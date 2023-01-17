Read full article on original website
Rockwall-Heath players, parents ask board to give second chance to football coach under fire for workout that hospitalized students
ROCKWALL, Texas — Current and former football players for Rockwall-Heath High School, along with many parents, attended the first Rockwall ISD board meeting of the year Tuesday night to support embattled coach John Harrell. Harrell is on administrative leave following an offseason workout that resulted in several players being...
AMBER Alert issued for two McKinney girls last seen during CPS-supervised visit, police say
MCKINNEY, Texas — A 60-year-old woman is accused of taking her two granddaughters, and the girls' father is in custody on kidnapping charges after the children were last seen during a Child Protective Services-supervised visit Thursday evening, police said. The incident prompted an AMBER Alert early Friday. Jessica Burns,...
WFAA
North Texas basketball coach takes on new experience: Coaching his son
Ferrin Douglas has coached high school basketball for years. But not like this.
Texas Amber Alert: Girls abducted by grandmother during supervised visit
McKINNEY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety early Friday morning issued an Amber Alert for Jennifer and Jessica Burns, two girls in custody of Child Protective Services, after they were allegedly abducted by their paternal grandmother. The suspect, 60-year-old Jame Burns, has a criminal history and the...
Who is Ocastor Ferguson? Married man was dating now-deceased Kayla Kelley under a fake name, according to sheriff
MCKINNEY, Texas — The search for missing McKinney, Texas, woman Kayla Kelley came to a tragic end on Wednesday after her body was discovered in Grand Prairie. The 33-year-old's body, which was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, was found in shallow grave less than a mile from the home of the man accused of kidnapping her.
Explosion witnessed in area where school buses caught fire at lot in Dallas
Multiple school buses caught fire in the Northwest Dallas area. The cause of the fire is unknown.
Mother sneaks into Arlington High School to watch daughter fight
According to Mid-Hudson News, LAGRANGE – A mother of a freshman student sneaked into Arlington High School on Tuesday to watch her daughter fight with another freshman girl before the first period. The mother, according to Arlington Central School District Superintendent Dr. Dave Moyer, was not authorized to be in the building. The mother can be heard on a video of the fight using vulgar language to encourage her daughter to beat the other girl. The district did not mention the incident to the school community until an email was sent late Tuesday evening. The communication told of the fight and indicated that school officials and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office were investigating the matter.
Beloved Fort Worth boxing coach killed in shooting after argument with family member
FORT WORTH, Texas - The youth boxing community in Fort Worth is mourning the death of a beloved boxing coach. Police say Joe Guzman was shot and killed during an argument in his Fort Worth home Monday. Photos posted on social media and a Fort Worth boxing club reflect friends...
Fort Worth shooting victim identified as long-time youth boxing coach
Friends are saying more about the Fort Worth man shot and killed at his own home this week. People who knew Joe Guzman recall his huge heart as a boxing coach for generations of kids on the north side of Fort Worth
DFW weather: Tracking winter precipitation chances for North Texas
Mariel Ruiz is tracking our snow chances. Spoiler: They're not that high.
Dallas woman arrested after bomb threat leads to evacuation of East Texas elementary school
UPDATE: Authorities said an arrest warrant was issued for a 36-year-old Dallas woman after a bomb threat caused Sulphur Springs Elementary to evacuate all students early Wednesday morning. According to Sulphur Springs Police Department, the warrant lead to Morgan Rechelle Durrett being escorted back to Sulphur Springs and booked into Hopkins County Jail on a […]
Police: Palestine teacher consoled grieving student before start of inappropriate touching, 2-year improper relationship
PALESTINE, Texas — A Palestine High School band director accused of having an over two-year improper relationship with a student started touching them inappropriately soon after one of their family members died and he was consoling the student, according to arrest documents. Adrian Alonso, 37, of Palestine, was arrested...
Plano police arrest alleged jewelry thieves who targeted Asian homes
PLANO, Texas - Plano police tracked down three people accused in a series of burglaries that targeted people of Asian or Indian heritage. Jose Gonzalez, Melba Gaitan and Libardo Soto are all natives of Columbia. Police said they broke into more than a dozen homes in Plano and other North...
Police say victim found in an Oak Cliff creek had been shot several times
Dallas police are waiting for the Medical Examiner to determine the name of a person whose body was found in an Oak Cliff creek near Zang and Illinois on Monday
Affidavit: Missing Collin County woman recently learned man she was dating was married; vehicle found burned
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — The search continues for a Collin County woman who has been missing for a week. An arrest warrant for a man suspected of kidnapping her reveals more about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. Kayla Kelley, 33, was first reported missing on Jan. 11, 2023, by...
Body Found In Grand Prairie
A body was found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie that police think might be missing Collin County woman Kayla Kelley. The body was less than a mile from suspect Ocaster Ferguson’s home. At this time, they have charged him with kidnapping. Kelley had been dating a man named Kevin Brown since last summer, and her friends say she planned to confront him after learning he was married and that his real name was Ocastor Ferguson.
UNT behavioral expert weighs in on deadly gun violence trends involving young suspects
FORT WORTH, Texas — Vashunte Settles and her family never expected to experience the kind of grief they are living with now after a very unexpected death. The Dallas mother is urging other people to do whatever it takes to protect their children from gun violence. She just lost her son.
Officials identify young man who died in Flower Mound crash
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office recently released the identity of a young man who died in a motorcycle crash in Flower Mound earlier this month. About 12:35 a.m. on Jan. 6, the Flower Mound Police Department responded to a crash in the 5800 block of Chinn Chapel Road, according to a FMPD spokesman. Investigators believe a motorcyclist was headed north on Chinn Chapel and kept going straight through the roundabout and crashed into the retaining wall in the center of the roundabout.
WATCH: Neighbor Feud in Allen, TX Takes a Dangerous Turn
It all started as a simple dispute over trash. But things quickly took a turn for the worse when a Texas woman and her neighbor had an altercation that ended with the neighbor allegedly using her car as a weapon. According to WFAA, Lakisha Broomfield claims that Sydney Harris ran...
