin was able to watch on from his hospital bed as the Bills beat the New England Patriots, 35-23 on January 8, tweeting throughout the game.

The following day Hamlin was released from the hospital, flying back to Buffalo to continue his recovery.

Emmanuel Acho calls for prayers

Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho said on Twitter that his heart "sinks into his stomach every time a player is seriously injured."

"Bucs and Cowboys need to just take knees and let's get out of here."

Recent game saw consolation pass to Gage

Just last month, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got smashed 35-7 by the San Francisco 49ers in a one-sided game that was turned off the main FOX feed just after halftime.

In the third quarter, Tom Brady did throw a consolation touchdown pass to Russell Gage.

But only local viewers would've seen that with most of the nation watching a tight Seahawks vs Panthers clash by that point.

Tom Brady looked on

As Russell Gage's injury was checked after his collision, fans noted that his teammate Tom Brady was watching Gage very carefully.

After the game, Brady ran off the field and embraced his parents.

It's unclear if the 45-year-old return for a 23rd season this year - meaning that tonight's game could have been his last ever NFL game.

Viewers slam NFL for commercials

After Russell Gage was carted off the field, upbeat ads played during the game's commercial break - striking some viewers the wrong way.

"The NFL casually moving on from Russell Gage and playing upbeat commercials says it all," one football fan wrote.

"Just hope it wasn't as bad as it looked."

Aftermath of the clash

After Russell Gage collapsed after colliding with Donovan Wilson, he appeared to try to stand up from the hit.

However, the player remained laying on his back as he looked around at his teammates.

Players from both teams surrounded Gage on the field as medical trainers rushed to him.

The NFL star was placed on a backboard and lifted onto a cart before he was taken off the field.

Russell Gage's stats this season

The receiver logged two catches for 10 yards in the Wild Card loss to the Cowboys — which has ended Tampa Bay's season.

In 2022, the former sixth-round pick scored a season-high five touchdowns after catching 51 passes for 426 yards in 17 games for the Buccaneers.

Possible injury after last week's game

Russell Gage appeared to have hurt his back in last week's touchdown catch where he clashed with the Atlanta Falcons.

The player had been listed as questionable prior to Monday's game, but was deemed fit enough to play.

Collision explained in detail

Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson hit Russell Gage's head after an incomplete pass in the fourth quarter.

Gage fell backward after the pass, and Wilson hit him from behind - causing Wilson's head to jerk forward.

Gage gave thumbs up

Per eyewitness reports from the stadium, Russell Gage gave a thumbs up to his team as he was carted off the field in a stretcher.

Play resumed

After Gage left the field in a stretcher, the Buccaneers and Cowboys resumed play.

The Cowboys won the game 31-14.

'Sobering moment'

Russell Gage struggled to get up after the collision in what ESPN commentators described as "a sobering moment."

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seemed shaken as he looked at his wide receiver after the incident.

Players from both teams kneeled in prayer while athletic trainers tended to Gage.

The wide receiver was then put on a spine-protective backboard and carted off the field.

Update from Bucs coach

Bucs Head Coach Todd Bowles says that the wide receiver has a concussion and is currently being checked in the hospital for a neck injury.

According to Bowles, the NFL star "had movement in his extremities."

