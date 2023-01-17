ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin County, TX

Comments / 1

Related
kwhi.com

NEW DETAILS EMERGE ON AUSTIN COUNTY ASSAULT CASE

More details have emerged in an assault incident that was reported Sunday night at Lindeman’s Store in Industry. 65-year-old Betty Smith of Industry told FOX 26 TV in Houston that she had went to the store just before 7pm to pick up ice cream and a honeybun for her special needs son.
INDUSTRY, TX
ValleyCentral

Wanted Harris County man arrested in Olmito

OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man who was wanted in Harris County, authorities say. Rudy Villagran was detained at the U.S. Border Patrol Station in Olmito on Thursday for an outstanding warrant of arrest on a charge of indecency with a child/sexual contact out of Harris County, a […]
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Majestic News

Texas man who stabbed transgender girlfriend multiple times and dumped her body at gas station parking lot arrested

A man from Texas has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his transgender girlfriend to death and then dumping her body on the side of the road, according to reports. The boyfriend, identified as 25-year-old Joshua Dominic Bourgeois, was charged in connection with 22-year-old Tracy Williams' death. The victim, who was born as Trevian Delaney, was also known as Tracy Single.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonstringer_com

Suspect charged with murder of man outside of convenience store in southeast Houston almost three years ago

A man is being charged with murder after being suspected of killing a man nearly three years ago outside of a southeast Houston convenience store. According to court documents, police responded to a report of a shooting at a convenience store located in the 9200 block of Nathaniel Street at about 7 p.m. on January 30, 2020. Police found two victims. Pedro Ontiveros-Vaca, who police found sitting in his car was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics with the Houston Fire Department. The other victim was taken to a local hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to his leg. After investigating, investigators identified two suspects.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

HEMPSTEAD POLICE INVESTIGATING DOUBLE SHOOTING

The Hempstead Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left one person dead, and another person hospitalized. Just before 8:30pm on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the intersection of First Street and Lafayette Street for a report of shots fired. Police arrived to find a man and a woman...
HEMPSTEAD, TX
KBTX.com

Hempstead Police investigate murder, one person in custody

HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed in a shooting in Hempstead Tuesday night. Another person was taken to the hospital with a “serious wound” from a gunshot, Hempstead police said. According to a release, police said they responded to the area of 100 Layfette Street for...
HEMPSTEAD, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

WCSO: 3 subjects arrested, charged for involvement in diesel theft

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas – At approximately 5:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Patrol Division of the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office reported to Loves Truck Stop in Hungerford, Texas to investigate a diesel theft. A report alleged that multiple subjects attempted to use “skimmer” cards at several diesel pumps to steal fuel. When deputies arrived to the scene, Roberto Arizone...
HUNGERFORD, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES

A Brenham man was arrested Monday on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Monday night at 9:00, Officer Grayson Marburger initiated a traffic stop in the 900 block of Highway 290 West on a vehicle for a license plate violation. Officer Marburger made contact with the driver, Cody Supak, 28 of Brenham, who showed to have an active warrant out of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for Driving While Intoxicated. Supak was taken into custody on the warrant by Officer Marburger and secured in his patrol vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle was also conducted and Marburger located a bottle containing multiple Xanax pills, without a prescription. Supak was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in for Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and on the warrant for DWI.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County Hindu temple broken into, donation box stolen

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A local Hindu temple is upping security after a burglary left the congregants feeling violated. “There was a sense of invasion, that sense of loss of privacy when something like this happened to us,” Srinivasa Sunkari, a Board member for the Brazos Valley Shri Omkarnath Temple said.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy