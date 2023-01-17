Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Captures Black Man Being Shot In The Back By Police In Wisconsin, Sparking Outrage And ProtestsWestland DailyKenosha, WI
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.Westland DailyMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee's Justice Point Obstructs Self-Proclaimed Mission of EqualityGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
New local restaurant opens in WisconsinKristen WaltersOkauchee Lake, WI
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Related
WISN
Suspect arrested for shooting at Milwaukee house with mother, three kids inside
MILWAUKEE — Today a Milwaukee man, 46, was arrested for allegedly shooting into an occupied house on Monday. Police say criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee Co Attorney's Office in the upcoming days. WISN 12 News obtained video of an unknown man shooting into a Milwaukee home...
WISN
Man fired shots at vehicles in Hartland business parking lot, then barricaded himself in apartment
SUSSEX, Wis. — The large police presence near an elementary school in Sussex Thursday afternoon was because of a tactical situation in the area. Judah, a fourth grader, told WISN 12 News that he was inside Woodside Elementary School when a lockdown was initiated. "I feel like it's just...
Video Captures Black Man Being Shot In The Back By Police In Wisconsin, Sparking Outrage And Protests
A video capturing a Black man being shot in the back multiple times by Kenosha police officers Sunday evening sparked a series of angry protests into the night, prompting the authorities to issue a city-wide curfew.
fox32chicago.com
Zion woman fatally shot by ex-boyfriend identified
ZION, Ill. - A 20-year-old woman who was fatally shot by her ex-boyfriend Wednesday morning in north suburban Zion has been identified. Around 12:12 a.m., Zion police responded to the 2700 block of Hebron Avenue for a report of a man attacking a woman with a gun. When police arrived...
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: Suspects accused of attacking employee with chair before stealing iPhones
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's a crime Milwaukee police say they're seeing more and more: people going into Cricket stores and stealing iPhones. And to stop it, they need your help. Take a look at the photos. They're some of the only pieces of evidence Milwaukee detectives have in order...
WISN
Man charged in double homicide of South Milwaukee teens
MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors have charged a South Milwaukee man with shooting and killing two teens on Dec. 29. Brandon Randall, 22, is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm. Ava Allen, 17, and Jaelen Yracheta, 18, were found...
CBS 58
Juvenile shot in parking lot of Greendale's Southridge Mall, suspect arrested
GREENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Greendale police say a juvenile was seriously injured in a shooting outside Southridge Mall Monday evening, Jan. 16. Officers responded to multiple 911 calls just after 7 p.m. indicating that the male victim was shot in the east parking lot. The victim was transported to...
25-year-old killed in 'domestic type incident', Racine Police say
One man has died and one has been arrested following a shooting Wednesday night in Racine. The Racine Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. near 17th and Packard.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Paris Motorist shot and killed by law enforcement in Kenosha County identified as man from Racine
TOWN OF PARIS — A man shot and killed Monday by law enforcement in Kenosha County has been identified as a 24-year-old resident of Racine. It happened just over the Racine-Kenosha county line, outside Union Grove. Hunter J. Hanson died following what authorities described as a car chase that...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police seek help finding critically missing 17-year-old male
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are seeking help in finding a critically missing person named Sckuyler Hayward. Police say he is a 17-year-old male with brown eyes and black hair. Haward was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. Police say he was last seen getting...
wearegreenbay.com
Shooting incident at Wisconsin mall parking lot, juvenile injured & suspect in custody
GREENDALE, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect was taken into custody following a reported shooting at a Wisconsin mall’s parking lot. According to the Greendale Police Department, on January 16 around 7 p.m., multiple 911 calls came in saying someone was shot in the east parking lot of Southridge Mall. The mall is located at 5300 South 76th Street.
WISN
Milwaukee police looking for missing 13-year-old girl
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a missing persons report for a 13-year-old Milwaukee girl. Jayla C. Lamon-Gray was last seen at home, in the 7800 block of North 64th Court, at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said she is not a critical missing but asks that anyone with...
WISN
10-year-old boy accused of killing mother makes court appearance
MILWAUKEE — A 10-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing his mother over a virtual reality headset appeared in a Milwaukee courtroom Thursday charged as an adult with intentional homicide. WISN 12 News is not identifying the boy because of the judge's order for if the case moves to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 10-year-old accused of killing mom due in court
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee 10-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing his mother over a virtual reality headset is due in court for a motion hearing Thursday, Jan. 19. He is charged as an adult. An amended criminal complaint filed Dec. 8 charges the boy with first-degree reckless homicide, or,...
Man injured after suspects try to steal his car near Marquette University
A man was physically assaulted by four men who were trying to steal his car near Marquette University on Monday, police say.
WISN
Fourth person arrested in Milwaukee mail carrier killing
MILWAUKEE — A fourth person has been arrested in the killing of a Milwaukee mail carrier. Aundre Cross was shot and killed on Dec. 9 near 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue. Lakisha Ducksworth is now charged with lying to investigators after the shooting. According to federal prosecutors, she gave...
CBS 58
One year of Waukesha PD squad car video erased in IT mistake, dozens of criminal cases impacted
WAUKESHA Wis. (CBS 58) -- An IT mistake in Waukesha led to an entire year's worth of police squad car video being deleted. It's having a major impact on dozens of criminal cases throughout the city. The video was accidentally deleted last June, according to a memo that was circulated...
18-year-old man killed in crash near Sherman and Villard
An 18-year-old man is dead after a driver crashed into his vehicle near Sherman and Villard on Tuesday, according to Milwaukee police.
Kenosha police pursuit, standoff ends with arrest of 40-year-old man
A 40-year-old Kenosha man was arrested Monday after a brief police pursuit and standoff. Officers attempted to pull over a man wanted for felony domestic violence charges around 4:30 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South side stabbing: Milwaukee man charged with attempted homicide
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and stalking after a Jan. 10 stabbing on the city's south side. Prosecutors say Jonathan Castanon-Varela, 34, stabbed his estranged wife inside her home. Court records show she'd filed a restraining order against him months before that was in effect at the time.
Comments / 0