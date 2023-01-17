ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem accepting nominations for the Walk of Fame

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The City of Winston-Salem has a long and impressive history of being home to people who have made significant contributions to the arts and entertainment industry. To recognize those artists, the city created the "Arts, Cultural, and Entertainment Memorial Walk of Fame" outside the Benton Convention...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Greensboro Can Thank Skip Alston For MLK Way And Parade

Each year on Martin Luther King Jr. Day there is a big parade down Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Both the street named after King and the parade celebrating his life are largely the work of one man from Durham – Chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners Skip Alston.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In 1947, Peggie Jumper was 16 living in East Bend, North Carolina. Enos Jumper was 18, living in South Carolina and just got out of the Marine Corps. Enos was friends with Peggie’s brother and went to East Bend with him for a visit. “I...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

4 Winston-Salem police chief finalists announced

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem city leaders have announced the four finalists for the city’s next police chief. The candidates include the following: assistant police chief Jose “Manny” Gomez; assistant police chief William Penn, Jr.; assistant police chief Wilson S. Weaver II — all of the Winston-Salem Police Department — and police chief Scott C. Booth of the Danville Police Department.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
High Point University

HPU Family Contributes Nearly 2,000 Hours in Community Service on MLK Jr. Day

HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 16, 2023 – Today, High Point University students gave back to the city of High Point through several service projects for HPU’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. In total, the HPU family dedicated nearly 2,000 hours in service to the community for “A Day On, Not a Day Off.” Their work is part of the 500,000 service hours the HPU family contributes annually.
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem hosting first public forum to discuss hiring of police chief

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The city of Winston-Salem is preparing to hire its new police chief; but not without the help of community involvement. "Having a leader for public safety is just not an internal decision. We need the community to be a part of this process, we need to have the community's input, we need the community to be engaged and trust the process," assistant city manager Patrice Toney said.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Ted Rivers

The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Greensboro

Greensboro, North Carolina is a city located in the central part of the state, known for its excellent job opportunities, high quality of life, and diverse neighborhoods. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its thriving economy, abundance of recreational activities and cultural attractions.
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL

Lockdown lifted for Winston-Salem State, campus police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State University is no longer under lockdown Wednesday evening, university police said. Police are investigating reports of shots fired. There is no currently no evidence of shots fired on campus. No injuries were reported. At 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Winston-Salem State University Police told people to...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

