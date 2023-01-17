ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Packers WR Allen Lazard has notable fine rescinded

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard celebrated the NFL's decision Friday to rescind his $10,609 fine for taunting during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins. The penalty came after Lazard made a block — taking out three Dolphins defenders — and proceeded to count them all with his right pointer finger for everyone to see.
GREEN BAY, WI
KRMG

Titans' 1st Black GM says he stands on 'shoulders of giants'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Ran Carthon looked up, pausing before answering a question his aunt warned would come. He is the first Black general manager in the history of the Tennessee Titans, a franchise founded in 1960 as the then-Houston Oilers in the original American Football League.
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Miami

Ticket Sales for Potential Neutral Site AFC Title Game Soar

Ticket sales for potential neutral site AFC title game soar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL announced last week that a potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs would be held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta if they both win their divisional-round matchups. Ticket.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Miami

Could Bears face Chiefs in Germany next season?

The National Football League announced the five teams that will host home games in Europe during the 2023 season, and while the Chicago Bears were not in that class, they could still potentially need their passports. The league’s announcement included two games that will be played in Germany during the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Miami

Miami Dolphins Fire Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer, 3 Other Coaches

Just days after their 34-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC wild-card round, the Miami Dolphins announced that they've fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer. "I am grateful for Josh’s contributions this year and throughout his tenure with the Dolphins," Head Coach Mike McDaniel said in a statement Thursday. "The defense made strides through the season, so coming to this decision was not easy, but ultimately I feel it is in the best long-term interests of the Miami Dolphins and the continued growth of our players and team."
