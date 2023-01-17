Read full article on original website
A speech that put NIMBYs on notice
Roughly a third of the way into the annual State of the State address delivered by Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday before the Colorado General Assembly, he said, referring to the state’s housing crisis, “We need more flexible zoning.” And with those words, along with the larger position Polis staked out on housing, he put […] The post A speech that put NIMBYs on notice appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Democrats in Colorado’s legislature want a ban on so-called assault weapons. Jared Polis doesn’t appear to be on board.
Three Democratic state lawmakers are preparing to introduce legislation banning so-called assault weapons in Colorado in response to the mass shootings that have plagued the state. But to get the bill into law they’ll need the signature of Gov. Jared Polis, who is already signaling that he’s not keen on...
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Jan. 20-22
COLORADO, USA — The best 16 days in January come to an end this weekend as the National Western Stock Show in Denver wraps up its 117th edition. The Colorado Indian Market & Southwest Art Fest moves to the Colorado Convention Center this weekend, the Super Duper Garage Sale returns in Longmont, and the Denver Nuggets play two games at home. The Ouray Ice Festival and Pagosa Springs Winterfest are back and celebrating the chilly season in southwest Colorado.
EDITORIAL: GTA Colorado? Polis ain’t playin’
Grand Theft Auto — "GTA" to gamers — is an epic video game series. But it’s no game in Colorado. For the second year running, our state bears the dubious distinction of ranking first in the country for auto theft. And Colorado’s Democratic Gov. Jared Polis —...
Schools across Colorado on closed, delayed start Thursday
COLORADO, USA — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start or closed on Thursday after nearly 24 hours of snowfall. Aurora Public Schools, Adams County School District 14, 27J Schools and Eaton School District RE-2 are among the school districts opening late Thursday. Several Colorado school...
A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things
It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
Sights and sounds of Denver's 2023 Marade
Thousands of people made their way through Denver for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Marade. We asked Coloradans about what King's legacy means to them today.
Nuggets give back on MLK Day
DENVER — A trio of Denver Nuggets players took to the community on Monday to give back on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Davon Reed, Jack White and Peyton Watson spent the afternoon at Clayton Early Learning, where they teamed up with Clayton families to fully stock the Clayton Cares Market with fresh and non-perishable food.
Colorado Democrats talk about eliminating tax refunds they previously celebrated
DENVER — Remember that state refund you got back before the November election?. The one that Democrats rebranded, so they could take credit for the refund they wanted voters to let them keep?. They were so proud of getting you money back early, Next with Kyle Clark wanted to...
Volunteers needed to help shovel sidewalks in Denver
DENVER — Sidewalks across Colorado have been covered with snow and ice for weeks. Just as they were starting to melt, Tuesday night they’ll start getting even worse. As another storm hits the Denver area, the city is looking for hundreds more volunteers to be a part of a program that helps shovel snow for people who can't do it themselves.
Doug and Roger's Swine Song: Show goes on for lost and found pigs
Doug and Roger may have been the celebrities of the National Western Stock Show — but to pig judge Troy Sloan, they were hog numbers 3141 and 3342. Sloan awarded Doug (#3141) third place for the Duroc division. “I thought that pig was stout and sound,” he said.
Hands’ off Coloradans’ TABOR refunds! | Denver Gazette
When the state treasury collects more tax dollars than it is allowed to keep under the Colorado Constitution, the extra cash must be refunded to taxpayers. Not spent on the legislature’s pet projects. That’s thanks to the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, aka TABOR, which was added to the constitution...
Chauncey Billups honored by his Denver high school
DENVER — Chauncey Billups, a two-time state basketball champion from George Washington High School, was honored Tuesday at his alma mater. The high school, college and professional basketball legend was celebrated at the Denver high school where they dedicated the name of the court after him. Billups, now the...
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
MLK Jr. Heritage Rodeo spotlights influence of Black cowboys on Western culture
DENVER — The Bill Pickett MLK Jr. Heritage Rodeo has been a safe space for Black cowboys and cowgirls for nearly 40 years, but the annual Denver event might not have happened without one man and his vision. "It was started by my deceased husband, Lu," says CEO and...
CU Buffs recruit top CB in 2023 class
BOULDER, Colo. — The Coach Prime effect continues. In a whirlwind of an offseason, the Colorado Buffaloes have landed five-star cornerback Cormani McClain after he had initially pledged to play for the University of Miami Hurricanes. A consensus five-star recruit, he is ranked the 12th-highest prospect in the Class...
Gov. Polis says "We need more housing now!" Where should the new cheap houses be built in Colorado?
Finding a cheap house isn't easy. In his State of the State speech, Gov. Polis talked about the problem of housing. "Many Coloradans are struggling to find a place where they can affordable to live. Many more are being forced out of their neighborhoods with no hope of ever living close to where they work," said Polis in his speech.
After 41 years in TV, Denver7 news director Holly Gauntt announces retirement
Gauntt has spent the last five-and-a-half years at the helm of Denver7’s news operation, where she leaves behind a legacy of achievement and service to Colorado.
3rd Denver-area library closes after meth contamination
LITTLETON, Colo. — A third Colorado library has closed after findings of methamphetamine contamination. The City of Littleton closed Bemis Public Library on Wednesday after testing revealed elevated levels of meth contamination in the main floor women’s and men’s bathroom exhaust fans, and in the lower-level family bathroom.
Pokeworks to Make its Debut in Colorado
This debut in Denver is just the beginning for Pokeworks in Colorado, with four more locations planned to open over the next two years
