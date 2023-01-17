ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Roundabout open to motorists in Panama City Beach

By Jake Holter
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Av64n_0kH12Rhk00

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As of Monday morning, Panama City Beach has a functional roundabout for westbound and eastbound traffic along Front Beach Road.

Destin officials sink 180-foot ship to create artificial reef

Those who live and work around the “Y” intersection have been dealing with construction on Segment 3 of the Front Beach Road Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) for about two years.

SandBar Seafood & BBQ Joint General manager Gerald Yarbrough said the restaurant has taken a hit since construction began and he is excited to see this visible progress.

“Business has been way down and we actually close in the mornings which we never did because of that because they can’t get through properly,” Yarbrough said. “So hopefully this helps the transition. I hope it will help everybody do better. The city, the restaurant. Then people realize that anyone can get in and out especially for lunch or for dinner. So it’s really, really great. I’m glad to see it.”

Panama City plans to add 10 crosswalk murals

Snowbird Gerard Hartley has spent a lot of time in Europe, where roundabouts are very common, and said he is glad to see Panama City Beach implementing them.

“I’m pleased to see it finally coming to completion. Roundabouts are a great thing. I’ve been a fan for years and I think it’ll add a lot to the traffic flow around here for sure.”

While traffic along Front Beach Road is connected again, northbound and southbound traffic on Highway 79 will now use the east half of the old “Y” to access Front Beach Road.

The west half of the “Y’ will be closed for construction.

Shoppers also be aware that the Winn-Dixie is currently only accessible by way of Cabana Cay Boulevard.

Construction on Segment 3 is projected to be complete at the end of this year.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBB

Rails-to-Trails project is finally underway

LYNN HAVEN, Fla.(WMBB) — Lynn Haven officials are finally beginning to work on turning the abandoned railroad into walking trails. Lynn Haven City Commissioners first passed the Rails-to-Trails project back in 2016. It’s taken a while, but after receiving a $4 million state department of transportation grant, their vision is about to become a reality. […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

First homeowners close with rebuild voluntary program

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City officials are buying 21 properties in the 1800 block of Cincinnati and Lake Avenues for a little more than $3.9 million. All of them sit in an area that’s known for chronic flooding. “It was a constant every time it rained or a bad rainstorm, I’d call, and […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

More road resurfacing coming to Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County commissioners approved about $9 million towards more road paving projects Wednesday morning. The contract covers about 13 miles of roads all throughout the county. This includes sections of Fortune Avenue, West 30th street, and Merritt Brown Road. These are phases 5 and 6 of the Hurricane Michael roadway […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Progress made in the quest to reopen the old East Pass

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The old pass may soon become new again. Bay County commissioners voted Wednesday morning to proceed with plans to reopen the East Pass after it closed up many years ago. For years, many locals have been pushing the county to reopen the old East Pass into St. Andrews Bay. “I’ve […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County works to reopen the East Pass

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This is something locals have been talking about since the early 2000′s. Ever since nature closed up the East Pass, not once, but twice, many have been looking forward to Bay County’s plan of reopening it. With support from some in the community, the pass is now one step closer to reopening.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Water and sewer project completed in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — With the snip of those scissors, Walton County opened the door Wednesday to a new era of major growth. “This project is 100% finished” outgoing Director of Walton County Economic Development Alliance Bill Imfeld said. After nearly eight months of construction, the Highway...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Lynn Haven Sports Complex is close to opening

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven city officials said they will be ready to welcome residents to their sports complex in less than two months. The first phase of the sports complex is almost finished after Hurricane Michael damaged the ball fields previously there. The City of Lynn Haven finally turned on the lights […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

HCA Florida Gulf Coast debuts new rehab facility

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - HCA Florida Gulf Coast held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday in honor of its new $20 million rehabilitation facility in Panama City. The comprehensive inpatient rehabilitation center will be an addition to the hospital located near Jenks Avenue and 23rd street. It features 20 beds, a gym and an activity suite which includes washing and drying machines and a kitchen. The goal is to prepare patients for life outside of the hospital.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Work begins on Panama City Beach medical campus

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Work has begun on one of Panama City Beach’s largest medical advancements in history. Officials ceremoniously turned dirt for the FSU Health – Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare medical campus. “Today is the day we’ve been waiting for in Panama City Beach for years,” Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said. […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

PCPD training more officers to drive ATVs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panama City Police Department is training officers on how to drive an all-terrain vehicle, or ATV. You might have seen police use new ATVs at parades or significant events to help with crowds, but the Panama City Police Department also needs them for other reasons. ATVs can help transport […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Traffic shift on Front Beach Road

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Traffic patterns will be changing on Front Beach Road as the westbound Front Beach Road through traffic will shift to the new roundabout. Traffic will be moving in both directions through the roundabout. North and Southbound traffic on SR 79 or Arnold Road will use the east half of the old “y” to access Front Beach Road. The west half of the “y’ will be closed for construction.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Bay Co. partners with nature conservancy to restore seagrass

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County commissioners approved an agreement Wednesday with The Nature Conservancy to help restore the living shoreline in East Bay and the bay side of Shell Island. The county received a $500,000 RESTORE Act Grant from the U.S. Treasury Department in December for the project. The money will pay for […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Four car collision in Walton County, one person in critical condition

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is in critical condition after a multiple-vehicle collision that occurred in Walton County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said on Thursday afternoon, just east of the intersection of State Road 20 and Cowford Road, a 55-year-old man was driving a pickup...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man o’ Wars wash up on Okaloosa Island beaches

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A streak of teal and turquoise is marking the high-tide line along Okaloosa County beaches. Though they might look like little plastic bags, they are venomous Man o’ Wars that are drying up along the shore. WKRG News 5 found the creatures washed up at Princess Beach near the Eglin […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Celebrity Chili Cook Off benefiting the PCBSC

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nothing beats a delicious bowl of chili. You can taste more than 12 different kinds of chili at the Panama City Beach Senior Center Wednesday, January 25th. Celebrity servers will be serving up bowls from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Celebrities like Florida’s CFO...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Panama City plans to add 10 crosswalk murals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Downtown Panama City will soon become a little bit more colorful. Local artists are painting crosswalk murals throughout Panama City. The first one is almost finished at the intersection of Luverne Avenue and Fourth Street. It’s just the first one of ten scheduled to be painted. The murals are a […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Truck collides with school bus in fatal wreck on 231

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida man was killed in an accident with a school bus on U.S. 231 around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol officials said the 66-year-old man was driving a pick-up truck. It crashed into the school bus as it neared Penny Road off of 231. Officials said the bus […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy