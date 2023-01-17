ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
q973radio.com

These Louisiana Nicknames Prove There’s No Place Like Home

There’s no doubt about it, Louisiana is the most unique state in the country. Naturally, that means our cities have unique nicknames. Sure, there are other unique states out there. Rhode Island is unique due to being so small you could fit nearly 250 Rhode Islands into Texas. Florida is unique for pretty much all the wrong reasons. Alabama is unique because they invented the toothbrush. If it was invented anywhere else, it would be called the teethbrush.
LOUISIANA STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Louisiana reports five CDW cases in eastern parish

Five more suspected cases of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in deer have been discovered in Tensas Parish, the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (LADDL) reported. The parish is along the Mississippi River in east Louisiana. The three does and two bucks were harvested on private land and brought to seven...
TENSAS PARISH, LA
aarp.org

AARP Louisiana Hosts Free Shred Events in April

Just in time for tax season! Every two seconds someone's identity is stolen. Stay one step ahead of the identity thieves with AARP Louisiana, at one of our free shredding events in April. CONSUMERS ONLY—Bring up to three boxes or bags of documents to be shredded securely onsite by a...
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Louisiana

People in the South know a thing or two about biscuits, whether you have a go-to diner that serves them alongside homemade jams and apple butter or you have a recipe that has been passed down for generations that your family swears by. Cheapism looked at restaurants around the country...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Girl Scout cookie season is here!

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Friday, Jan. 20 marks the official start of the 2023 Girl Scout cookie season. This is one we look forward to every year as you can support your favorite troop. A spokesperson with Girl Scouts Louisiana East said all your favorites will be back including...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announces death of his mother

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that his mother, Dora Jean, has died. Edwards made the announcement of her death on Twitter Friday morning. According to Edwards, his mother was a Charity Hospital nurse that raised eight children. Edwards said Dora Jean was a devout...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Oh, baby! The history behind this king cake tradition

NEW ORLEANS — Everyone from Louisiana knows the drill. If you're eating a piece of king cake, and you discover a plastic baby or other trinket in your piece, you have to buy the next one. It is a tradition deeply ingrained in Carnival season, and one with a...
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Customers paying up to $7.50 per pound of crawfish

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is crawfish season Cenla, but your crawfish boils, at least for the time being, are going to be a little pricier. Farmers say freezing December temperatures, cold snaps and supply shortages are the culprit for the high prices we are seeing. According to the ‘The...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
WAFB

Registration opens for upcoming online career fair

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Registration has started for an upcoming Louisiana Economic Development online career fair. The online career fair is set to take place on Wednesday, Jan. 25, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The public can participate for free but must register ahead of time or during...
LOUISIANA STATE
lafourchegazette.com

Louisiana Dread: The History of Larose

After graduating from Nicholls in 2013, I was still trying to figure out what I wanted to do in life. My mom, Deanna “Tootsie” Crosby, always told me to do whatever it is that I truly loved and enjoyed. That was when I quit my job working in a traditional field to pursue my passion in the film industry and never looked back. I enjoyed it, sure, but what I truly love is Bayou Lafourche and Louisiana as a whole.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Department of Children and Family Services holds job fair in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is hiring for vacancies across the state, including here in Central Louisiana. DCFS hosted a job fair earlier at the Rapides American Job Center in Alexandria on Jan. 19. Officials said 150 people showed up interested in careers.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
bizmagsb.com

Registration now open for Louisiana General Contractors Seminar

BATON ROUGE, La. — Registration is now open for the Louisiana Contractors Accreditation Institute’s General Contractors Seminar. The 10-week course is a key component of Louisiana’s nationally recognized training institute for construction professionals. The LCAI General Contractors Seminar will provide foundational technical knowledge essential to a general contractor in order to sustain and grow a business in the construction industry.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

New Orleans working to boost NOPD officer pay for Mardi Gras shifts

NEW ORLEANS — During the New Orleans city council meeting on Thursday, council members amended an ordinance to allow NOPD to determine the routes and start locations of all the parades. Councilman JP Morrell says this amendment gives NOPD flexibility to work and establish the necessary security measures for...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy