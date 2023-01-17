ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

UK inflation eases for a 2nd month, falling to 10.5%

LONDON – U.K. inflation eased for a second month in December, boosting confidence that the cost-of-living crisis has peaked. Consumer prices rose 10.5% in the year through December, down from 10.7% the previous month, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. Inflation peaked at a 41-year high of 11.1% in October.
click orlando

Average long-term US mortgage rate lowest since September

WASHINGTON – The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate fell this week to its lowest level since September, a potential boost to the housing market which has been in decline for nearly a year. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate fell to...
WASHINGTON STATE
click orlando

2022 was slowest year for US home sales in nearly a decade

LOS ANGELES – U.S. home sales tumbled to the slowest pace in nearly a decade as soaring mortgage rates and sky high prices in 2022 pushed homeownership out of reach for many Americans. The National Association of Realtors said Friday that existing U.S. home sales totaled 5.03 million last...
click orlando

Job cuts in tech sector spread, Microsoft lays off 10,000

Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers, almost 5% of its workforce, joining other tech companies that have scaled back their pandemic-era expansions. The company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that the layoffs were a response to “macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities.”. The Redmond, Washington-based software giant said it...
click orlando

Hong Kong to scrap isolation rule for new COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG – Hong Kong will scrap its mandatory isolation rule for people infected with COVID-19 starting Jan. 30 as part of its strategy to return the semi-autonomous Chinese city to normalcy, the city's leader said Thursday. For most of the pandemic over the last three years, Hong Kong...
click orlando

Party City, amid rising prices, seeks bankruptcy protection

NEW YORK – Party City has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after struggling with rising prices and a pullback in customer spending. The company, based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, said that its franchise stores, subsidiaries outside of the U.S. and its foil balloons Anagram business are not part of the restructuring and will remain core components of its business.
NEW JERSEY STATE
click orlando

US says it's time for Finland, Sweden to join NATO

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration said Thursday it’s time for Turkey to ratify Finland and Sweden’s applications to join NATO, bluntly saying that holdout members of the alliance should quickly approve their memberships. The State Department said Secretary of State Antony Blinken had affirmed resolute support for...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy