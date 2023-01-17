ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Newsline

A speech that put NIMBYs on notice

Roughly a third of the way into the annual State of the State address delivered by Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday before the Colorado General Assembly, he said, referring to the state’s housing crisis, “We need more flexible zoning.” And with those words, along with the larger position Polis staked out on housing, he put […] The post A speech that put NIMBYs on notice appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Jan. 20-22

COLORADO, USA — The best 16 days in January come to an end this weekend as the National Western Stock Show in Denver wraps up its 117th edition. The Colorado Indian Market & Southwest Art Fest moves to the Colorado Convention Center this weekend, the Super Duper Garage Sale returns in Longmont, and the Denver Nuggets play two games at home. The Ouray Ice Festival and Pagosa Springs Winterfest are back and celebrating the chilly season in southwest Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Schools across Colorado on closed, delayed start Thursday

COLORADO, USA — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start or closed on Thursday after nearly 24 hours of snowfall. Aurora Public Schools, Adams County School District 14, 27J Schools and Eaton School District RE-2 are among the school districts opening late Thursday. Several Colorado school...
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things

It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Nuggets give back on MLK Day

DENVER — A trio of Denver Nuggets players took to the community on Monday to give back on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Davon Reed, Jack White and Peyton Watson spent the afternoon at Clayton Early Learning, where they teamed up with Clayton families to fully stock the Clayton Cares Market with fresh and non-perishable food.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Volunteers needed to help shovel sidewalks in Denver

DENVER — Sidewalks across Colorado have been covered with snow and ice for weeks. Just as they were starting to melt, Tuesday night they’ll start getting even worse. As another storm hits the Denver area, the city is looking for hundreds more volunteers to be a part of a program that helps shovel snow for people who can't do it themselves.
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Hands’ off Coloradans’ TABOR refunds! | Denver Gazette

When the state treasury collects more tax dollars than it is allowed to keep under the Colorado Constitution, the extra cash must be refunded to taxpayers. Not spent on the legislature’s pet projects. That’s thanks to the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, aka TABOR, which was added to the constitution...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Chauncey Billups honored by his Denver high school

DENVER — Chauncey Billups, a two-time state basketball champion from George Washington High School, was honored Tuesday at his alma mater. The high school, college and professional basketball legend was celebrated at the Denver high school where they dedicated the name of the court after him. Billups, now the...
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years

Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

CU Buffs recruit top CB in 2023 class

BOULDER, Colo. — The Coach Prime effect continues. In a whirlwind of an offseason, the Colorado Buffaloes have landed five-star cornerback Cormani McClain after he had initially pledged to play for the University of Miami Hurricanes. A consensus five-star recruit, he is ranked the 12th-highest prospect in the Class...
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

3rd Denver-area library closes after meth contamination

LITTLETON, Colo. — A third Colorado library has closed after findings of methamphetamine contamination. The City of Littleton closed Bemis Public Library on Wednesday after testing revealed elevated levels of meth contamination in the main floor women’s and men’s bathroom exhaust fans, and in the lower-level family bathroom.
LITTLETON, CO
