FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
3 Tampa Parents Respond to School Board's Vote on Transgender Student Bathroom RestrictionsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on ThursdayAsh JurbergTampa, FL
Pirates to invade Tampa Bay!Flour, Eggs and YeastTampa, FL
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Popculture
Rob Gronkowski Has a New Girlfriend in Mind for Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski is ready to play matchmaker with his former teammate. While appearing on the Let's Go! podcast, the former NFL tight end revealed who should be Tom Brady's new girlfriend after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Gronkowski jokingly said Brady should date his 80 for Brady co-star Sally Field.
CBS Sports
Rob Gronkowski calls out Aaron Rodgers: Retired star criticizes QB for not having his NFL priorities straight
It's not too often that you hear Rob Gronkowski call someone out, but the former NFL tight end definitely took issue with a recent comment by Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. During a Tuesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers was talking about his NFL future -- and whether he...
Gronk: Aaron Rodgers Should Focus on Super Bowls, Not MVPs
The Packers quarterback only has one Super Bowl but four MVP honors in his 18-year career.
Stop Saying Tom Brady is the Best Available Quarterback in Free Agency
Today on The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker, Chris and Rob discuss Buccaneers QB Tom Brady’s future in the NFL.
Rob Gronkowski says he felt 'super depression' at times with Patriots
Rob Gronkowski won three Super Bowls with the Patriots, but perhaps the New England Way made the regular season that much tougher on the future Hall of Famer.
qcnews.com
Bills, Bengals focus on playing with Hamlin home, recovering
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin is back on his feet, and that’s uplifting enough in allowing coach Sean McDermott and the Buffalo Bills to focus on their immediate future rather than an emotional past in preparing to host the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC divisional playoff on Sunday.
qcnews.com
Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Uplifts Brett Maher in Viral Video Clip
The star wideout had his teammate’s back after Maher missed four straight extra-point attempts against the Buccaneers. The sideline can be a lonely place for a player who’s just made a mistake, particularly if that player is a kicker. Specialists in general often hone their craft apart from the larger group, and that isolation could become difficult to bare after poor results.
qcnews.com
Panthers coaching search: Ejiro Evero
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Inexperienced but innovative. Meet Panthers coaching candidate Ejiro Evero. When Nathanial Hackett was fired this past December as head coach, the Broncos looked to their defensive coordinator to take over. However, Evero told them to look elsewhere. “The best thing for this team...
NFL VP backs NY girls’ high school bid for flag football
KENMORE, N.Y. (AP) — Freshman Sydney Yost’s bid to establish a flag football program at her all-girl high school already has its first fan: NFL Vice President Troy Vincent. This week, the former player visited Mount St. Mary Academy in suburban Buffalo, New York, to help Yost achieve...
qcnews.com
Emmitt Smith Posts Photo Visiting Peyton Hillis in Hospital
The former Brown was hospitalized a few weeks ago after saving his children from drowning. Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis remains in the hospital after saving his children from drowning in the ocean earlier this month. He was originally in the ICU and spent a week in critical condition, but has since been “on the road to recovery,” according to his girlfriend. He was taken off a ventilator last week, she shared.
