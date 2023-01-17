Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Titans' 1st Black GM says he stands on 'shoulders of giants'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Ran Carthon looked up, pausing before answering a question his aunt warned would come. He is the first Black general manager in the history of the Tennessee Titans, a franchise founded in 1960 as the then-Houston Oilers in the original American Football League.
Big Game Bound: Bengals-Bills rematch highlights Divisional Round
INDIANAPOLIS – One of the consistent storylines of this NFL season has been just how competitive the games have been this year. Five of the six Wild Card games last week were within one score in the fourth quarter. More of the same is expected for this weekend’s four Divisional matchups.
Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Uplifts Brett Maher in Viral Video Clip
The star wideout had his teammate’s back after Maher missed four straight extra-point attempts against the Buccaneers. The sideline can be a lonely place for a player who’s just made a mistake, particularly if that player is a kicker. Specialists in general often hone their craft apart from the larger group, and that isolation could become difficult to bare after poor results.
Barkley knows postseason runs will help cement Giants legacy
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Saquon Barkley recently did some research, studying the NFL record book as if he were preparing for a game. The New York Giants running back was curious as to what some of the greatest players at his position accomplished in the playoffs. He sat wide-eyed as names such as Emmitt Smith, Eric Dickerson, Franco Harris and John Riggins jumped off the page — all Pro Football Hall of Famers who cemented their marks when it counted most.
Giants-Eagles Divisional Round Player Props to Target
We’ve got three props we like in the third meeting between these NFC East rivals. The Giants and Eagles will battle for the third time this season when they meet Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in an NFC divisional playoff game. Philadelphia won both regular-season matchups, in Weeks 14...
Explaining the NFL’s Rooney Rule Requirements
Here’s a look at how the rule works as teams search for new coaches and front-office members. With the coaching carousel in full swing, it is important to remember one of the most important components NFL teams must consider during their coaching searches: the Rooney Rule. The rule was...
Miked-Up Players on Wild-Card Weekend Lead to Must-See Videos
Trash talking, jokes and honest admissions were on display during wild-card weekend. 1. I’ve said this a million times and I’ll say it again: More miked-up players, please. In addition to the great games we got from wild-card weekend, we now have some outstanding clips of players who...
NFL VP backs NY girls’ high school bid for flag football
KENMORE, N.Y. (AP) — Freshman Sydney Yost’s bid to establish a flag football program at her all-girl high school already has its first fan: NFL Vice President Troy Vincent. This week, the former player visited Mount St. Mary Academy in suburban Buffalo, New York, to help Yost achieve...
