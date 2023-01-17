ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hawaiinewsnow.com

Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is expanding to Oahu!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is expanding to Oahu!. The popular Ululani’s Shave Ice will open its doors on Friday at its newest location on Kapahulu Avenue, right across the street from Leonard’s Bakery. This is the Maui chain’s first franchise on...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Come up with a new name for this Hawaii beef company and win $10,000

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company, “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” owned by an Idaho billionaire, was wrongfully using its name. Now, Hawaii Sustainable Beef CEO Frank VanderSloot has decided to squash the beef and replace the name “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,”...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

UH volleyball auntie deals with aftermath of house fire

Lauretta Sewake known as one of the "aunties" who would make and give lei to all the players and coaches at UH volleyball games. She survived a house fire. Fire damages home of one of the UH volleyball aunties. She's known as one of the aunties who would make and...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Thursday Weather: Light winds, vog, increasing showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Overall partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers. On Kaua'i, expect frequent showers in the morning easing up to scattered showers in the afternoon with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Hazy. Highs 78 to 83. Sea breezes to 10 mph. Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy and hazy with...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspects wanted in overnight burglary at popular boba tea shop

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for two suspects who broke into a popular boba milk tea shop in Kaimuki ln Thursday morning. Surveillance cameras captured the two burglarizing Teapresso on Waialae Avenue. The burglars were caught on surveillance video at around 5 a.m. The shop’s owner says they...
HONOLULU, HI

