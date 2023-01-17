Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. YouTube TV started as an affordable alternative to cable TV services from Comcast or Spectrum. Over time though, the service only got more expensive. The cable TV alternative launched in 2017 for $35/month but currently costs $65/month. Worse, that's before the 4K add-on, which costs another $20 per month on top of the base plan. To make things a bit more affordable, YouTube dropped the price of the 4K tier to $10 monthly for the first year. Seemingly, Google's 4K add-on did not find many takers, which is why the company now offers it at heavily discounted prices to selected YouTube TV subscribers.

4 DAYS AGO