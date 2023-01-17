A new proposal would require bars and clubs in downtown Orlando to apply for a special permit in order to sell alcohol after midnight, something bars and clubs can do already. Another proposal would prevent new bars or clubs from opening for the next six months. The city will consider the new proposal at its next City Council meeting. However, officials said the proposal is intended to help with safety downtown, following a few shootings and violent incidents over the last couple of years.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO