Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019 and Winston-Salem native, returns home to close racial and gender gaps in classical music
Nia Franklin joins with the Winston-Salem Symphony this weekend for performances that will feature some of the music she’s curated and composed. The music from the program ranges from classical to pop to gospel, including favorites from her 2021 self-titled E.P. Her love for music started in her home...
Winston-Salem accepting nominations for the Walk of Fame
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The City of Winston-Salem has a long and impressive history of being home to people who have made significant contributions to the arts and entertainment industry. To recognize those artists, the city created the "Arts, Cultural, and Entertainment Memorial Walk of Fame" outside the Benton Convention...
Winston-Salem State women surging as Fayetteville State showdown looms
The Winston-Salem State women are hitting their stride as Fayetteville State arrives for a first-place showdown. The post Winston-Salem State women surging as Fayetteville State showdown looms appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Greensboro, January 20 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 15 high school 🏀 games in Greensboro. The Northern Guilford High School basketball team will have a game with Grimsley High School on January 20, 2023, 15:00:00. The Bethany Community School basketball team will have a game with Triad Math and Science Academy on January 20, 2023, 13:00:00.
Greensboro Can Thank Skip Alston For MLK Way And Parade
Each year on Martin Luther King Jr. Day there is a big parade down Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Both the street named after King and the parade celebrating his life are largely the work of one man from Durham – Chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners Skip Alston.
Winston-Salem couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In 1947, Peggie Jumper was 16 living in East Bend, North Carolina. Enos Jumper was 18, living in South Carolina and just got out of the Marine Corps. Enos was friends with Peggie’s brother and went to East Bend with him for a visit. “I...
Renderings released of new Winston-Salem park that will honor former slave
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new space in Winston-Salem is paying tribute to United States history. On Wednesday, the city unveiled designs of a park honoring the life of Peter Oliver, an enslaved man who later purchased his own freedom. Oliver went on to buy a farm in what is...
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King and his North Carolina ties
The civil rights leader was scheduled to be in Greensboro the day he was assassinated. His only trip to the Triad was in 1958.
NC State offers Grimsley sophomore defensive lineman Bryce Davis
Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley sophomore defensive lineman Bryce Davis announced that he's received a verbal scholarship offer from NC State University. Davis is one of the state's best players in the class of 2025. He recently made the HighSchoolOT all-state football team. Davis has already reported offers from Duke...
Greensboro man becomes 1st Black, male nurse technician to work at Cone Health’s Women and Children’s Center
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — At the age of 24 Ma’lik Morrison is on the brink of breaking barriers by working in the labor and delivery ward at Moses Cone Health’s Woman and Children’s Center. Morrison is the first African American male in Cone Health’s history to work at the Woman and Children’s Center. Morrison works […]
4 Winston-Salem police chief finalists announced
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem city leaders have announced the four finalists for the city’s next police chief. The candidates include the following: assistant police chief Jose “Manny” Gomez; assistant police chief William Penn, Jr.; assistant police chief Wilson S. Weaver II — all of the Winston-Salem Police Department — and police chief Scott C. Booth of the Danville Police Department.
High Point University students say MLK Day is a day "on" and a call to serve
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Many across the nation have the day off this Martin Luther King Day, to honor the life and legacy of the man whose dream of equality became a reality. Students at High Point University view this day as a day "on" as they have prepared for a full day of events commemorating the day of service.
As race season nears, Winston-Salem man pushes for betting parking at Bowman Gray Stadium
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's a problem we've all dealt with at events before; the difficulty of finding a place to park. Racing season is only a few months away, and one man is pushing for closer and more convenient parking for fans at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem. It's...
HPU Family Contributes Nearly 2,000 Hours in Community Service on MLK Jr. Day
HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 16, 2023 – Today, High Point University students gave back to the city of High Point through several service projects for HPU’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. In total, the HPU family dedicated nearly 2,000 hours in service to the community for “A Day On, Not a Day Off.” Their work is part of the 500,000 service hours the HPU family contributes annually.
Right from the jump, two N.C. A&T Track and Field Aggies receive CAA weekly awards
Rumors of the demise of the North Carolina A&T Track and Field programs can now simmer down. New head coach Allen Johnson has the Aggies ready to compete and has started with a bang. Now the Aggies have begun collecting hardware in their newest conference, the Colonial Athletic Association. The...
‘He was a good soul,’ woman remembers brother killed at Winston-Salem bar
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person is in custody after a deadly shooting happened Thursday morning at a popular bar in Winston-Salem. Winston Salem Police Department says 74-year-old William Drake fired shots into Burke Street Pub from the street. Two people were hit, including 30-year-old Kane Bowen. Bowen's sister Kathy...
Winston-Salem hosting first public forum to discuss hiring of police chief
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The city of Winston-Salem is preparing to hire its new police chief; but not without the help of community involvement. "Having a leader for public safety is just not an internal decision. We need the community to be a part of this process, we need to have the community's input, we need the community to be engaged and trust the process," assistant city manager Patrice Toney said.
Winston-Salem narrows down police chief search to four finalists
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Greensboro
Greensboro, North Carolina is a city located in the central part of the state, known for its excellent job opportunities, high quality of life, and diverse neighborhoods. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its thriving economy, abundance of recreational activities and cultural attractions.
Lockdown lifted for Winston-Salem State, campus police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State University is no longer under lockdown Wednesday evening, university police said. Police are investigating reports of shots fired. There is no currently no evidence of shots fired on campus. No injuries were reported. At 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Winston-Salem State University Police told people to...
