Orlando, FL

Brevard Public Schools latest to use placement agency to help with staff shortage

Brevard Public Schools latest to use placement agency to help with staff shortage. Brevard Public Schools is one of the latest districts in Central Florida to hire international teachers to fill vacancies. It's part of the teacher shortage issue we've covered for years now. Education leaders say it's not getting any better -- so more are turning to options like this.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Florida farm growing tobacco for American Cigars

At Florida Sun Grown Tobacco Farm in Clermont, you're transported back in time about 100 years when the see the operation in its full glory. Inside a barn, leaves are sewn, strung, hung, and cured. After about 90 days, the crop is delivered to the J.C. Newman Cigar Company in Tampa.
CLERMONT, FL
Orlando's downtown development board defends new safety proposal

A new proposal would require bars and clubs in downtown Orlando to apply for a special permit in order to sell alcohol after midnight, something bars and clubs can do already. Another proposal would prevent new bars or clubs from opening for the next six months. The city will consider the new proposal at its next City Council meeting. However, officials said the proposal is intended to help with safety downtown, following a few shootings and violent incidents over the last couple of years.
ORLANDO, FL
Kissimmee man dies after being struck by Lynx bus in Orange County

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Authorities said a Kissimmee, Florida man was struck and killed by a Lynx bus early Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 7 a.m. as the bus was traveling north on Dividend Drive, approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Lake Ellenor Drive. This is Orange County's Oak Ridge area.
KISSIMMEE, FL
New boardwalk debuts at Orlando Wetlands Park

ORLANDO, Fla. - Nature lovers, rejoice! The Orlando Wetlands Park is the gem of the city, and it's recently seen a surge in popularity thanks to the completion of the new half-mile-long Cypress Boardwalk. This man-made wetland park spans 1650 acres and is open seven days a week from sunrise to sunset.
ORLANDO, FL
Florida woman was shooting at random people in road before killing Orange County mother: Deputies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman who was allegedly shooting at people driving past her in Orange County has been arrested for killing a 27-year-old mother, deputies said. Deputies arrested 56-year-old Angila Baxter on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm after Nekaybaw Collier was found unresponsive in her car on Jan. 12. Detectives said the bullets belonging to Baxter's revolver were found in Collier's body during an autopsy.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
2 Florida children stabbed repeatedly by father's girlfriend, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two children are recovering in a Florida hospital after, police said, both were stabbed by their father's girlfriend in a seemingly unprovoked attack, according to the arrest affidavit. According to the report, both kids – a 10-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy – were attacked with a...
KISSIMMEE, FL
FHP: Deadly crash shuts down toll plaza along State Road 408 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person was killed in a crash on State Road 408 at the Dean Road exit in Orlando on Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said this was a two-vehicle crash on the eastbound side of SR-408. The ramp at the toll plaza was shut down and remained closed during the investigation.
ORLANDO, FL
Florida runner hit by car says it took hours for FHP troopers to respond

ORLANDO, Fla. - A runner who was hit by a car in Orlando tells FOX 35 News that he had to wait hours for law enforcement to respond. Daryl Willmore was running across the street when he was hit by a car that didn't stop to help at Ramsgate Circle and Scenic Point Blvd. in Orange County. He said thankfully he did not need immediate medical attention but called law enforcement to respond. Willmore said he was hit just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday but that Florida Highway Patrol troopers (FHP) didn't respond until 1 a.m. Friday morning.
ORLANDO, FL
Woman struck, killed by train in Brevard County: FHP

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a train along Malabar Rd. (State Road 514) late Tuesday evening. Troopers said the incident was reported to have happened east of U.S. Highway 1 and the pedestrian, a woman, sustained...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

