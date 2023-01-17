Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
NFL cracking down after Cowboys, Eagles, other teams caught violating this obscure rule
The NFL has decided to start cracking down and enforcing a little known rule that several teams have been breaking this year, including the Dallas Cowboys, who broke the rule during their 31-14 wild-card playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The league has asked officials to...
CBS Sports
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes calls Trevor Lawrence's Waffle House celebration a 'baller move'
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a historic comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers last Saturday night in the AFC playoffs. After the 31-30 victory, the quarterback knew exactly where he wanted to celebrate: Waffle House. It was an unusual decision for an NFL player, but Kansas City...
CBS Sports
49ers' Trey Lance posts cryptic Instagram message immediately after Titans hire new general manager
The Titans found their new general manager this week, hiring 49ers executive Ran Carthon as the successor to Jon Robinson. Is it possible they accidentally found their new quarterback as well? Moments after Carthan's hiring was first reported, Trey Lance posted a cryptic message to his Instagram story, attaching three "fingers crossed" emojis to a picture of Carthan. The 49ers signal-caller has been sidelined since Week 2 due to injury, and his future in San Francisco is increasingly unclear thanks to rookie Brock Purdy's emergence as the team's late-season starter.
CBS Sports
Rob Gronkowski calls out Aaron Rodgers: Retired star criticizes QB for not having his NFL priorities straight
It's not too often that you hear Rob Gronkowski call someone out, but the former NFL tight end definitely took issue with a recent comment by Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. During a Tuesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers was talking about his NFL future -- and whether he...
CBS Sports
Aaron Rodgers says best NFL referees have left for television because the league doesn't pay them enough
NFL referees are constantly scrutinized, and several high-profile officials have left the field to work in broadcasting. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says that may be hurting the quality of officiating because the best referees are leaving the job for higher paying roles on TV. During his weekly appearance...
CBS Sports
49ers vs. Cowboys prediction, odds, line, spread, start time: 2023 NFL playoff picks by model on 16-6 roll
Familiar foes face off in a NFC Divisional Round will match up on Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys visit the San Francisco 49ers. It will be the ninth postseason meeting between the teams, who met last year when San Francisco posted a 23-17 victory in the Wild Card Round. The Cowboys (13-5), who placed second in the NFC East, are coming off a 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 49ers (14-4), who won the NFC West crown, dismantled the Seattle Seahawks, 41-23. The Cowboys lead the all-time series 19-18-1, including a 5-3 edge in the postseason.
CBS Sports
Giants' Wink Martindale on Jalen Hurts' health for Eagles playoff game: 'I'm expecting the MVP candidate'
One of the biggest questions facing the Eagles going into the divisional round of the playoffs is the condition of quarterback Jalen Hurts. While the Pro Bowler returned from a shoulder injury to start the team's Week 18 win over the Giants, he was used conservatively before dialing back throwing sessions at subsequent practices. Now, days ahead of Philadelphia's rematch with New York in the postseason, Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale believes the QB will be at full strength.
CBS Sports
Prisco's NFL divisional round playoff picks: Cowboys upset 49ers; close calls for Chiefs, Eagles and Bills
What a way to open the NFL playoffs for me last week. It was Super Wild Card Weekend and I was super with my picks. I went 4-0 with my Best Bets as part of the Pick Six Podcast, went 4-2 with my ATS picks in our CBS Sports expert picks and I was 6-0 straight up.
CBS Sports
Doug Pederson calls Jaguars reaching divisional round a huge success: 'House money or our money, we're here'
The Jacksonville Jaguars are far from the team they were last season. They've gone from a 3-13 squad that finished last in the AFC South, to 9-8 division winners this year. Thanks to a wild comeback, excellent play-calling and a complete turnaround between halves from quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round 31-30 and kept their season alive. Despite having five turnovers in the first half, the Jags overcame a 27-0 deficit at home in impressive fashion.
NFL VP backs NY girls' high school bid for flag football
KENMORE, N.Y. — (AP) — Freshman Sydney Yost’s bid to establish a flag football program at her all-girl high school already has its first fan: NFL Vice President Troy Vincent. This week, the former player visited Mount St. Mary Academy in suburban Buffalo, New York, to help...
CBS Sports
Julian Edelman says there's one team Tom Brady definitely won't be playing for in 2023
One of the biggest questions of the NFL offseason revolves around Tom Brady and where he's going to end up in 2023. Brady's contract with the Buccaneers expired at the end of the season, which means when March rolls around, he'll be hitting free agency for just the second time in his 23-year career, but that's only assuming he doesn't retire.
CBS Sports
NFL botched the handling of Bengals-Bills divisional playoff game: Why it should be at a neutral site
The NFL got a lot of things right in the aftermath of the frightening Damar Hamlin incident, but one thing the league got wrong was its decision to modify the AFC playoffs. If you're going to make a drastic change to the postseason, you want to make sure it's fair to everyone, but the NFL apparently forgot that the Bengals exist because the playoff changes definitely weren't fair to them.
CBS Sports
Bills' Cole Beasley: Finds paydirt in wild-card round
Beasley brought in two of five targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-31 wild-card victory over the Dolphins. Making his third appearance for Buffalo since ending his brief retirement and joining the Bills' practice squad, Beasley saw his largest role to date in the postseason opener. Beasley and Khalil Shakir both played exactly 30 of the Bills' 72 offensive snaps, with the two wideouts splitting the No. 3 receiver role in place of Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring), who was inactive for the contest. Though Beasley had a costly drop in the contest in which the ball bounced off his chest and into the waiting arms of a Miami defender for an interception, the 33-year-old made up for it by scoring a go-ahead six-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Beasley may not have an opportunity to build on the performance in Sunday's divisional-round game against the Bengals, as McKenzie appears on track to play and could reclaim the No. 3 wideout role.
CBS Sports
Predicting two NFL divisional upsets, plus bold playoff predictions and ranking final eight quarterbacks
Welcome to the divisional round edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. I'm not saying anyone should start getting sad right now, but I'd like everyone to know that there are only SEVEN NFL games left to play this season and four of them will be going down this weekend. OK, so I know I said don't get sad, but I'm already getting sad.
CBS Sports
Agent's Take: Has Lamar Jackson played final game with Ravens? How team can deal with soon-to-be free agent QB
The Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson are approaching territory neither expected to be in when a contract extension wasn't signed before the start of the 2022 regular season. Events related to Jackson spraining the PCL in his left knee during a Dec. 4 game against the Broncos, which sidelined him for the rest of the season, has prompted wide-spread speculation that he may not be a member of the Ravens next season.
CBS Sports
Agent's Take: An inside look at postseason pay and how Brock Purdy can benefit most by winning Super Bowl
Wide receiver DeSean Jackson wasn't a Super Bowl winner when the Rams beat the Bengals last February to become NFL champions. He did get a $215,000 consolation prize because of the way money gets allocated during the postseason. Jackson was eligible for the money since he was with the Rams for eight games before being released.
CBS Sports
Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: Remains limited Wednesday
Hodgins (ankle) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports. Hodgins didn't do much during the Giants' walk-through practice Tuesday and remained limited Wednesday due to an ankle injury he presumably suffered during the team's wild-card win over Minnesota this past weekend. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but as of now, Hodgins doesn't appear to be in danger of missing Saturday's divisional-round matchup against Philadelphia. The Oregon State product topped the century mark in the postseason opener, finishing with eight receptions on nine targets for 105 yards and a score, and he has quickly turned into Daniel Jones' top pass catcher. Over the Giants' past six games, Hodgins has totaled 33 catches on 42 targets for 355 yards and five scores.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Won't play Friday
Rubio has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Warriors due to left knee injury management. Rubio appeared in the last four matchups and averaged 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 13.0 minutes per game. However, after missing nearly three months to begin the regular season, he'll rest for the first half of a back-to-back set Friday to preserve his long-term health. Raul Neto is a candidate to see increased run against Golden State.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Ends season as backup
Bridgewater completed 49 of 79 pass attempts for 683 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions across five appearances with the Dolphins in 2022. He also carried the ball three times for 27 yards. Bridgewater served as the backup to rookie Skylar Thompson during the Dolphins' final game, a wild-card playoff...
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Out again Thursday
Gobert (groin) will not play in Thursday's game against the Raptors, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports. Gobert will miss a second consecutive tilt with soreness in his right groin. The issue held him to just 5 and 13 minutes in the two contests leading up to his absence, so the injury has been an ongoing issue. Naz Reid got the start last time out and should remain the Timberwolves' starting center for the duration of Gobert's leave. His next chance to suit up will come Saturday against Houston.
