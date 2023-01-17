ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zillah, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Wapato girls off to hot start

The Wapato Wolves have started the season with 13 wins in 14 games after beating Toppenish Tuesday. That includes wins over four 2A schools, multiple ranked teams and their only loss was Davis, one of the best teams in 4A. This after a magical run last year that earned their...
WAPATO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

WSP remembers Trooper who died helping motorcyclist near Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol posted in memory of Trooper Raymond Hawn on the 33-year anniversary of his death, remembering the then 47-year-old who died after being hit by a car while on the job January 17, 1990. Hawn grew up in Yakima after being born in...
GRANDVIEW, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Take it on the run to the Toyota Center for REO Speedwagon

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The classic band REO Speedwagon will rock the Toyota Center on Tuesday, May 23. Tickets go on sale January 27 and start at $49. Tickets will be available through the Toyota Center box office or Ticketmaster. Over a 57-year-career fueled by such hits as "Take it on the...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Wet Weather...then Sunshine

Mostly cloudy with rain and rain/snow mix developing overnight lows in the 20s and 30s. Rain/snow mix mainly impacting the Kittitas Valley and a slight chance in the Yakima Valley less than ½" of accumulation. Rain for the Columbia Basin after 4 am into Wednesday midday. Wednesday rain likely...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Shed burns in Columbia Park

Kennewick and Richland fire and emergency crews responded to a shed fire in the old RV park area of Columbia Park. According to the KFD the fire was quickly put out and no injuries were reported.
KENNEWICK, WA
102.7 KORD

Richland Teen Finds Bogus Note after Hit-and-Run

Imagine this... you are sixteen years old and surprised with your first new car, and then just a few months later that new car is involved in a hit-and-run! I know it happens, but when it happens to people you know, it boils your blood! A Richland boy named Talon was parked at the Walla Walla High School gym, attending a basketball game Wednesday night when his new car was struck by another vehicle, leaving extensive damage.
RICHLAND, WA
97 Rock

Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers

Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

East Valley High School’s new ‘store’ will have free food, clothes for students

YAKIMA, Wash. — East Valley High School is opening a new resource for students Friday that will allow them to get clothes, food, toiletries and hygiene products — all for free. Ashley Griffith, a math teacher and the building’s student learning improvement coordinator and coach, said that’s especially important in an area where 60% of students have families whose income...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

One cat dies in mobile home fire at Pasco RV Park

PASCO, Wash. - UPDATE: 7:30 p.m. The lane closure on 4th Ave is no longer in place, according to Chief Shearer. He says to make sure you have smoke detectors and a family escape plan. UPDATE: 4:34 p.m. The fire started in the living room of the single-family RV. Two...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Mysterious radar returns explained

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Shortly after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17 a series of mysterious circles began appearing on radar reports south of Benton City. Social media and the internet were full of speculation about what the circles could be. NonStop Local's Monty Webb studied the radar returns and seems to...
BENTON CITY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

OSP rescues a kidnap victim

ARLINGTON – The Oregon State Police foiled an attempted kidnapping Sunday after a woman’s husband reported he was concerned with his wife’s cell phone pinging in the Boardman area when she was supposed to be traveling through Washington state. OSP reports that the woman, from Ohio, had...
BOARDMAN, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Prosser Police searching for armed and dangerous man

PROSSER, Wash. – Prosser Police are searching for a man they believe is armed and dangerous after a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said they are searching for Emmanuel Munoz, 24, of Prosser. He is facing a charge of assault in the shooting of a 32-year-old Grandview man. It happened just before 5 p.m. in the area of Lee Road and...
PROSSER, WA
KIMA TV

Moxee police searching for 15-year-old runaway

MOXEE, Wash. -- The Moxee Police Department (MPD) is searching for a 15-year-old runaway who's been missing for a week. MPD says 15-year-old Davian Harcum was reported as a runaway on Jan. 11. They say it has been one week since he has been seen by family members. Harcum was...
MOXEE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Crash leads to fentanyl arrest in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a single car crash on Kellogg and 4th Ave around 7:20 p.m. on January 17 that led to an arrest on suspicion of drug and gun charges. According to Kennewick Police the suspect was driving northbound and was going too fast to navigate the...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

New season of leadership begins in the Yakima Municipal Court

Yakima Municipal Court Presiding Judge Kelley Olwell led a farewell tribute for two longtime friends and colleagues in the Yakima City Council chambers Tuesday evening. Before a panel of council members and a crowd of friends, family and community members, Olwell recognized Judge Susan Woodard and municipal court services manager Linda Hagert. Both women retire this month after 32 years serving the city.
YAKIMA, WA

