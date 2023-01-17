Read full article on original website
UK inflation eases for a 2nd month, falling to 10.5%
LONDON – U.K. inflation eased for a second month in December, boosting confidence that the cost-of-living crisis has peaked. Consumer prices rose 10.5% in the year through December, down from 10.7% the previous month, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. Inflation peaked at a 41-year high of 11.1% in October.
‘This is not an employee choice’: The CEO of Morgan Stanley gets real and says employees can’t simply choose to work remotely
Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman said that just as employees' salaries and promotions weren't their choice, working from home remotely for a week was not their choice either.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
Average long-term US mortgage rate lowest since September
WASHINGTON – The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate fell this week to its lowest level since September, a potential boost to the housing market which has been in decline for nearly a year. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate fell to...
2022 was slowest year for US home sales in nearly a decade
LOS ANGELES – U.S. home sales tumbled to the slowest pace in nearly a decade as soaring mortgage rates and sky high prices in 2022 pushed homeownership out of reach for many Americans. The National Association of Realtors said Friday that existing U.S. home sales totaled 5.03 million last...
Job cuts in tech sector spread, Microsoft lays off 10,000
Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers, almost 5% of its workforce, joining other tech companies that have scaled back their pandemic-era expansions. The company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that the layoffs were a response to “macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities.”. The Redmond, Washington-based software giant said it...
Elon Musk takes witness stand to defend Tesla buyout tweets
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Elon Musk took the witness stand Friday to defend a 2018 tweet claiming he had lined up the financing to take Tesla private in a deal that never came close to happening. The tweet resulted in a $40 million settlement with securities regulators....
Hong Kong to scrap isolation rule for new COVID-19 cases
HONG KONG – Hong Kong will scrap its mandatory isolation rule for people infected with COVID-19 starting Jan. 30 as part of its strategy to return the semi-autonomous Chinese city to normalcy, the city's leader said Thursday. For most of the pandemic over the last three years, Hong Kong...
Party City, amid rising prices, seeks bankruptcy protection
NEW YORK – Party City has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after struggling with rising prices and a pullback in customer spending. The company, based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, said that its franchise stores, subsidiaries outside of the U.S. and its foil balloons Anagram business are not part of the restructuring and will remain core components of its business.
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
Google Parent Alphabet Lays Off 12,000 as Profit Comes in Shy of Estimates
Google parent Alphabet reported quarterly results just shy of Wall Street estimates as the tech giant announced layoffs of about 12,000 workers. Cheddar News breaks down the latest numbers.
US says it's time for Finland, Sweden to join NATO
WASHINGTON – The Biden administration said Thursday it’s time for Turkey to ratify Finland and Sweden’s applications to join NATO, bluntly saying that holdout members of the alliance should quickly approve their memberships. The State Department said Secretary of State Antony Blinken had affirmed resolute support for...
