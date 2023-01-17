Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Brevard Public Schools latest to use placement agency to help with staff shortage
Brevard Public Schools latest to use placement agency to help with staff shortage. Brevard Public Schools is one of the latest districts in Central Florida to hire international teachers to fill vacancies. It's part of the teacher shortage issue we've covered for years now. Education leaders say it's not getting any better -- so more are turning to options like this.
fox35orlando.com
Legacy Daytona to transform vacant Macy's at Volusia Mall into 'multifamily community'
Developers in Daytona Beach are planning a 350-unit apartment complex set to rise right near the Volusia Mall. The ten-acre Legacy Daytona will be a "multifamily community," they said.
fox35orlando.com
Florida farm growing tobacco for American Cigars
At Florida Sun Grown Tobacco Farm in Clermont, you're transported back in time about 100 years when the see the operation in its full glory. Inside a barn, leaves are sewn, strung, hung, and cured. After about 90 days, the crop is delivered to the J.C. Newman Cigar Company in Tampa.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando's downtown development board defends new safety proposal
A new proposal would require bars and clubs in downtown Orlando to apply for a special permit in order to sell alcohol after midnight, something bars and clubs can do already. Another proposal would prevent new bars or clubs from opening for the next six months. The city will consider the new proposal at its next City Council meeting. However, officials said the proposal is intended to help with safety downtown, following a few shootings and violent incidents over the last couple of years.
fox35orlando.com
Friends seek justice for Sanford shooting victim, say other victims recovering
SANFORD, Fla. - Close family friends of a shooting victim in Sanford, Florida are speaking out for the first time since the deadly incident earlier this week. They spoke only with FOX 35’s Dave Puglisi in hopes that someone will come forward to help their beloved friend find justice.
fox35orlando.com
Travelers say Orlando International new Terminal C is to much walking
Significant renovations may come to Orlando International after travelers say the walking is too much to bear. Moving walkways have been suggested but the airport may not be wide enough.
fox35orlando.com
Kissimmee man dies after being struck by Lynx bus in Orange County
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Authorities said a Kissimmee, Florida man was struck and killed by a Lynx bus early Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 7 a.m. as the bus was traveling north on Dividend Drive, approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Lake Ellenor Drive. This is Orange County's Oak Ridge area.
fox35orlando.com
New boardwalk debuts at Orlando Wetlands Park
ORLANDO, Fla. - Nature lovers, rejoice! The Orlando Wetlands Park is the gem of the city, and it's recently seen a surge in popularity thanks to the completion of the new half-mile-long Cypress Boardwalk. This man-made wetland park spans 1650 acres and is open seven days a week from sunrise to sunset.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Front to bring weekend rain, cooler temperatures to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 79 degrees. Weak cold front will move through the area on this Friday. Skies will respond with a mix of suns and clouds. Highs will remain warm with mid-upper 70s on tap inland, cooler and closer to 70 along the Volusia and Flagler beaches, mid-upper 70s in coastal Brevard County.
fox35orlando.com
65th annual Daytona 500 is sold out, but there are other ticket opportunities available
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The stands will be packed in February at the 65th annual Daytona 500. Officials announced Tuesday that grandstand seats and camping for the big race have officially sold out, but don't worry – there are still other opportunities to see the big race in person.
fox35orlando.com
Friends of woman killed in Sanford shooting search for justice
FOX 35 News is learning more about a woman who was gunned down at a busy Sanford, Florida intersection on Monday as she was traveling in a van with others. Close friends of 31-year-old Princess Tolliver said she was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
fox35orlando.com
UCF football player, woman arrested in violent home invasion at downtown Orlando high-rise, police say
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Orlando police officers have arrested two people – including a University of Central Florida student – in a violent home invasion that allegedly happened at a downtown high-rise earlier this month. Police are still searching for two more suspects. On the afternoon of Jan....
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman was shooting at random people in road before killing Orange County mother: Deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman who was allegedly shooting at people driving past her in Orange County has been arrested for killing a 27-year-old mother, deputies said. Deputies arrested 56-year-old Angila Baxter on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm after Nekaybaw Collier was found unresponsive in her car on Jan. 12. Detectives said the bullets belonging to Baxter's revolver were found in Collier's body during an autopsy.
fox35orlando.com
Suspect in Lake County standoff shot by deputies, taken to hospital, deputies say
CLERMONT, Fla. - A suspect who was in an hours-long standoff with deputies in Lake County has been taken to the hospital after he was shot by deputies, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said. The person's condition was not immediately clear. No deputies were hurt in the shooting, LCSO said.
fox35orlando.com
2 Florida children stabbed repeatedly by father's girlfriend, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two children are recovering in a Florida hospital after, police said, both were stabbed by their father's girlfriend in a seemingly unprovoked attack, according to the arrest affidavit. According to the report, both kids – a 10-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy – were attacked with a...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Temperatures on the rise ahead of next rain chances in Central Florida
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tonight's low: 57 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 83 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: Yet another great weather day on Thursday for the area! Highs are warmer for the PM with many areas rising into the low 80s this afternoon. The only concern Thursday is...
fox35orlando.com
FHP: Deadly crash shuts down toll plaza along State Road 408 in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person was killed in a crash on State Road 408 at the Dean Road exit in Orlando on Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said this was a two-vehicle crash on the eastbound side of SR-408. The ramp at the toll plaza was shut down and remained closed during the investigation.
fox35orlando.com
Florida runner hit by car says it took hours for FHP troopers to respond
ORLANDO, Fla. - A runner who was hit by a car in Orlando tells FOX 35 News that he had to wait hours for law enforcement to respond. Daryl Willmore was running across the street when he was hit by a car that didn't stop to help at Ramsgate Circle and Scenic Point Blvd. in Orange County. He said thankfully he did not need immediate medical attention but called law enforcement to respond. Willmore said he was hit just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday but that Florida Highway Patrol troopers (FHP) didn't respond until 1 a.m. Friday morning.
fox35orlando.com
Police: Man in critical condition after being shot at intersection near Orlando elementary school
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is in critical condition after being shot in Orlando. Orlando police tell FOX 35 it happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of South Semoran Boulevard and Gatlin Avenue. That's just a few blocks from Lake George Elementary School. Police say they're trying...
fox35orlando.com
Woman struck, killed by train in Brevard County: FHP
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a train along Malabar Rd. (State Road 514) late Tuesday evening. Troopers said the incident was reported to have happened east of U.S. Highway 1 and the pedestrian, a woman, sustained...
