Missing central Pa. man found dead: state police
A missing York County man was found dead in Delaware on Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police said. Authorities said Delaware State Police found 38-year-old Daniel Hesketh dead in New Castle County, Delaware. The circumstances and cause of death are still under investigation, according to state police. State police said Hesketh left...
WGAL
Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department release warning about scam
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — TheNorthern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is warning residents about scammers posing as police. "The NLCRPD main phone number of 717-733-0965 has again been spoofed by scammers calling out of the Texas or southern state areas. Remember, if the NLCRPD is trying to reach you by phone the police officer will clearly identify themselves and be able to provide very specific reasons for the call. If you receive a scam call using our phone number, feel free to report it to us at the number above or you may call the county non-emergency dispatch center at 717-664-1180 to request to speak with an officer."
WGAL
Man stole catalytic converters in 5 Susquehanna Valley counties, police say
A Georgia man is charged with stealing a hot item – catalytic converters – in five Susquehanna Valley counties. As the 8 On Your Side investigative team reported last year, these car parts are highly desirable for thieves because they have valuable metals. It was a split-second decision...
pahomepage.com
Lancaster teens charged with attempted homicide after shooting
Lancaster teens charged with attempted homicide after shooting. WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: Police arrested a man who they say fired eight shots...
WGAL
Gunman tries to rob homeowner in York County
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for the person who tried to rob a homeowner and shot at him in York County. Police said the incident happened Saturday in Spring Garden Township. "That's not normal for this part of the area," neighbor Beth Spahr said. According to...
pahomepage.com
Harrisburg nonprofits provide free laundry to Mulberry Street Bridge residents
Harrisburg nonprofits provide free laundry to Mulberry Street Bridge residents. WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: Police arrested a man who they...
pahomepage.com
York, Lancaster officials meet to discuss human trafficking
January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. On Thursday, Congressman Lloyd Smucker (R) is hosting a roundtable discussion with the goal of discussing ways to combat the problem and raise awareness about the issue. York, Lancaster officials meet to discuss human trafficking. January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. On...
PennLive.com
Coroner IDs man killed in central Pa. crash
A 69-year-old man who died Monday night after another vehicle crashed into his at a York County intersection has been identified. Larry Cook, of Washington Township, died of blunt force injuries around 11 p.m. Monday in the area of Roland Road and the Baltimore Pike in Washington Township, according to Coroner Pamela Gay. His death was ruled accidental.
WGAL
House fire in Hershey leaves residents displaced
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least one person is injured, and three others are displaced after a residential fire in Dauphin County. The fire happened on the 600 block of Swatara Avenue in Derry Township on Thursday night. According to the Hershey Volunteer Fire Department captain Rob Ohliger, the...
Fairview Township woman gets federal prison for cyberstalking
A Fairview Township, York County woman will serve six months in federal prison after pleading guilty of one count of cyberstalking in federal district court. Charging documents in the case are sealed, but federal prosecutors said Amy Kruleski, 40, pleaded guilty to harassing and intimidating two other individuals over the course of a week in May 2018 during which Kruleski pretended to be a family member, and claimed to have been kidnapped.
WGAL
Person found dead following barricade situation in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A person was found dead inside a home following a barricade situation in Heidelberg Township, Berks County. State police say they responded to Tulpehocken Forge Road near Penn Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon to serve a search warrant in connection to a bank robbery that happened on Tuesday night in Womelsdorf.
pahomepage.com
5th person arrested after Harrisburg party shooting
5th person arrested after Harrisburg party shooting. Luzerne County Board of Elections holds public meeting. Resident and dog rescued in Plymouth Borough fire. Crews take defensive measures...
York County police ask residents to register cameras to help investigations
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Spring Garden Township Police are asking residents and businesses to register their security cameras to potentially help law enforcement catch suspects. “When a crime takes place in a public area, we often spend a lot of time going door to door to see if residents/business owners have security cameras […]
WGAL
Police searching for missing York County man
State police in York County are searching for a missing man. Daniel Hesketh, 38, was last seen leaving his home on the 100 block of 1st Avenue in Red Lion at around 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. Hesketh was last seen in Colerain Township, Lancaster County at around noon...
Boy, 14, missing from central Pa. home
A 14-year-old boy is missing from his York County home, police said Friday. Joseph Harrell III has been missing since Monday from Spring Grove, York County Regional police said. He was last seen on the 3200 block of Betlou James Place in Gwynn Oak, Maryland.
WGAL
Fire breaks out at residence in Lebanon County
HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A residential fire broke out in Lebanon County on Thursday evening. The fire happened on the 100 block of Weidman Road in Heidelberg Township at 6:18 p.m. No injuries were reported in the fire. The residence sustained substantial damage as a result of the fire.
Woman who died in central Pa. house fire identified
A woman who died Monday in a central Pennsylvania house fire has been identified. Bonnie Myers, 72, was found dead at the scene of a fire on the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in Warrington Township, according to Pamela Gay, York County corner. Gay’s office said a cause and manner...
pahomepage.com
2 died in crash that closed I-83 north in Dauphin County: Police
2 died in crash that closed I-83 north in Dauphin County: Police. Luzerne County Board of Elections holds public...
WGAL
Fire damages home in Lebanon County
A fire damaged a home Thursday evening in Lebanon County. The fire happened on the 100 block of Weidman Road in Heidelberg Township at 6:18 p.m. No injuries were reported in the fire, but there was significant damage to the first floor of the home. It's not yet clear what...
Police looking for Cumberland County package thief
LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lower Allen Township are asking for help identifying a package thief. They say they were called to Meridian Way on Wednesday for a non-active theft, and after viewing surveillance footage, found the same suspect had been seen stealing packages in the area on Jan. 12. Anyone with […]
