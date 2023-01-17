ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today’s Al Roker reveals next major career move just days after weatherman returns to show following hospital stay

By Angelica Cheyenne
 3 days ago
TODAY host Al Roker has revealed his next major career move just days after the weatherman returned to the morning show.

Following his hospital stay and return to Today, Al, 68, opens up to fans about his upcoming animated series on the PBS network, Weather Hunters.

Al Roker revealed major career move just days after he returned to Today Credit: PBS
The ABC anchor has a new animated series in the works Credit: Instagram/alroker
The show will be called Weather Hunters and be aired on PBS Kids Credit: Getty

The ABC anchor recently posted a snap from his forthcoming PBS cartoon to Instagram, explaining to his supporters the details of his new project in the caption.

"Excited for today's announcement about Weather Hunters, a new animated STEM Series from Al Roker Entertainment and PBS," the 68-year-old wrote.

"I predict increasing animation with downpours of family friendly storytelling and a rising understanding of #weather and #climate."

In the caption he also encouraged curious fans to read more about the show via clicking the link in his bio.

'LONGTIME COMING'

Fans of the meteorologist have flooded his Instagram comment section, praising his new educational kids' show.

His wife, Deborah Roberts, 62, complimented: "This is wonderful. A longtime coming. What a great recovery gift."

NAACP-winner Victoria Christopher Murray lauded: "How cool is this. I love it. Major congratulations!"

A fan emphasized: "How exciting! Can’t wait to watch it with my kiddos! Thanks for your commitment to educating us!"

A second wished: "This is so cool. Wish we had something like this when I was young. I was obsessed with weather. (Still am). [smiley emoji]."

A third added: "This is a great idea! We all deal with weather. What a great way to engage children with STEM concepts on a relatable subject."

Even the PBS network commented: "Predicting a big hit! Can't wait to see the Hunter family's adventures!"

BACK-IN-EFFECT

Al's news drop about his soon-to-be PBS animation series came almost two weeks after he returned to the morning show he'd taken hiatus from because of health issues.

Back in November, Al revealed he was away from the Today show due to suffering from blood clots.

The TV personality shared a photo of a flower bouquet and a coffee mug to Instagram, captioned: "So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been.

"Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs.

"After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery.

"Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone," he closed.

Al left the hospital right before Thanksgiving and got to spend the holiday with his family.

However, he was rushed back quickly after the holiday when he fell ill again.

Upon the restoration of his health and reappearance on the show on January 6, fans took to Twitter to express their happiness for Al's comeback.

"Look at Al!! Back doing the weather like he never left!!! Thank you for upholding your vows to your King Queen Deborah!! He looks strong and ready to keep going!!!" wrote one fan.

"All is right again. Welcome home, Al! We missed you so much," said another.

A third added: "Welcome back Al. Wishing you good health 2023 ( pace yourself buddy take time off if needed)."

"So glad to see him," wrote an emotional fan.

"Welcome back, Al!" said another.

Al described the upcoming show as a 'STEM series' Credit: NBC / Instagram
His announcement came almost two weeks after he returned to Today Credit: Getty
Al took an hiatus from the show because he was battling blood clots Credit: Instagram/alroker

