kwhi.com
NEW DETAILS EMERGE ON AUSTIN COUNTY ASSAULT CASE
More details have emerged in an assault incident that was reported Sunday night at Lindeman’s Store in Industry. 65-year-old Betty Smith of Industry told FOX 26 TV in Houston that she had went to the store just before 7pm to pick up ice cream and a honeybun for her special needs son.
Wanted Harris County man arrested in Olmito
OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man who was wanted in Harris County, authorities say. Rudy Villagran was detained at the U.S. Border Patrol Station in Olmito on Thursday for an outstanding warrant of arrest on a charge of indecency with a child/sexual contact out of Harris County, a […]
Texas man who stabbed transgender girlfriend multiple times and dumped her body at gas station parking lot arrested
A man from Texas has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his transgender girlfriend to death and then dumping her body on the side of the road, according to reports. The boyfriend, identified as 25-year-old Joshua Dominic Bourgeois, was charged in connection with 22-year-old Tracy Williams' death. The victim, who was born as Trevian Delaney, was also known as Tracy Single.
Suspect charged with murder of man outside of convenience store in southeast Houston almost three years ago
A man is being charged with murder after being suspected of killing a man nearly three years ago outside of a southeast Houston convenience store. According to court documents, police responded to a report of a shooting at a convenience store located in the 9200 block of Nathaniel Street at about 7 p.m. on January 30, 2020. Police found two victims. Pedro Ontiveros-Vaca, who police found sitting in his car was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics with the Houston Fire Department. The other victim was taken to a local hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to his leg. After investigating, investigators identified two suspects.
kwhi.com
HEMPSTEAD POLICE INVESTIGATING DOUBLE SHOOTING
The Hempstead Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left one person dead, and another person hospitalized. Just before 8:30pm on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the intersection of First Street and Lafayette Street for a report of shots fired. Police arrived to find a man and a woman...
KBTX.com
Hempstead Police investigate murder, one person in custody
HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed in a shooting in Hempstead Tuesday night. Another person was taken to the hospital with a “serious wound” from a gunshot, Hempstead police said. According to a release, police said they responded to the area of 100 Layfette Street for...
WCSO: 3 subjects arrested, charged for involvement in diesel theft
WHARTON COUNTY, Texas – At approximately 5:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Patrol Division of the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office reported to Loves Truck Stop in Hungerford, Texas to investigate a diesel theft. A report alleged that multiple subjects attempted to use “skimmer” cards at several diesel pumps to steal fuel. When deputies arrived to the scene, Roberto Arizone...
Sugar Land PD investigating deadly auto-pedestrian crash on Highway 6
SUGAR LAND, Texas — Sugar Land police are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash on Highway 6 Thursday morning. According to Houston Transtar, this happened just before 6 a.m. heading east near Settlers Way. Multiple lanes remain blocked as of 7 a.m., slowing traffic in the area. It appears only...
fox26houston.com
Austin County woman attacked by grocery store clerks over $50 bill she found
AUSTIN COUNTY, Texas - An Austin County woman wants the people who attacked her inside a grocery store over a $50 bill arrested. Betty Smith, 65, a longtime Industry resident, went to Lindemann Grocery Store off State Highway 159 to pick up ice cream and a honeybun for her son on January 15.
Man shot in the head while sleeping in trailer in Third Ward, Houston police say
Investigators are working to figure out if the man was targeted or if he was struck by a stray bullet from another shooting.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES
A Brenham man was arrested Monday on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Monday night at 9:00, Officer Grayson Marburger initiated a traffic stop in the 900 block of Highway 290 West on a vehicle for a license plate violation. Officer Marburger made contact with the driver, Cody Supak, 28 of Brenham, who showed to have an active warrant out of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for Driving While Intoxicated. Supak was taken into custody on the warrant by Officer Marburger and secured in his patrol vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle was also conducted and Marburger located a bottle containing multiple Xanax pills, without a prescription. Supak was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in for Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and on the warrant for DWI.
2 suspects in custody after HCSO deputy falls in bayou during chase in Katy, officials say
Authorities said when they had one suspect in custody after the chase, a second suspect tried to run off, while still handcuffed, in the tunnel system under the road.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect arrested after man killed, woman injured during shooting in Hempstead, police say
HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested after a double shooting in Hempstead Tuesday evening, according to police. On Tuesday, officers with the Hempstead Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Layfette Street around 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man...
Woman refuses to let go of purse during robbery outside SE Houston convenience store, police say
When the woman refused to let go of her purse, the suspect threw her to the ground while yelling at her to give it up. Ultimately, he ran off without the purse, HPD said.
HPD: Woman grazed in the face by a bullet while driving on I-10 in east Houston
HOUSTON — Police are investigating a possible road rage shooting that left a woman injured in east Houston. It happened around 12 p.m. Wednesday on I-10 between Wayside Dr. and McCarty St. Police said the woman was driving eastbound when she heard a noise. After feeling pain on the...
Remains found in woods near where police narrowed down search for missing woman
HOUSTON — A woman's body was found Wednesday in a wooded area in Sunnyside, according to the Houston Police Department. Police said the discovery was made along Wilmington Street, near the intersection of Cullen Boulevard and Reed Road, in southeast Houston. The remains were found near where police narrowed...
Detective believes suspect was convinced to do 'right thing' because mom was there during interview
HOUSTON — It was terrifying to watch when Houston police released a dashcam video showing an Uber driver being held at gunpoint. The driver didn't give up his car and eventually got away, but authorities said he was lucky it played out that way. The incident happened on Oct....
Woman hurt able to point out suspect in deadly Hempstead shooting near church, police say
The deadly shooting happened near a church, and police say there's a connection between the victims and the shooter, but further details are not yet known.
KBTX.com
Brazos County Hindu temple broken into, donation box stolen
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A local Hindu temple is upping security after a burglary left the congregants feeling violated. “There was a sense of invasion, that sense of loss of privacy when something like this happened to us,” Srinivasa Sunkari, a Board member for the Brazos Valley Shri Omkarnath Temple said.
Click2Houston.com
Video: Woman attempts to chase robbers after bag-snatching, gets dragged by suspect’s vehicle in apartment complex, HPD says
HOUSTON – A surveillance video was released of an aggravated robbery of a woman at a southeast Houston apartment complex in hopes someone will recognize those involved, according to the Houston Police Department. The robbery was reported on Nov. 9, 2022 around 12 a.m. at an apartment complex located...
