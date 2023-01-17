ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
Rob Gronkowski Has a New Girlfriend in Mind for Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski is ready to play matchmaker with his former teammate. While appearing on the Let's Go! podcast, the former NFL tight end revealed who should be Tom Brady's new girlfriend after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Gronkowski jokingly said Brady should date his 80 for Brady co-star Sally Field.
Bills, Bengals focus on playing with Hamlin home, recovering

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin is back on his feet, and that’s uplifting enough in allowing coach Sean McDermott and the Buffalo Bills to focus on their immediate future rather than an emotional past in preparing to host the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC divisional playoff on Sunday.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Uplifts Brett Maher in Viral Video Clip

The star wideout had his teammate’s back after Maher missed four straight extra-point attempts against the Buccaneers. The sideline can be a lonely place for a player who’s just made a mistake, particularly if that player is a kicker. Specialists in general often hone their craft apart from the larger group, and that isolation could become difficult to bare after poor results.
DALLAS, TX
Panthers coaching search: Ejiro Evero

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Inexperienced but innovative. Meet Panthers coaching candidate Ejiro Evero. When Nathanial Hackett was fired this past December as head coach, the Broncos looked to their defensive coordinator to take over. However, Evero told them to look elsewhere. “The best thing for this team...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Emmitt Smith Posts Photo Visiting Peyton Hillis in Hospital

The former Brown was hospitalized a few weeks ago after saving his children from drowning. Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis remains in the hospital after saving his children from drowning in the ocean earlier this month. He was originally in the ICU and spent a week in critical condition, but has since been “on the road to recovery,” according to his girlfriend. He was taken off a ventilator last week, she shared.
ARKANSAS STATE

