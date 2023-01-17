Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Remembering Owensboro’s ties to Martin Luther King Jr.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — While well known, not everyone is aware the Tri-State shares a direct connection to the late and great Martin Luther King Jr. Owensboro native Moneta Sleet Jr. met Dr. King while covering the Civil Rights Movement in the 1950’s and was known for his decades of work as photographer for Ebony […]
Henderson nonprofit hosts meeting to discuss community development in 2023
DCPS leaders discuss improvement plan for schools, education
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Public School Board held a meeting on Thursday covering several topics. One of those topics was an instructional report given by DCPS assistant superintendent Jana Beth Francis about the Comprehensive District Improvement Plan. Francis says the plan is meant to ensure that students...
Youth First celebrates 25 years
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Youth First is celebrating 25 years of helping kids in 13 different counties. The organization hosted a ribbon-cutting event where they spoke about their mission. Youth First is a nonprofit which provides social workers to more than 100 schools to assist kids with their...
Wesselman Woods receives grant from Vanderburgh County Commissioners
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wesselman Woods was presented this week with $135,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds from Vanderburgh County Commissioners. According to a press release, this grant will help offset past and ongoing financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials say these funds will help support programs like...
Meet Sgt. Anna Gray “One of EPD Finest”
Meet Sgt. Anna Gray is “One of Evansville’s Finest”. Sgt. Anna Gray of the Evansville Police Department has always had a passion for working within her community. She started her career as a patrol officer and now serves as the public information officer at EPD. She also holds the position of secretary for the Evansville Police Foundation.
Boom Squad celebrates 20 years of service with anniversary campaign
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The local non-for-profit organization Boom Squad, Inc. (BSI) celebrated 20 years of serving youth throughout the Tri-State on January 5. Since Boom Squad’s first practice in 2003, the program has grown to become an award-winning youth development organization and has successfully created a space to provide youth with the necessary skills to make well informed choices that lead to a healthy and successful future.
10 Facts About Evansville, Indiana That Every Resident Should Know
As someone who isn't a native resident of Evansville, Indiana, there were a lot of ins and outs about the city that I had to learn as I went. Luckily, I can now share this wisdom with other newcomers. If you're born and raised in the river city, you may even learn a few new facts.
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Breaking news, the shooter is dead after an active shooting situation at the Westside Walmart in Evansville. Police say they have identified the suspect as Ronald Mosley II. “If there’s active gunfire we immediately go to threat and neutralize it, to minimize the loss of life,” Vanderburgh County...
Feed Evansville handing out food boxes Friday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - People in need of food can come to Pleasant Ridge Estates Friday. Feed Evansville will be handing out food boxes from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The address in 4901 Pleasant Ridge Drive. That’s on the northeast side of Evansville off of Bergdolt. [Previous: Feed...
Former Santa Claus UMC members look at founding new church
A lengthy debate has been going on within the United Methodist Church, leading some members of Santa Claus UMC to begin exploring options of starting a new UMC in Santa Claus. They’ve had a few meetings to get the ball rolling, but the next step is to engage the community.
UE grad, creator of 'Roseanne' and 'Home Improvement,' returning to Evansville campus
A University of Evansville graduate and Evansville native who created and produced several big shows in television is coming back to the River City for an appearance. The University says it's welcoming back '73 alum Matt Williams, who created and produced the hit series "Roseanna" and co-created the show "Home Improvement."
HPD hosts first ‘Coffee With A Cop’ event
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is working to bridge the gap between the community and its department. The department held its first “Coffee With A Cop” event with residents at the Redbanks Senior Living Center. Residents played games and got the chance to talk one-on-one...
Megabus expanding service, will connect in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bus company Megabus has a new partnership with Miller Transportation. They say it’s one of the largest transportation companies serving the mid-west. Officials say the partnership will allow for expanded service options to more than 50 mid-west cities and will connect Evansville with 20 cities...
Diana Moers planning on change as Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Jan. 3, Diana Moers was sworn into office as the new Vanderburgh County Prosecutor. Since then, she says it’s been a whirlwind of meeting people, working cases and putting puzzle pieces into place to ensure future success for her hometown. From mandatory meetings to...
Home renovations end with Evansville arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says a business owner was arrested for fraud after allegedly leaving a home in complete disrepair. According to an affidavit, Terrance Hardiman of Hardiman Construction LLC was hired to do various work for a homeowner last year. The homeowner claims he paid Hardiman nearly $60,000 to work […]
Evansville Assistant Police Chief Phil Smith says he will not run for mayor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Assistant Police Chief Phil Smith says he has made a decision about running for mayor next year. Smith tells Eyewitness News that after giving it some thought over the past year, he is going to sit this one out, but he is not ruling anything out in the future. In […]
New service helps Knox County families
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Erica Wyndham had seen the stories firsthand. In Knox County, there were families driving hours each week to provide services for children diagnosed with autism. “There were not a lot of resources for families,” Wyndham, a Vincennes native, said. “A lot of families were driving an hour north or an hour south […]
City of Owensboro using COVID-19 relief money to help local businesses
LifeSpring breaks ground on new inpatient treatment facility in Jasper
In another step to provide a comprehensive solution to the mental health and substance abuse issues in Dubois County, LifeSpring broke ground on a new 24-bed residential facility Wednesday afternoon at the organization’s 480 Eversman Drive location. The 10,000-square-foot facility will provide comprehensive care for those suffering from substance...
