The Toronto International Film Festival saw the premieres of countless award-season gems that it’s hard to keep track of. Between clear Oscar favorites like Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans or the critically acclaimed British indie gem, Aftersun, the festival saw one of its best years. One of the more overlooked, but no less worthwhile films from the festival is Alice, Darling. The film takes the unfortunately relevant subject of domestic and emotional abuse and makes it the central conflict in this thrilling story of intervention. Anna Kendrick who normally stars in comedies like Pitch Perfect and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates stars as the lead, getting to flex her criminally underrated dramatic skills in a film that offers a refreshing take on abuse. For anybody who can’t wait to see this intimate drama, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch this indie gem.

