Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Thursday, January 19th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Through the wide swath of school cancellations, North and Memorial high schools still host prep athletics. In prep wrestling, North hosts River Falls, while River Falls boys’ hockey hits the rink against Memorial. Also, North boys’ hockey hits the road to battle New Richmond....
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, January 17th (Part 1)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Another Tuesday night in January means another night chock full of prep boys’ basketball action. In the boys’ schedule, Fall Creek faces Cadott, Thorp heads to McDonell, Osseo-Fairchild battles Regis, Memorial hosts La Crosse Central, and DC Everest takes on North.
WEAU-TV 13
Outdoor skating rinks in Eau Claire to close Wednesday and Thursday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Outdoor skating rinks in the City of Eau Claire are set to close Wednesday and Thursday. According to a media release from the City of Eau Claire Parks, Recreation, & Forestry Department, due to the recent warmer weather, outdoor skating rinks at Boyd, Putnam, and Roosevelt Parks will be closed Jan. 18 and 19.
WEAU-TV 13
Bloomer man celebrates 104th birthday
BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) - A Bloomer man is celebrating a very special day on January 19, his birthday. Glen Siverling is 104 years old. He was born and raised in Bloomer and currently lives at the Meadow Brook Residential Care Apartment Complexes. Siverling was a life long farmer and semi...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire County snowmobile trails opening Thursday
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Countywide snowmobile trails are open effective immediately, Thursday. According to a media release from the Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department, with recommendation from the Eau Claire County Snowmobile Association, the Eau Claire Countywide snowmobile trails are open, effective immediately, Thursday Jan. 19, 2023.
WEAU-TV 13
Local organizations unite to make the Chippewa community strong after tragedies
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - After a string of tragedies in Chippewa Falls over the last few years, some local organizations say they want to foster a sense of healing and hope among area residents. Chippewa County Public Health Director Angie Weideman and the Director of Mental Health and Resiliency...
WEAU-TV 13
Construction company receives WisDOT award for Eau Claire Co. bridge project
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is announcing six Wis. construction companies received Excellence in Construction Awards at WisDOT’s annual Contractor-Engineer Conference. The Conference was held this week in Wisconsin Dells. According to a media release from WisDOT, top winners include an asphalt paving project in...
wrcitytimes.com
Milwaukee assailants apprehended in Wood County
WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Two suspects who shot at Milwaukee police from a stolen car were eventually tracked down and arrested in Wood County. The nearly-weeklong pursuit culminated Jan. 11, with the arrests of Afrishawn Dedrick, 21, and Tyshe’onna Jones, 21, in the Wood County Town of Grand Rapids.
WEAU-TV 13
Nestle Expanding Eau Claire Facility
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 4 (1/18/23) SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 4 (1/18/23) What's Happening at the Pablo Center? (1/18/23) What's Happening at the Pablo Center? (1/18/23)
cwbradio.com
City of Marshfield Implementing New Salting Practices
The salt we apply to roads and sidewalks ends up in our freshwater. Salt prematurely ages roads and bridges and degrades freshwater lakes and streams. Salt can be an effective deicer, but more isn’t always better. The Street Division staff attended the Salt Wise salt reduction training program in 2022 and is working this winter to implement the following innovative salting practices: calibrating equipment, operator training, and the incorporation of salt brine to reduce the over-application of salt.
WEAU-TV 13
Rock Fest announces 2023 lineup
CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - Rock Fest is announcing its next summer’s lineup. According to a media release from Rock Fest, Rock Fest 2023 expects to feature headliners Slipknot, Pantera and Godsmack, July 13-15 in Cadott, Wis. Ice Cube, Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse are also anticipated to perform alongside over 75 bands over the course of the three-day festival.
WEAU-TV 13
WAGNER TAILS: Oscar and Bella & Aurora
-- Two cats are looking for homes where they’ll be treated like royalty. Bella was adopted from the Buffalo County Humane Association a couple of years ago. This four-year-old is back due to family circumstances, and the usually outgoing girl has been pretty shy lately. Caretakers at BCHA hope a new home can bring out her usually spark.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Community Haven House to hold fundraiser
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Community Haven House started as a weekend emergency day shelter for Eau Claire’s unhoused population. A year later, the Eau Claire Community Haven House says they are providing a daily respite from the winter weather. According to a media release from...
WEAU-TV 13
Plea entered for 1 of 2 suspects in 2021 Eau Claire drive-by shooting
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One of the suspects charged in a drive-by shooting in 2021 in Eau Claire is ordered to serve three years of probation. Xavier Luce was charged in connection to a shooting on April 8, 2021 on Sessions Street. Witnesses said shots were fired at a vehicle from another vehicle. No one was hurt.
onfocus.news
Wildwood Zoo Announces Death of “Smokey” the Wolf
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The City of Marshfield Parks & Recreation Department regretfully announces the passing of Smokey, one of the male timber wolves, at the Wildwood Zoo. At the time of his death, he was almost 12 years old and considered a senior wolf. The Athens Vet staff...
WEAU-TV 13
Gov. Evers hosts budget listening session in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers stopped in Eau Claire Wednesday, January 18 to hear directly from Wisconsinites on what they would like to see in the upcoming biennial budget. The listening session took place at the Davies Center on the UW-Eau Claire campus. One topic Governor Evers...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Police: Juvenile pedestrian struck by car, taken to medical facility
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Police Department has provided information that they responded to a car crash Friday in which a juvenile pedestrian was “struck.”. According to information from the Eau Claire Police Department, the incident occurred on the 2300 block of Clairemont Avenue near the Hy-Vee gas station and Memorial High School at 9:00 a.m. The juvenile was taken by EMS to an area medical facility. The crash is still under investigation.
foodmanufacturing.com
Nestlé to Expand Wisconsin Nutritional Beverage Plant
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Nestlé Health Science on Wednesday announced a $43 million investment to expand its manufacturing facility in Eau Claire. The investment will add two new production lines to increase manufacturing of high-demand ready-to-drink consumer products. The facility produces an array of medical nutrition products, such...
cwbradio.com
Marshfiled Man Enters Plea for Neillsville Church Break-In
A Marshfield man involved in a Neillsville church break-in earlier this year appeared in Clark County Court on Wednesday. During the last weekend of January 2021, the United Church of Christ in Neillsville canceled their Sunday services after it was discovered there was a break-in at the church. The City of Neillsville Police Department located and questioned Trevor Harrison of Marshfield.
drydenwire.com
Speed, Alcohol Contributing Factors In Barron County Snowmobile Crash
BARRON COUNTY -- An Eau Claire man is in critical condition following a snowmobile crash in Barron County, according to a press release from Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. Press Release. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 12:56 a.m., the Barron County 911 Center received a call of a snowmobile...
Comments / 0