Tampa, FL

OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Packers WR Allen Lazard has notable fine rescinded

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard celebrated the NFL's decision Friday to rescind his $10,609 fine for taunting during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins. The penalty came after Lazard made a block — taking out three Dolphins defenders — and proceeded to count them all with his right pointer finger for everyone to see.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Jalen Ramsey fuels more trade rumors with deleted tweets

There has been a lot of talk since the regular season ended about the Los Angeles Rams potentially parting ways with Jalen Ramsey. If they do, the star cornerback thinks they would be making a huge mistake. Ramsey sparked speculation about his future when he sent a tweet indicating that Week 18 may have been... The post Jalen Ramsey fuels more trade rumors with deleted tweets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Albany Herald

Chiefs-Jaguars Preview, Props, Prediction

Kansas City welcomes the Jacksonville Jaguars to Arrowhead Stadium for the divisional playoffs on Saturday, and the Chiefs are the team to beat as the top seed in the AFC. Kansas City (14-3) beat the Jaguars (10-8) on the same field on Nov. 13, a 27-17 win that included four Patrick Mahomes TD passes. But that was before the Jaguars closed out the season with a five-game winning streak and capped it with a 27-point rally to start the postseason with a hip toss of the Los Angeles Chargers.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Albany Herald

NFL Divisional Round Lock, Upset and Player Prop Advice

We find an interesting storyline heading into the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. Dak Prescott, who has only played in the NFL for seven seasons, is the oldest quarterback starting this weekend at the age of 29!
Albany Herald

Bengals LT Jonah Williams, RG Alex Cappa out vs. Bills

Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams and right guard Alex Cappa have been ruled out for Sunday's divisional round playoff game against the host Buffalo Bills, coach Zac Taylor announced. Williams sustained a dislocated kneecap in the second quarter of the Bengals' 24-17 victory over the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday....
CINCINNATI, OH

