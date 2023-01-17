Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
T-Mobile is leaving AT&T and Verizon in the 5G dust
Ookla has just published its latest market report revealing where U.S. mobile carriers and smartphone manufacturers stand in terms of providing the best 5G and 4G/LTE services. Contents. Not surprisingly, T-Mobile remained in the top spot during the fourth quarter of 2022, eclipsing its rivals when it comes to median...
Best T-Mobile phones in 2023
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When it comes to your choice of wireless carriers here in the U.S., the magenta-clad T-Mobile is a strong contender for many people, even though it's a bit smaller than Verizon or AT&T. However, since merging with Sprint, T-Mobile has been doing a lot of work on expanding its 5G network and making itself an even stronger competitor in the market.
ZDNet
Slow internet at home? This adapter turns unused coaxial cable into Ethernet
It's no secret that most cable and satellite TV services are losing customers to cord cutting as people move to streaming services. Because of that, there's a good chance your home has hundreds of feet of coaxial cable that used to be needed for TV, now doing nothing but collecting dust.
Phone Arena
Verizon’s latest offer makes Welcome Unlimited plan even more affordable
Verizon kicks off the new year with an interesting deal for customers who already have a smartphone and are looking to add new lines to their contracts. Just for a limited time, the carrier made its Welcome Unlimited plan a bit more affordable: $25 per line per month for four lines (plus taxes and fees, with Auto Pay) when you bring four phones to Verizon.
T-Mobile Dominates AT&T and Verizon in Key Speed Study
A quarterly download test ranks popular internet providers on their mobile speeds.
CNET
Yeah, Your Wi-Fi Router Is in the Wrong Place. Here's Where to Move It
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. An unreliable home internet connection can make life super frustrating. Even though you pay monthly fees to an internet service provider, and even if you've had a router professionally installed, you may still find yourself spending too much time watching your phone, laptop or streaming device grind away as it tries to stay connected.
Bill Gates reveals the next big thing in tech, and it's not metaverse
Artificial Intelligence or AI is the next big tech shift that users can expect in the coming years, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently said while interacting with a Reddit user last week. Gates thinks that metaverse and Web3 are revolutionary but not quite as much as AI. Gates' comments come...
YouTube TV’s 4K Plus add-on gets a big discount
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. YouTube TV started as an affordable alternative to cable TV services from Comcast or Spectrum. Over time though, the service only got more expensive. The cable TV alternative launched in 2017 for $35/month but currently costs $65/month. Worse, that's before the 4K add-on, which costs another $20 per month on top of the base plan. To make things a bit more affordable, YouTube dropped the price of the 4K tier to $10 monthly for the first year. Seemingly, Google's 4K add-on did not find many takers, which is why the company now offers it at heavily discounted prices to selected YouTube TV subscribers.
The world isn't ready for eSIM-only phones
We asked our readers if they thought OEMs should make eSIM-only phones. However, many think physical SIM cards should stick around for a while longer.
New wireless 55-inch TV runs on batteries for a month, sticks to wall without mounting hardware
The Displace TV does not require mounting hardware and runs on batteries as a completely wireless television, making it one of the smartest TV innovations in years.
The coolest new gadgets and tech from CES 2023 Day 2
Stan HoraczekToday's new crop of gear includes a smart telescope, robot vacuums, gaming controllers, and even a luxury car.
The Verge
Google’s Android clock app now lets you record your own annoying alarm sound
Have you ever wanted to be woken from a dreamy slumber by the sound of your partner screaming at you to get out of bed, or perhaps your parents nagging you to get up for school? Well, Google has just the app update for you. The latest Android Clock app on Pixel devices now lets you record your own alarm and timer sounds. Ideal if you want to be woken slowly to the calming sounds of whales or something a lot more chaotic.
Amazon doesn’t want Fire TV to play nice with content discovery apps
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With so many streaming services jostling for your attention, it makes sense to centralize your watchlist with a service like Plex Discover to make keeping track of your shows more convenient. Even TV operating systems like Google TV and Fire TV have started offering their own solutions for recommendations and watchlist management. But Amazon is going a little overboard with promoting its own alternative aggressively by thwarting third-party content discovery apps.
T3.com
Best Wi-Fi 6 routers 2023: get the best wireless internet speed at home
Wi-Fi 6 is among the best wireless technology available right now (Wi-Fi 6E, also available, offers more channels for improvements, while Wi-Fi 7 is underway and will arrive in the coming years). The best Wi-Fi 6 or 6E routers in 2023 can therefore give your home network a substantial upgrade...
7 new Siri skills every iPhone user needs to learn
Siri is Apple’s voice assistant on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. It’s more than a decade old and it’s a feature many people use regularly for different tasks. Apple has upgraded the Siri functionality over the years, although the assistant isn’t quite on par with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. Even still, Siri has been getting much easier to use, and learning plenty of new iPhone skills with recent iOS, macOS, watchOS, and iPadOS updates.
The Verge
The second-gen AirPods Pro are $50 off at Verizon
Apple’s latest generation of the AirPods Pro are back down to their lowest price, compliments of Verizon. The noise-canceling wireless earbuds are on sale for $199.99 when you click “continue” on Verizon’s site, where the $50 discount is reflected in your cart. This is a great deal for one of the best pairs of wireless earbuds you can buy, but don’t fret if you’re not a Verizon service subscriber — just click “checkout as guest” and anyone can take advantage of this deal.
technewstoday.com
How to Connect PC to TV
Connecting the PC to your TV is relatively easy. Insert one end of the display cable into your TV’s video input port and the other into your PC. But before that, you need a suitable display cable that matches the port on both TV and PC. Then, once you have the right cables, connect the display cables to specific ports on your PC. And even after connecting the PC and TV, you may not get video output on the screen if you have not set the correct TV configurations.
Phone Arena
Vodafone becomes the first UK carrier to launch a Standalone 5G network
UK carrier Vodafone has a new accomplishment to boast about. The company announced in a blog post that it is the first UK mobile operator to “switch on” its 5G Standalone network (5G SA). Furthermore, the carrier will also invite select customers via SMS to test the network's many benefits as part of a new trial.
msn.com
Windows 12: Release date, price, and everything else we know
Windows 11 was released on Oct. 5, 2021, over six years after Windows 10 made its debut. Microsoft recently released the first major update for the OS — Windows 11 version 22H2 — but we've heard the next thing on the cards could very well be Windows 12. It sounds like Microsoft is doing away with major annual updates, and instead going for a big, new version of Windows every three years, similar to what used to happen before Windows 10.
CNET
The Location of Your Wi-Fi Router Matters. And Yours Is Probably in the Wrong Spot
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. A slow home internet connection can make even the simplest Google search super frustrating. If you find that your Wi-Fi is always unstable, no matter what internet service provider you have or how many devices are connected, what do you do? Sometimes having your router professionally installed might not even solve the immense problem of a slow, weak internet connection. That's a massive headache if you work from home, if you're trying to install smart home gadgets, or if you just want to unwind with some Netflix at the end of the day.
