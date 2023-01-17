ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Drake flaunts his luxurious lifestyle in new video for ‘Jumbotron Shit Poppin’

Drake has shared a new music video for the track ‘Jumbotron Shit Poppin’, lifted from ‘Her Loss’, his 2022 collaborative album with 21 Savage. The video, released yesterday (January 17), was directed by Canadian filmmaker and photographer Tristan C-M – who served as director of photography on Drake’s video for ‘Sticky’. It begins with the caption “THIS IS 72 HOURS FOR US”, superimposed over camcorder footage of assorted jewellery and gold chain laid out on a marble bench.
NME

Cardi B blames “the internet” for not submitting ‘WAP’ for Grammys

Cardi B has blamed “the internet” for her decision to not submit ‘WAP’ for consideration at the Grammys. The x-rated collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion was released back in 2020, and spent three weeks at Number One on the UK Singles Chart. Additionally, the song clocked up the biggest-ever first-week streaming figures for a single track in the US.
NME

YG Entertainment continues teasing new girl group BABYMONSTER with dance performance video

YG Entertainment is continuing to tease its new girl group BABYMONSTER, this time unveiling five of its members with a dance performance video. Earlier today (January 19), the South Korean music label released the new video starring five of BABYMONSTER’s members: Ruka, Haram, Asa, Rora, and Ahyeon. The group perform a dance to Young Money’s ‘Senile’ featuring Tyga, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne, choreographed by YGX dancer and Street Woman Fighter star Lee Jung. BABYMONSTER are completed by Dain and Prita, who do not appear in the video.
NME

BTS and Billie Eilish among the best music to fall asleep to, scientists say

BTS and Billie Eilish is among the best music to fall asleep to, scientists say. Researchers from Aarhus University analysed over 200,000 songs on Spotify from nearly a thousand playlists associated with helping users to get to sleep. Alongside the expected types of slower instrumental music with minimal elements and...
NME

Margot Robbie says Stevie Nicks “would be fun” to play in a biopic

Actor Margot Robbie has revealed to NME which musician she’d most like to play on-screen. Watch the exclusive interview in full above. Famous for roles in films like The Wolf Of Wall Street and I, Tonya, as well as the psychotic anti-hero Harley Quinn in DC’s superhero films, Robbie was speaking to NME in promotion of filmmaker Damien Chazelle’s Old Hollywood epic Babylon when asked about a potential music biopic.
NME

Liam Gallagher claims Noel has been “on the phone begging for forgiveness”

Liam Gallagher has tweeted that his brother Noel Gallagher has recently been in touch with him “begging for forgiveness”. The former Oasis frontman took to Twitter earlier today (January 18), writing: “Just had RKID on the phone begging for forgiveness bless him wants to meet up what Dya reckon meet up or fuck him off”.
NME

Watch footage of David Crosby’s last gig

Following the death of David Crosby, fans have been sharing footage of his last live performance. It was confirmed yesterday (January 20) that David Crosby had passed away after a long illness, aged 81. “He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is...
COLORADO STATE
NME

Rihanna gets apology from Stephen A. Smith over Beyoncé Super Bowl comments

Rihanna has received an apology from Stephen A. Smith after he said he’d rather see Beyoncé headline this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show. As announced last September, Rihanna will make her live comeback on February 12 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII. The singer has previously called it “an entertainer’s dream” to play the event.
GLENDALE, AZ
NME

‘Scream VI’ will be “rawer” and “more aggressive” than previous films

Scream VI marks a decisive tone-shift from its predecessors, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have revealed – and fans should expect a more “visceral” experience this time around. The sixth movie in the long-running horror franchise, and the follow-up to 2022 reboot Scream, dropped a new...
NME

‘That ‘90s Show’ viewers praise Netflix reboot: “A sequel series done right”

Viewers have praised Netflix sitcom That ‘90s Show, describing it as a worthy successor to That ‘70s Show. Set in 1995, the sequel series features a mix of new and returning characters. Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith reprise their roles as grandparents Kitty and Red Forman respectively, while other original stars Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon and others make guest appearances.
WISCONSIN STATE
NME

Guns ‘N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan appears to confirm band for Glastonbury 2023

Guns ‘N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan has seemingly confirmed that the band will play this year’s Glastonbury Festival. The hard rockers have been heavily rumoured to play 2023’s edition of the festival, which has so far only revealed one headliner in Elton John. Speaking on his...
ABC News

Mariah Carey and daughter Monroe wear matching looks while hitting the slopes

Mariah Carey and her daughter Monroe Cannon glowed on the slopes recently in matching ski looks. The singer posted a few fun snaps on Instagram showing the duo wearing pink metallic puffer jackets, sunglasses, black hats and pants while posed in front of a snowy backdrop. "Matching ensems on the...
NME

Drake now owns the 14k gold-plated PSP created for Pharrell Williams

Drake has apparently purchased a 14k gold-plated PSP that was commissioned in 2008 by Pharrell Williams. According to the listing on the Pharrell Williams-owned online auction house Joopiter, the gold-plated PSP was commissioned in 2008 to go alongside Williams’ existing golden Blackberry. The PSP featured a 14k gold casing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy