Effective: 2023-01-20 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-22 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Target Area: Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County .Moderate snow and strong winds will impact Elbert and Lincoln Counties starting this evening and continuing through Saturday. The heaviest snow will fall later this evening and continue into late morning Saturday. North to northwest winds gusting to 35 mph are expected Saturday morning, with the strongest winds occurring midday and resulting in blowing snow. Travelers going east from Denver to Kansas need to be prepared for low visibility and hazardous roads, including possible road closures. WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT MST SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Southern Lincoln County. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to Midnight MST Saturday Night. * IMPACTS...Travel may become very difficult to impossible due to heavy snowfall and blowing snow on roadways.

LINCOLN COUNTY, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO