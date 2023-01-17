Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
MassLive.com
Why Rob Gronkowski could join Tom Brady - in being tied into a crypto lawsuit (report)
Gronk could be heading to court as part of a crypto lawsuit. According to The Athletic, former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has been issued a subpoena as part of a class-action lawsuit against Voyager Digital, a crypto broker that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July of 2022.
New Tom Brady business venture revealed
Tom Brady has another business venture under his belt. Brady and his TB12 company will partner with The Wynn in Las Vegas to create a brand-new experience for fans and fitness enthusiasts. Arash Markazi of The Sporting Tribune reported on the venture Thursday. “Wynn Las Vegas, a partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, has announced a partnership Read more... The post New Tom Brady business venture revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
If the Bucs are honest with themselves, firing Byron Leftwich is just the beginning
TAMPA — Todd Bowles arrived at a painful decision Thursday morning. It won’t be the last. Firing Byron Leftwich — along with several other dismissals and suspicious-sounding retirements — was not just a simple personnel decision. It was an necessary break with the past. And I’m...
Patriots Signed Former Buccaneers Defender On Wednesday
The New England Patriots are setting their sights on the 2023 season. On Wednesday, the team signed linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi to a futures contract. "Let's work," Fatukasi wrote in response to the signing on Twitter. Fatukasi recorded 282 tackles, six sacks, and four forced fumbles at ...
NFL VP backs NY girls' high school bid for flag football
KENMORE, N.Y. — (AP) — Freshman Sydney Yost’s bid to establish a flag football program at her all-girl high school already has its first fan: NFL Vice President Troy Vincent. This week, the former player visited Mount St. Mary Academy in suburban Buffalo, New York, to help...
WPBF News 25
Miami Dolphins fire defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, 3 other coaches
MIAMI — Video above: Tom Brady, on the playoffs - "It's not the best team that wins, it's the team that plays the best wins" The Miami Dolphins fired its defensive coordinator and three other coaches on Thursday. After three seasons in the role, Josh Boyer will no longer...
