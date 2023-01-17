Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
What Bears GM Ryan Poles Said About Phone Calls for No. 1 Pick
The phone doesn't seem to be ringing off the hook for Bears GM Ryan Poles yet, at least with teams looking to offer trade packages for the No. 1 pick in the draft it hasn't. For another reason it did. "Right now, everyone's on the same schedule," Poles said of...
Cowboys at 49ers Preview: Final Injury Practice Report; Revenge?
FRISCO - With a trip to the NFC Championship game on the line, the Dallas Cowboys hit the road for a date, and playoff rematch, with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. Dallas looks to survive and advance in order to keep its quest for the franchise's first Super Bowl title in nearly 30 years still alive.
Cowboys Playoffs Practice: Inside Kicker Brett Maher ‘Perfect’ Day - LOOK
A record-setting 31.2 million viewers watched ESPN's coverage of the NFC Wild Card Monday night, as the Dallas Cowboys breezed past the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 31-14 win at Raymond James Stadium. But 31.2 million people also watched as Cowboys kicker Brett Maher did the unimaginable, as he missed...
Rob Gronkowski says he felt 'super depression' at times with Patriots
Rob Gronkowski won three Super Bowls with the Patriots, but perhaps the New England Way made the regular season that much tougher on the future Hall of Famer.
Rashod Bateman Healing, Almost Ready to ‘Run Full Speed’ for Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The injury to Rashod Bateman further hampered the production of the wide receivers this past season. One of the key priorities is upgrading that position. Bateman opted to have Lisfranc surgery on his foot in early November and missed the remainder of the season. Bateman...
Lamar Jackson Will Remain Centerpiece of Ravens Offense Moving Forward
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh unequivocally reiterated his support for Lamar Jackson as the team's quarterback for 2023 and beyond, despite the contact situation. "Lamar Jackson is our quarterback; he’s been our quarterback," Harbaugh said. "Everything we’ve done in terms of building our offense and building...
Changes Giants May Make on Defense vs. Eagles
New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is known for his uber-aggressive defense that plays man coverage on the back end and throws everything, including the kitchen sink, at you in the front seven. That strategy works, especially the first time playing a team when they have to adjust on...
UCLA Football Send Offer to Elite Class of 2024 TE Jaden Reddell
The Bruins have joined the race for one of the top tight ends in the country. Class of 2024 tight end Jaden Reddell picked up an offer from UCLA football, the prospect announced Thursday on Twitter. The Raymore-Peculiar High School (MO) product also plays wide receiver, but since his offer came from tight ends coach Jeff Faris, it is fair to assume that is where the Bruins see Reddell fitting in at the college level.
Watch: NFL Analyst Shares Good And Bad From Jackson Carman’s Performance Against Ravens
CINCINNATI — Bengals starting left tackle Jonah Williams is "week-to-week" after dislocating his knee in Cincinnati's 24-17 win over Baltimore in the wild card round of the playoffs. Williams was replaced by Jackson Carman in the second half of the matchup. The second-year pro is expected to play left...
Report: Russell Wilson Contacts Broncos’ HC Target Sean Payton
Russell Wilson has tried to hitch his star to Sean Payton in the mad NFL sweepstakes to land him as head coach. The Denver Broncos had an interview with Payton on Tuesday that reportedly lasted a few hours. Payton came out of that palaver with the Broncos "impressed" by the team's new ownership group, helmed by majority owner Rob Walton and CEO Greg Penner.
Chargers Free Agents: Which Players Are Set to Hit the Open Market?
Free agency sits two months away, when teams can begin adding to their roster for the 2023 season. The Chargers' cornerstone players remain under contract. However, quarterback Justin Herbert will become eligible to receive an extension this offseason, one that could reshape the market for the league's top passers. In...
3 Improvements to Help Colts’ QB of the Future
It’s no surprise that the Indianapolis Colts are being linked with a new quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft. With the No. 4 overall pick, the Colts have been (mostly) tied to Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis, Alabama's Bryce Young, and Florida's Anthony Richardson to lead the franchise at quarterback for the foreseeable future.
Damar Hamlin ‘Still Has Lengthy Recovery’ as Bills, Bengals Reunite
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown incredible recovery since suffering from cardiac arrest against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2, but still has a "lengthy recovery" ahead of him. "Despite being out of the hospital, Damar still has a lengthy recovery," Hamlin's friend and business parter Jordan Rooney said....
Bills vs. Bengals: ‘Laughs & Giggles’ is Higgins’ Hope with Hamlin
And isn't it amazing - for both Tee Higgins and Damar Hamlin - that such a statement, such a wish, can be part of the upcoming playoff weekend as the Cincinnati Bengals will play at the Buffalo Bills three weeks after Hamlin's near-death episode in Cincy on "Monday Night Football''?
Report: Panthers Postpone Sean Payton Interview
The Panthers have opted to postpone their interview with Sean Payton regarding the team’s head coaching vacancy in the wake of the death of Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes, according to The Athletic’s Joe Person. Walkes died in a boating accident in Miami on Wednesday. He was 25...
Former KC Chiefs quarterback’s trophy, lost since the 1980s, was just found in a car
A piece of NFL history is finally home after it was stolen approximately four decades ago. Police in Lee Summit, Missouri, discovered a trophy that was taken from iconic Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and broadcaster Len Dawson while arresting a suspected shoplifter on Jan. 6. The piece of football history was found in the back of a stolen vehicle that the accused shoplifter was driving.
NFL Awards 2022: Execs Pick MVP, Rookies, Coach of the Year, More
There was this thing that Andy Reid said to me about Patrick Mahomes a couple of weeks ago that stuck with me, and I can’t let it go. His Chiefs had just dispatched the Raiders to lock up the top seed in the AFC and move to within one win of the team’s fifth AFC title game in as many years, and in five years with Mahomes as starter.
Eli Huggins Possesses Intangibles Unmeasurable by NFL Scouts
The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl will kick off on January 28th in Pasadena, California. A showcase of some of the top players available in the 2023 NFL Draft. "I'm super excited to get there," Kansas State nose guard Eli Huggins said. "I've never been out to California before. Just excited to show off my talents."
AFC East Rival Fires Three Ex-Patriots in Defensive Purge
As the New England Patriots prepare to restock their assistant coaching staff, a divisional rival is creating a few openings of its own ... and some former New Englanders are paying the price. The Miami Dolphins announced a series of coaching changes on Thursday, the moves headlined by the ousting...
