Related
q973radio.com
These Louisiana Nicknames Prove There’s No Place Like Home
There’s no doubt about it, Louisiana is the most unique state in the country. Naturally, that means our cities have unique nicknames. Sure, there are other unique states out there. Rhode Island is unique due to being so small you could fit nearly 250 Rhode Islands into Texas. Florida is unique for pretty much all the wrong reasons. Alabama is unique because they invented the toothbrush. If it was invented anywhere else, it would be called the teethbrush.
Wolf Rock Cave—Louisiana's Only Remaining Cave Is the Perfect Getaway
Wolf Rock Cave is the only known remaining cave in Louisiana and it's just a short drive away from Lafayette.
This Is The Quirkiest Town In Louisiana
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
Gov. John Bel Edwards, other Louisiana port leaders kept in dark about $445 million Avondale deal
The Port of South Louisiana's agreement to buy the former Avondale shipyard for nearly $450 million was inked without discussions with other area port officials, civic leaders or Gov. John Bel Edwards, who said on Wednesday that he was withholding support for the deal until a number of questions were resolved.
La. in crisis mode over fallout from insurance companies making mass exits
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over the last few years, more than 20 companies have either withdrawn coverage from the state of Louisiana or have gone under. “We’re definitely in a crisis,” said Rajesh Narayanan, professor at LSU College of Business. Louisiana has seen an unprecedented number of...
magnoliareporter.com
Louisiana reports five CDW cases in eastern parish
Five more suspected cases of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in deer have been discovered in Tensas Parish, the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (LADDL) reported. The parish is along the Mississippi River in east Louisiana. The three does and two bucks were harvested on private land and brought to seven...
Bleeding and in pain, a pregnant woman in Louisiana couldn’t get answers
BATON ROUGE, La. — When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter and thought that was just the right age to help with a younger sibling.
aarp.org
AARP Louisiana Hosts Free Shred Events in April
Just in time for tax season! Every two seconds someone's identity is stolen. Stay one step ahead of the identity thieves with AARP Louisiana, at one of our free shredding events in April. CONSUMERS ONLY—Bring up to three boxes or bags of documents to be shredded securely onsite by a...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Louisiana
People in the South know a thing or two about biscuits, whether you have a go-to diner that serves them alongside homemade jams and apple butter or you have a recipe that has been passed down for generations that your family swears by. Cheapism looked at restaurants around the country...
Girl Scout cookie season is here!
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Friday, Jan. 20 marks the official start of the 2023 Girl Scout cookie season. This is one we look forward to every year as you can support your favorite troop. A spokesperson with Girl Scouts Louisiana East said all your favorites will be back including...
WDSU
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announces death of his mother
BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that his mother, Dora Jean, has died. Edwards made the announcement of her death on Twitter Friday morning. According to Edwards, his mother was a Charity Hospital nurse that raised eight children. Edwards said Dora Jean was a devout...
Oh, baby! The history behind this king cake tradition
NEW ORLEANS — Everyone from Louisiana knows the drill. If you're eating a piece of king cake, and you discover a plastic baby or other trinket in your piece, you have to buy the next one. It is a tradition deeply ingrained in Carnival season, and one with a...
kalb.com
Customers paying up to $7.50 per pound of crawfish
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is crawfish season Cenla, but your crawfish boils, at least for the time being, are going to be a little pricier. Farmers say freezing December temperatures, cold snaps and supply shortages are the culprit for the high prices we are seeing. According to the ‘The...
Registration opens for upcoming online career fair
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Registration has started for an upcoming Louisiana Economic Development online career fair. The online career fair is set to take place on Wednesday, Jan. 25, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The public can participate for free but must register ahead of time or during...
This Is The Top Buffet In Louisiana
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in Louisiana.
How Louisiana Are You? Take Our Fun Quiz to Find Out
We're a unique breed here in Louisiana. We definitely march to the beat of our own drummer. But how Louisiana are you? Take our quiz to find out!. You can't claim to be an official 'Louisianian' unless you've done a majority of these things. Have you ever walked down the...
lafourchegazette.com
Louisiana Dread: The History of Larose
After graduating from Nicholls in 2013, I was still trying to figure out what I wanted to do in life. My mom, Deanna “Tootsie” Crosby, always told me to do whatever it is that I truly loved and enjoyed. That was when I quit my job working in a traditional field to pursue my passion in the film industry and never looked back. I enjoyed it, sure, but what I truly love is Bayou Lafourche and Louisiana as a whole.
kalb.com
Department of Children and Family Services holds job fair in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is hiring for vacancies across the state, including here in Central Louisiana. DCFS hosted a job fair earlier at the Rapides American Job Center in Alexandria on Jan. 19. Officials said 150 people showed up interested in careers.
bizmagsb.com
Registration now open for Louisiana General Contractors Seminar
BATON ROUGE, La. — Registration is now open for the Louisiana Contractors Accreditation Institute’s General Contractors Seminar. The 10-week course is a key component of Louisiana’s nationally recognized training institute for construction professionals. The LCAI General Contractors Seminar will provide foundational technical knowledge essential to a general contractor in order to sustain and grow a business in the construction industry.
WDSU
New Orleans working to boost NOPD officer pay for Mardi Gras shifts
NEW ORLEANS — During the New Orleans city council meeting on Thursday, council members amended an ordinance to allow NOPD to determine the routes and start locations of all the parades. Councilman JP Morrell says this amendment gives NOPD flexibility to work and establish the necessary security measures for...
