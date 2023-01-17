Effective: 2023-01-21 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-21 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mitchell; Osborne; Rooks WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations generally 2 to 4 inches. Winds will be light, averaging less than 10 MPH out of the north. * WHERE...Rooks, Osborne and Mitchell Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Although parts of the Advisory area could see snow start a bit earlier than 6 AM and last a bit later than 6 PM, the vast majority of accumulation should occur between 6 AM and 6 PM.

MITCHELL COUNTY, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO