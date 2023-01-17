Montana Grizzlies' Big Sky title hopes take major hit with loss at Eastern Washington

Read full article on original website
New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Davenport Senior Center forced to close due to lack of fundsLefty GravesDavenport, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Dropping Enrollment Forces WSU To Prepare For 6% Budget Cut
PULLMAN - Declining enrollment is forcing Washington State University to plan for a 6% spending cut. The budget cut was announced in a Tuesday post on the institution’s website. The post directs WSU campuses, colleges, and units to plan for a 6% funding cut for the next fiscal year which starts in July. The administration says the cuts are needed to maintain the university’s fiscal health during this period of dropping enrollment. The post also indicates that the administration is expecting enrollment to continue to decline next year. The WSU administration is asking budget writers to begin crafting their spending plans earlier than usual.
Snow streak ends at Spokane International Airport
SPOKANE, Wash. — Temperatures have been in the upper 30s and low 40s for a couple of weeks now, ending a consecutive snow streak at the Spokane International Airport. According to the National Weather Service Spokane, Tuesday marked the first day since November 17 when the airport did not receive an inch or more snow on the ground. That ends...
Gov. Inslee responds to questions surrounding Spokane's North-South Freeway delays
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is responding to concerns about his budget proposal to delay the North-South Freeway project in Spokane. The governor says WSDOT has many hurdles that include rising construction costs and that state revenue allocated to complete projects across the state has gone down. He says these factors have delayed other projects as well.
inlander.com
Carmen Jane is moving to Los Angeles for pop career advancement... not because she wants to leave Spokane
There's no one else like Carmen Jane in the Spokane music scene. And by the end of the month, there will simply be no one. While local music lovers might know singer-songwriter Cami Bradley from her finalist run on America's Got Talent in 2013 or the indie folk music she made as one half of The Sweeplings, her pop alter-ego is an entirely different beast. It's pop music that's closest to something like Billie Eilish: dark, melodic, moody, musically complex. It's the sort of sound that very much sticks out from the rest of what's going on around town.
WATCH: Time lapse of Downtown Spokane Stadium Construction so far
SPOKANE, Wash. — Construction crews are making progress on the Downtown Spokane Stadium! Crews began construction on the new stadium in the Fall 2021. Check out this time-lapse from when crews started the project to where they are now. Spokane Public Schools said back in August that the construction is expected to continue through September 2023. PAST COVERAGE: Spokane Downtown...
FOX 28 Spokane
Hundreds of dead fish washed ashore on Lake Coeur d’Alene
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Hundreds of dead fish are being found along the shores of Higgens Point on Lake Coeur d’Alene, but it’s completely normal, according to Idaho Fish and Game. “They typically spawn at age three or four and when they’re done spawning, they die...
bonnersferryherald.com
'She would not have survived'
COEUR d’ALENE — It sounded like a cat in distress. “A weird yelp,” said Joree Jimenez. “I didn’t know what it was.”. But he knew he had to find out. The 14-year-old stopped walking down the snow-covered street and headed toward the whimpering on a cold, dark Dec. 4 afternoon.
kpq.com
THE TINY TOWN: Wilbur, Washington
When I’ve driven back and forth between Wenatchee and Spokane, like many travelers, I’ve taken the 90. I’m the type of guy who just wants to get to my destination quickly. But on one trip to the east side of Washington, my car’s GPS (I’ve named it Pam….which is the word ‘map’ backwards) suggested taking an alternative route of State Route 2. For a moment I thought to myself…why not? One of my new year resolutions was to get out. Another was to simply slow down and enjoy the travel. And I don’t mean going under the speed limit. That’s when I noticed the tiny town highlighted, Wilbur.
Trent Ave. Bridge construction to wrap up six months ahead of schedule
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been almost three years since construction began on the Trent Street Bridge, and store owners nearby say after the toll it’s taken on their businesses, they’re ready for it to wrap up for good. This bridge is now set to open at least six months earlier than expected, providing some relief to drivers and business owners. ...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward says Delaying North-South Freeway in Spokane could cost Millions.
SPOKANE, Wash. – Today Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said delaying the finish of the North-South freeway could cost millions of dollars. Jay Inslee’s budget proposal might make that happen. The new budget removes about four billion dollars from transportation, which would mean another delay before they finish the...
Spokane Residents Suspected in Pullman Crime Spree Arrested After Initially Eluding Police
Two Spokane residents are in custody facing multiple potential charges for allegedly conducting a crime spree in Pullman and initially eluding arrest. Pullman Police believe that 21-year-old Kaitlyn Corkins and 25-year-old Dantay Billings have been burglarizing cars in Pullman. Officers responded to someone trying to use stolen credit cards at the Pullman Safeway on Tuesday morning. They spotted Corkins and Billings leaving the store in a vehicle and tried to stop the pair on Bishop Boulevard. Corkins was reportedly driving and allegedly failed to pullover and sped off at about 100 MPH at times swerving into oncoming traffic on Bishop. The Pullman Officer was forced to immediately discontinue the chase as nearly all vehicle pursuits are now banned by Washington state law. The vehicle was last seen heading towards Moscow at a high rate of speed on State Route 270. The car was then spotted in downtown Pullman before authorities in Colfax followed the driver speeding North on Main Street at about 80 MPH. The Garfield Town Marshal tried to spike the vehicle on U.S. Highway 195 near Steptoe but was unable to puncture the tires. The car was found abandoned around noon in Southern Spokane County on US195. A Washington State Patrol Trooper located Corkins and Billings and took them into custody.
KXLY
2 people missing in Deer Park house fire
SPOKANE, Wash. – 2 people are unaccounted for after a fire broke out at a home on the corner of south Stevens Ave. and east A St. in Deer Park. Spokane County Fire Districts 4 and 9 are currently on the scene working to put the fire out. Although...
As reactions to the University of Idaho homicides show, free speech isn’t absolute
The First Amendment says we have the right to free speech, right? While the First Amendment says Congress shall make no law abridging the right of free speech, there is no such restriction on the U.S. Supreme Court. Both Congress and the U.S. Supreme Court have placed certain limitations on what people can and cannot […] The post As reactions to the University of Idaho homicides show, free speech isn’t absolute appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
