The Historical Society of Bay County hosts guest speaker Dale Cox
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Historical Society of Bay County will host author and historian Dale Cox at the Bay County Public Library, 898 W. 11th Street, at 7 p.m. on Monday, January 23. His presentation will focus on his new book, The Fort at Prospect Bluff. He will...
Bay County works to reopen the East Pass
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This is something locals have been talking about since the early 2000′s. Ever since nature closed up the East Pass, not once, but twice, many have been looking forward to Bay County’s plan of reopening it. With support from some in the community, the pass is now one step closer to reopening.
Horse Power Pavilion bistro opens, but battle with county continues
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County code compliance officers have been at war with Freeport’s Horse Power Pavilion for about five years. The owner opened the doors to a new bistro this weekend, but that has opened a new round of county actions. Horse Power Pavilion Owner Kate Holland’s dream has come true and her […]
Panama City continues to see growth
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s hard to believe it’s been more than four years since tragedy struck the panhandle, with Category 5 Hurricane Michael wiping much of the area clean. But those in Panama City saw a silver lining in all the destruction. Many saw it as an opportunity to build new and better than before.
Several Panama City homeowners hand the keys to their home over to the city
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s a bittersweet day for Linda York, she’s officially selling the house she’s owned since 2002. “This is the key that I am giving back to the city that they can bury on my property,” said York. York is selling her...
WALTON @ MOSLEY SOCCER
NewsChannel 7 Today is cooking with Carrabba's. NewsChannel 7 Today is cooking with Carrabba's.
Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 17th
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - High School Basketball/Boys.
Thursday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight with cooler air returning to NWFL. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be Northwest at 5-10 mph. On Friday skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be North at 10 mph. The weather starts to change to start this weekend as an area of low pressure moves up from the Gulf. That will increase rain chances over our area Saturday evening into the first half of Sunday. Rain chances will be 40% Saturday and 90% Sunday. Rain chances return Tuesday into Wednesday. Overall expect 2″ of rain between the two rain events. Expect much cooler weather later next week.
Superintendent says plans to close Sneads Elem. will move forward
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County’s Superintendent says they’re moving forward with the plan to close Sneads Elementary and move its students to a different school. Superintendent Steve Benton said that the Jackson County School Board approved their five year plan at a meeting on Tuesday. That includes...
Panama City Rescue Mission running out of items for meals
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials with the Panama city Rescue Mission said they’re about to run out of food, and they need your help. Representatives said they’re running low or are completely out of necessary items. Including onion powder, garlic powder, and even salt and sugar, among...
HCA Florida Gulf Coast debuts new rehab facility
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - HCA Florida Gulf Coast held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday in honor of its new $20 million rehabilitation facility in Panama City. The comprehensive inpatient rehabilitation center will be an addition to the hospital located near Jenks Avenue and 23rd street. It features 20 beds, a gym and an activity suite which includes washing and drying machines and a kitchen. The goal is to prepare patients for life outside of the hospital.
Celebrity Chili Cook Off benefiting the PCBSC
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nothing beats a delicious bowl of chili. You can taste more than 12 different kinds of chili at the Panama City Beach Senior Center Wednesday, January 25th. Celebrity servers will be serving up bowls from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Celebrities like Florida’s CFO...
Rails-to-Trails project is finally underway
LYNN HAVEN, Fla.(WMBB) — Lynn Haven officials are finally beginning to work on turning the abandoned railroad into walking trails. Lynn Haven City Commissioners first passed the Rails-to-Trails project back in 2016. It’s taken a while, but after receiving a $4 million state department of transportation grant, their vision is about to become a reality. […]
Work begins on Panama City Beach medical campus
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Work has begun on one of Panama City Beach’s largest medical advancements in history. Officials ceremoniously turned dirt for the FSU Health – Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare medical campus. “Today is the day we’ve been waiting for in Panama City Beach for years,” Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said. […]
Ribbon cutting signifies growth in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County officials came together Wednesday to cut the ribbon for the U.S. Highway 331 Water and Sewer project in central Walton County. Representatives from the City of DeFuniak Springs and the City of Freeport, the Walton County Economic Development Alliance, and the Triumph Board were there to announce the completion of the project.
Fatal accident on Emerald Coast Parkway, Highway 98 westbound shutdown: Destin Fire Rescue
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin Fire Rescue said there was a fatal accident in front of Legacy on the Bay Apartments on Emerald Coast Parkway Thursday night, according to a Facebook Post from Destin Fire Rescue. The post said Highway 98 westbound is completely blocked and traffic is being redirected. “Please be cautious in […]
A midday light shower is possible but not likely
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!. It’s an active morning on satellite and radar this morning with two bands of rain moving in. The first will pass through early this morning. The second batch is expected by lunch time, give or take an hour, and it’s expected to be light and spotty in nature.
getthecoast.com
‘Christ of the Gulf’: 9-foot tall Jesus statue part of artificial reef deployment near Destin-Fort Walton Beach
On January 15, 2023, the Okaloosa Coastal Resource Team successfully deployed the vessel MANTA off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach in Okaloosa County, Florida. The artificial reef was deployed in 111ft of water, approximately 16 nautical miles southwest of Destin, inside the LAARS C permitted area. But, the MANTA...
Gulf Coast State College searches for new president
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast State College is still in the market for its next president. The school held a public forum for the community Tuesday to get their opinions. They’ve been looking for the right fit for a while now. The previous President, Dr. John Holdnak...
Man o’ Wars wash up on Okaloosa Island beaches
OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A streak of teal and turquoise is marking the high-tide line along Okaloosa County beaches. Though they might look like little plastic bags, they are venomous Man o’ Wars that are drying up along the shore. WKRG News 5 found the creatures washed up at Princess Beach near the Eglin […]
