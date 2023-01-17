Read full article on original website
Related
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Packers WR Allen Lazard has notable fine rescinded
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard celebrated the NFL's decision Friday to rescind his $10,609 fine for taunting during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins. The penalty came after Lazard made a block — taking out three Dolphins defenders — and proceeded to count them all with his right pointer finger for everyone to see.
Titans' 1st Black GM says he stands on 'shoulders of giants'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Ran Carthon looked up, pausing before answering a question his aunt warned would come. He is the first Black general manager in the history of the Tennessee Titans, a franchise founded in 1960 as the then-Houston Oilers in the original American Football League.
NBC Miami
Here's What It'll Cost to Attend the 49ers-Cowboys Playoff Game at Levi's Stadium
Football fans hoping to attend Sunday's NFL playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara will have to spend a pretty penny. StubHub said it will cost $3,400 for field level seats, $540 for upper deck seats and $525 for standing room only.
NBC Miami
Ticket Sales for Potential Neutral Site AFC Title Game Soar
Ticket sales for potential neutral site AFC title game soar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL announced last week that a potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs would be held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta if they both win their divisional-round matchups. Ticket.
NBC Miami
Could Bears face Chiefs in Germany next season?
The National Football League announced the five teams that will host home games in Europe during the 2023 season, and while the Chicago Bears were not in that class, they could still potentially need their passports. The league’s announcement included two games that will be played in Germany during the...
NBC Miami
Miami Dolphins Fire Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer, 3 Other Coaches
Just days after their 34-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC wild-card round, the Miami Dolphins announced that they've fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer. "I am grateful for Josh’s contributions this year and throughout his tenure with the Dolphins," Head Coach Mike McDaniel said in a statement Thursday. "The defense made strides through the season, so coming to this decision was not easy, but ultimately I feel it is in the best long-term interests of the Miami Dolphins and the continued growth of our players and team."
NFL VP backs NY girls’ high school bid for flag football
KENMORE, N.Y. (AP) — Freshman Sydney Yost’s bid to establish a flag football program at her all-girl high school already has its first fan: NFL Vice President Troy Vincent. This week, the former player visited Mount St. Mary Academy in suburban Buffalo, New York, to help Yost achieve...
