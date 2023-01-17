Read full article on original website
SPCA of SW Michigan Waives Adoption Fee for 16 yr old Ramsey
We need someone to give Ramsey a loving home asap. When we talk about animals at the shelter, a lot of them might have some heartbreaking backstories. Maybe they were abandoned. Maybe they were found on the street. It changes from animal to animal. Ramsey also has a very sad...
Community reacts to murder charge in Lake Lansing drowning
MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The drowning of four-year-old Liam Powers shocked the community. At first, it appeared to be a tragic accident but now police are pointing fingers at his mother, Claire Powers, who now faces a second-degree murder charge. Officials say last year on March 29, Claire and Liam were out on Lake […]
Family of Muskegon woman killed by boyfriend: 'You are a worm. You are scum.'
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Timothy Day, 39, claims when he killed his girlfriend Brenda Hooper, it was an accident. Day claims the two were having consensual sex that went too far. Thursday, Day was sentenced to a minimum of 12 years for the death of Hooper. Family of Hooper says...
28 years ago: Grand Rapids woman left for work and never returned home
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – It has been 28 years since Robin Sue Scott left for work in Grand Rapids and disappeared. She was last seen on Jan. 18, 1995. Scott’s sister reported her missing, according to the Doe Network. She was 37 years old when she vanished and...
Red Cross honors Muskegon man who saved friend's life with CPR
A Muskegon man was honored by the Red Cross for using CPR training to save his friend’s life. Zachary Waters received the Life Saving Award from on Wednesday.
Nearly $10K stolen from Harbor Humane Society
An Ottawa County animal shelter says that thousands of dollars have been stolen from the nonprofit organization.
Dog abandoned at animal shelter, left tied to a fence outside the building
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — A West Michigan animal shelter is looking for answers after a dog was left outside their building, tied to a fence. "We just want to help our friends like Luther here," says Jen Self-Aulger, director of Harbor Humane Society in West Olive. For the shelter,...
Which West Michigan cities made the Top 10 Snowiest?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the exception of several major winter storms, this winter in West Michigan has been something less than record breaking. However, that doesn't mean things can't rapidly change with the right weather system. While the final totals for this season have yet to be determined,...
‘Emerging threat’: GRPD, Kent Co. deputies find Glock switches on streets
Investigators are sounding the alarm over illegal Glock switches, devices that turn handguns into machine guns that can fire more than a dozen rounds in a second.
Grand Rapids woman's 'global identity', importance of DEI highlighted in new memoir
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids woman, whose journey started across the world, is sharing her thoughts and expertise on the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion, just weeks after new commissioners dismantled the DEI office in Ottawa County. Graci Harkema is a prominent figure in the world...
Children's museum coming to Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A children's museum is coming to the lakeshore. Plans for the Grand Haven Children's Museum are still in their infancy, but the board of directors met for the first time Monday night to get the ball rolling. The idea all started with mother-of-three Rachel Dody,...
Humane Society of West MI offering custom pet portraits after donations
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the second year in a row, the Humane Society of West Michigan is holding a unique fundraiser to support the furry friends in their care. The shelter has kicked off "Animal Care Artists," which is when for every donation of $10 or more per pet, you can get a custom pet portrait.
Muskegon man sentenced for strangling girlfriend to death
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon man who admitted to strangling his girlfriend to death and hiding her body has been sentenced Thursday. Brenda Hooper, 49, was reported missing in October 2021 and nearly four months later her body was found near Summit Avenue and 6th Street in Muskegon Heights.
Pennsylvania man arrested at Ford Airport in human trafficking investigation
GRANT, Michigan — West Michigan police say an in-school seminar on the topic of human trafficking encouraged a victim to come forward to authorities, launching an investigation. Grant Police Chief Bradley Wade said officers in a county-wide task force recently organized an in-school seminar on how to recognize and...
25-year-old Grand Rapids man accused in June 2022 double murder
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 25-year-old Grand Rapids man is accused in the shooting deaths of two 58-year-old men last June. Grand Rapids Police said Wednesday that Deiontreay Darrell Craft is facing two counts of open murder, carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a handgun and two additional felony firearms charges.
Cobbler, 93, is soul of 100-year-old Wayland shoe repair shop
In what sometimes seems like a throwaway society, cobbler Alan Baugh has mastered what some considered a dying trade.
Single mom goes back to school at same college as daughters, creates art business
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A stay-at-home mom of 18 years decided to go back to school to set an example for her daughters. Along the way, she combined two of her passions — geology and art — to create a product for sale right now at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.
Kalamazoo car crash injures two, destroys porch
Officers say two cars had careened off the roadway, striking a nearby house and seriously damaging the front porch.
Harbor Humane refunded $10,000 from bank after theft
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Less than a day after an Ottawa County animal shelter shared news about someone using money from their checking account to pay their personal bills, their bank says they are getting their money back. First National Bank of Michigan is crediting $10,000 to the Harbor...
Can you help Lansing police identify a car thief?
Crime Stoppers are investigating an automobile theft that occurred in Nov. 2022.
