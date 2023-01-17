WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The city of Winston-Salem is preparing to hire its new police chief; but not without the help of community involvement. "Having a leader for public safety is just not an internal decision. We need the community to be a part of this process, we need to have the community's input, we need the community to be engaged and trust the process," assistant city manager Patrice Toney said.

