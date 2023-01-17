ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Gamecocks remain unanimous number one in AP women's poll

South Carolina continued its stay at No. 1. The Gamecocks were the unanimous choice again from a 28-member national media panel. They have held the top spot for 30 consecutive weeks.

USC (18-0, 6-0) has won 24 straight following Sunday’s 81-50 rout of Missouri.

Ohio State, LSU, Stanford and UConn round out the top five teams.

Baylor’s 19-year run in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll is over.

The Bears had been ranked for 365 consecutive polls before falling out Monday after losing twice last week.

Baylor had been in the AP Top 25 since January 2004, including a 21-week run at No. 1 in 2011-12.

Only Tennessee and UConn have had longer streaks in the 46-year history of the poll.

