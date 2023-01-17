STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP)Jahmyl Telfort and reserve Masai Troutman led Northeastern past Stony Brook on Thursday night with 20 points each in a 79-66 win. Troutman also contributed seven rebounds for the Huskies (8-10, 4-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Telfort was 6 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line. Joe Pridgen was 6 of 8 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) to finish with 15 points.

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO