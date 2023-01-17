Read full article on original website
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this ThursdayAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Experience a Joyful Brunch at ParigiSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
NBC Washington
Ranking Top Eight Wide Receiver Duos Remaining in NFL Playoffs
Ranking top eight wide receiver duos remaining in NFL playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Star receivers are in abundance as the NFL playoffs wind down. Eight teams are still fighting on as the divisional round begins this weekend, and in a playoff setting defined by the slimmest of margins, plenty of eyes will track the wideouts on the field.
NBC Washington
Buccaneers Fire Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich After Playoff Exit
Buccaneers fire OC Byron Leftwich after playoff exit originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has been fired after four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Leftwich, 43, who also won a Super Bowl as a backup QB with the Pittsburgh Steelers, helped lead Tampa...
Packers' Rich Bisaccia should be a top contender to be Colts HC
Per insider Ian Rapoport, Bisaccia is a "leader whose players love him." While that alone won't get many people hired as an NFL head coach -- especially with upwards of a dozen other options -- there are a host of other reasons why the former Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach should be a top contender.
Unpacking the 6 biggest lessons in Tennessee Titans GM Ran Carthon's introductory presser
The Tennessee Titans introduced Ran Carthon as their next general manager Friday, beginning a new era that Carthon said will be built around collaboration and launching off the foundation coach Mike Vrabel established in the past to turn the Titans into a Super Bowl contender. Carthon spoke at length about...
NBC Washington
What Are Compensatory Draft Picks and Why Do NFL Teams Get Them?
What are compensatory draft picks and why do NFL teams get them? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2023 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, and with that comes a slew of unique quirks and traditions for the three-day long event. In the leadup to the draft, teams will start...
NBC Washington
What Are the Yips? The Unfortunate Phenomenon Impacting Athletes
What are the yips? Explaining the unfortunate phenomenon originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. In Monday night’s wild card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed a staggering four of his five extra point attempts, the most misses in any NFL game -- regular season or playoff -- since 1932.
NBC Washington
Mavericks' Luka Dončić Pulls Up in Six-Wheeler, Tank-Like Car Ahead of Hawks Game
Mavs’ Luka Dončić pulls up in six-wheeler ahead of Hawks game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Dallas Mavericks (24-21) may not be tanking for Victor Wembanyama, but Luka Dončić pulled up into the American Airlines Center in something similar. Check out the ride...
