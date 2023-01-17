ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
3 News Now

A Little Bit of Sun For Friday

After starting out the day with fog and clouds, some places will be able to squeeze out some sunshine after lunchtime. This sunshine will be short-lived and not for everyone. Moral of the story is, if you see sunshine today, try to soak it up while it lasts. We stay cool with highs in the lower 30s.
NEBRASKA STATE
3 News Now

Omaha Snow: What Happened?

The forecast for the winter storm on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 was quite the bust for the Omaha metro. Not for everywhere, but for Omaha it was disappointing to say the least. We originally forecasted 5-8 inches of snow from the storm, and things started out pretty strong! The snow started to fall around noon and began with some beautiful, big snowflakes. This snowfall reduced visibility across the area and quickly created slick spots out on the roads.
OMAHA, NE
3 News Now

Nebraska volleyball standout Lauenstein leaving Huskers

LINCOLN (KMTV) — Nebraska volleyball standout Whitney Lauenstein announced on Tuesday she is stepping away from the Huskers to focus on her family. Lauenstein made the announcement on Instagram. The Waverly grad was 2nd on the team in kills this past season for NU. Huskers head coach John Cook...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy