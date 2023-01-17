Read full article on original website
Five Straight Wins for Lady Toppers with Double Digit Victory vs. LA Tech
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU women’s basketball (9-8, 6-2 C-USA) is up to five straight wins after a 66-55 victory against Louisiana Tech (11-7, 4-4 C-USA) on Thursday night in Bowling Green. With the win, WKU is in sole possession of second place in the Conference USA standings....
Louisiana Tech wins 85-74 in OT against Western Kentucky
RUSTON, La. (AP) — Cobe Williams scored 20 points and Isaiah Crawford added five in the overtime as Louisiana Tech defeated Western Kentucky 85-74 on Thursday night. Williams shot 7 for 15 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (11-8, 4-4 Conference USA). Crawford scored 13 points while going 5 of 8 (3 for 4 from distance), and added five rebounds. Jordan Crawford was 5-of-11 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 11 points.
WKU Announces Drew Hollingshead as Offensive Coordinator
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU Head Football Coach Tyson Helton has announced the hiring of Drew Hollingshead as the team’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Hollingshead arrives on The Hill after a three-year stint coaching at Mississippi State. With the Bulldogs, Hollingshead spent two seasons as an...
Carver Signs Letter of Intent with Bellarmine
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Chase Carver officially signed with the Bellarmine Knights baseball program. Carver is currently a senior at Warren East and is a two-way player for coach Sanford and the Raiders. Here is what Carver had to say after signing with the Knights in front of his...
SoKY Speaks: WKU Returns to Campus
For this week’s edition of SoKY Speaks, the boys of SoKY Sunrise reminisce on their times at WKU. They also catch up with local students on their first day back to campus.
Bowling Green Hardee’s wants to make a deal
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you’ve driven by the Hardee’s on Russellville Rd. then you might have seen its interesting sign. It amusingly says “will trade eggs for employees” with a kill two birds with one stone kind of idea behind it. Renee Henderson, general...
$1M lottery ticket could be in a Kentuckian’s pocket
While no one in Kentucky won the huge Mega Millions jackpot, someone did buy a $1 million Mega Million lottery ticket on Friday.
WK Liquors reopens
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Popular liquor store WK Liquors just reopened January 19, 2023 after being destroyed in the December tornadoes of 2021. The opening was graced by many younger customers, some being students at Western who supported the owner with cleaning and rebuilding. They made a plaque for Minaj Patel and held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the reopening of his much missed establishment.
WKU alumnus files for governor’s race
Western Kentucky University alumnus Alan Keck is the most recent conservative to enter the race for Kentucky’s governor. Keck announced his run on Nov. 21, 2022 and signed his paperwork Jan. 5, according to the Kentucky secretary of state’s website. Keck joins 12 other conservatives, including former United...
Pet of the Day: Tracker
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by the Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Tracker. This Pointer is only two years old and loves to sniff around to explore. He’s still looking for his forever home at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.
1 killed, 4 injured in tank explosion at Kentucky facility
The explosion happened Wednesday while a truck was pumping waste chemicals from the Quick Turn Anodizing facility in Guthrie, Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith told news outlets.
Local woman celebrates 102nd birthday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-One local woman never thought she would see the day-she is turning 102 years old!. “I don’t feel much different than I did at 100! I attribute it to hard work over the years, good eating and everything,” said the birthday girl, Frances Cox. Cox has...
Man Killed In Oil Tanker Explosion Identified
The person killed in the oil tanker explosion in Muhlenburg County, Kentucky has been identified. He is 33 year old Brenton Elkins of Greenville. This happened on Monday morning on Highway 853. Elkins was found 100 feet from the oil tanker unresponsive with no pulse. A second person was taken...
Pet of the Day: Pheobe
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Pheobe. This pit mix didn’t come from the best home and was surrendered to the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society. Despite this, she has so much love to give and gets along with anyone and anything she meets. You can give this sweet girl all the love she needs and a forever home today.
Kentucky lawmakers prioritize covering $16M in costs for Bowling Green veterans nursing home
(The Center Square) – Tax reform isn’t the only priority issue for Kentucky lawmakers during the early stages of the 2023 General Assembly session. Legislators have also worked to quickly pass a bill covering more than $16.6 million in additional costs for a veterans nursing home in Bowling Green. House Bill 2, sponsored by state Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Oakland, passed unanimously out of the House during the first week of this year’s 30-day session. The Senate is expected to take up the bill shortly after...
Wyatt Johnson’s Katherine Johnson Cannata, Sidney Johnson honored with Patriot award
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Katherine Johnson Cannata and Sidney Johnson, dealer principals from the Wyatt Johnson Automotive Group, were recently honored with the Patriot Award by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR). The ESGR is the Defense Department agency promoting cooperation and understanding between civilian employers and...
Pet of the Day: Peppa
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Peppa. This Calico is two years old and loves to speak her mind! She is most definitely a lap cat with a lot of sass but warms up to new folks right away. She snuggled right up to all of us and is sure to be the perfect companion for someone who needs more of a chill animal. Peppa is still looking for her forever home at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.
1 killed, 3 hurt after explosion at Kentucky facility
One person was killed and three others injured after an explosion at a chemical coating facility in Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.
Glasgow High School Lockdown
Glasgow high school was placed in lockdown status sometime after 8:00 AM. News 40 will continue to update you on this case as more information is revealed.
Lost River Elementary students learn STEM using Legos
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Students at Lost River Elementary are learning through play- using Legos!. Once a week for the next five weeks, 3rd and 6th grade students will have a Lego education session. Today, students in this 3rd grade class were building race cars. This helps them apply a lesson they’ve...
