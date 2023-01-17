ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn Haven, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHG-TV

The Historical Society of Bay County hosts guest speaker Dale Cox

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Historical Society of Bay County will host author and historian Dale Cox at the Bay County Public Library, 898 W. 11th Street, at 7 p.m. on Monday, January 23. His presentation will focus on his new book, The Fort at Prospect Bluff. He will...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County works to reopen the East Pass

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This is something locals have been talking about since the early 2000′s. Ever since nature closed up the East Pass, not once, but twice, many have been looking forward to Bay County’s plan of reopening it. With support from some in the community, the pass is now one step closer to reopening.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City continues to see growth

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s hard to believe it’s been more than four years since tragedy struck the panhandle, with Category 5 Hurricane Michael wiping much of the area clean. But those in Panama City saw a silver lining in all the destruction. Many saw it as an opportunity to build new and better than before.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight with cooler air returning to NWFL. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be Northwest at 5-10 mph. On Friday skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be North at 10 mph. The weather starts to change to start this weekend as an area of low pressure moves up from the Gulf. That will increase rain chances over our area Saturday evening into the first half of Sunday. Rain chances will be 40% Saturday and 90% Sunday. Rain chances return Tuesday into Wednesday. Overall expect 2″ of rain between the two rain events. Expect much cooler weather later next week.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Superintendent says plans to close Sneads Elem. will move forward

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County’s Superintendent says they’re moving forward with the plan to close Sneads Elementary and move its students to a different school. Superintendent Steve Benton said that the Jackson County School Board approved their five year plan at a meeting on Tuesday. That includes...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Rescue Mission running out of items for meals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials with the Panama city Rescue Mission said they’re about to run out of food, and they need your help. Representatives said they’re running low or are completely out of necessary items. Including onion powder, garlic powder, and even salt and sugar, among...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

HCA Florida Gulf Coast debuts new rehab facility

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - HCA Florida Gulf Coast held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday in honor of its new $20 million rehabilitation facility in Panama City. The comprehensive inpatient rehabilitation center will be an addition to the hospital located near Jenks Avenue and 23rd street. It features 20 beds, a gym and an activity suite which includes washing and drying machines and a kitchen. The goal is to prepare patients for life outside of the hospital.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Celebrity Chili Cook Off benefiting the PCBSC

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nothing beats a delicious bowl of chili. You can taste more than 12 different kinds of chili at the Panama City Beach Senior Center Wednesday, January 25th. Celebrity servers will be serving up bowls from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Celebrities like Florida’s CFO...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Rails-to-Trails project is finally underway

LYNN HAVEN, Fla.(WMBB) — Lynn Haven officials are finally beginning to work on turning the abandoned railroad into walking trails. Lynn Haven City Commissioners first passed the Rails-to-Trails project back in 2016. It’s taken a while, but after receiving a $4 million state department of transportation grant, their vision is about to become a reality. […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Work begins on Panama City Beach medical campus

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Work has begun on one of Panama City Beach’s largest medical advancements in history. Officials ceremoniously turned dirt for the FSU Health – Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare medical campus. “Today is the day we’ve been waiting for in Panama City Beach for years,” Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said. […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Ribbon cutting signifies growth in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County officials came together Wednesday to cut the ribbon for the U.S. Highway 331 Water and Sewer project in central Walton County. Representatives from the City of DeFuniak Springs and the City of Freeport, the Walton County Economic Development Alliance, and the Triumph Board were there to announce the completion of the project.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

A midday light shower is possible but not likely

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!. It’s an active morning on satellite and radar this morning with two bands of rain moving in. The first will pass through early this morning. The second batch is expected by lunch time, give or take an hour, and it’s expected to be light and spotty in nature.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Gulf Coast State College searches for new president

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast State College is still in the market for its next president. The school held a public forum for the community Tuesday to get their opinions. They’ve been looking for the right fit for a while now. The previous President, Dr. John Holdnak...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Man o’ Wars wash up on Okaloosa Island beaches

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A streak of teal and turquoise is marking the high-tide line along Okaloosa County beaches. Though they might look like little plastic bags, they are venomous Man o’ Wars that are drying up along the shore. WKRG News 5 found the creatures washed up at Princess Beach near the Eglin […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy