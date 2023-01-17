ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northeastern knocks off Stony Brook 79-66

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP)Jahmyl Telfort and reserve Masai Troutman led Northeastern past Stony Brook on Thursday night with 20 points each in a 79-66 win. Troutman also contributed seven rebounds for the Huskies (8-10, 4-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Telfort was 6 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line. Joe Pridgen was 6 of 8 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) to finish with 15 points.
STONY BROOK, NY
Kiser, Phelia lead No. 14 Michigan women past Rutgers 81-58

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP)Emily Kiser scored 25 points, Laila Phelia added 23 and No. 14 Michigan rolled to an 81-58 win over Rutgers on Thursday night. Leigha Brown added 13 points and 10 assists for the Wolverines (16-3, 6-2 Big Ten). Despite a cool fourth quarter when the lead was always...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ

