State AG wants special unit created to protect New Mexico children
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State Attorney General Raul Torrez says he wants to make a renewed push to protect the civil rights of children in the state. He says creating a special unit within his office would help protect children in dangerous homes by providing them with legal representation.
He says it would also stop the cycle of kids in tough situations who eventually end up in the criminal justice system. New Mexico ranks near the bottom for child welfare in the United States.
