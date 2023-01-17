Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Researchers believe long-tracked humpback ‘Moon’ likely died following severe spinal injury
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Researchers say a well-known whale they have tracked for 15 years likely did not survive her injuries. “Moon,” the humpback whale, was last seen on Dec. 10 off Kona. At the time, she was emaciated and covered in sea lice. The whale could also no longer...
Flood advisory for central Oahu
The Department of Emergency Management has issued a flood advisory until 7 p.m. tonight for leeward and central Oahu.
E.K. Fernandez scales big rides at Punahou Carnival due to lack of skilled workers
Popular carnivals, like the Punahou Carnival are finally back this year. But with fewer thrill rides according to EK Fernandez President Scott Fernandez. He said it all boils down to safety.
Drive-in movie taking over Pearlridge Center parking lot this weekend
But that nostalgia can still continue and this weekend, you’ll have the next chance to go to a drive-thru movie right here in the Pearlridge Center parking lot.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is expanding to Oahu!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is expanding to Oahu!. The popular Ululani’s Shave Ice will open its doors on Friday at its newest location on Kapahulu Avenue, right across the street from Leonard’s Bakery. This is the Maui chain’s first franchise on...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Come up with a new name for this Hawaii beef company and win $10,000
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company, “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” owned by an Idaho billionaire, was wrongfully using its name. Now, Hawaii Sustainable Beef CEO Frank VanderSloot has decided to squash the beef and replace the name “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,”...
KITV.com
Wednesday Weather: Vog lingers with mostly dry and stable conditions
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Mostly sunny and hazy skies from Hawai'i Island to O'ahu. Scattered morning showers, isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84. Variable winds to 15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy and hazy. Isolated Showers. Lows 66 to 71. Variable winds to 15 mph.
KITV.com
YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
Almost 2k customers without power in Aiea
According to Hawaiian Electric, around 1,761 customers are experiencing a power outage.
northshorenews.com
New North Shore and Windward McDonald’s Owner Celebrates Commitment to Community
Haleiwa, Laie and Temple Valley McDonald’s were recently purchased by longtime Maui owner/operator Grelyn Rosario. For the Rosario family, running Mc- Donald’s restaurants is a family business. Erlinda Rosario led the way starting with her first job as a crew member at McDonald’s of Waiakamilo on Oahu in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Businesses plead for long-term solutions as they ‘play police’ with aggressive patrons
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Hawaii businesses are reporting more confrontations with homeless people they describe as aggressive. And they say the situation is impacting their bottom line. Mike Palmer owns Kuhio Avenue Food Hall in Waikiki and says it’s the worst he’s seen in 22 years. “Our management...
KITV.com
UH volleyball auntie deals with aftermath of house fire
Lauretta Sewake known as one of the "aunties" who would make and give lei to all the players and coaches at UH volleyball games. She survived a house fire. Fire damages home of one of the UH volleyball aunties. She's known as one of the aunties who would make and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ has its first Native Hawaiian performer. Sasha Colby is her name
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After 15 seasons ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ has cast its first Native Hawaiian entertainer. Sasha Colby is originally from Waimanalo but now lives in Los Angeles. She’s the youngest of seven children and has since made a name for herself in the drag community on a national level.
KITV.com
Thursday Weather: Light winds, vog, increasing showers
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Overall partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers. On Kaua'i, expect frequent showers in the morning easing up to scattered showers in the afternoon with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Hazy. Highs 78 to 83. Sea breezes to 10 mph. Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy and hazy with...
KITV.com
Oahu teen girl critically injured in single-car crash in Hawaii Kai
HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An Oahu teen is in critical condition after crashing her car into a tree and a sign in the Hawaii Kai area, Monday night. First responders were called out to the scene near Lunalilo Home Road and Kaumakani Street just before 9:30 p.m.
The perfect treat for Chinese New Year
Join Pamela Young in Mixed Plate as she samples Jin Dui made by Anita Cheung, the Jin Dui master.
KITV.com
Oahu businesswoman sentenced to two years for role in billion dollar lobbying scheme
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu businesswoman with international ties was sentenced in Hawaii Thursday to two years in federal prison for her role in facilitating an unregistered lobbying campaign for former President Trump's Administration and the U.S. Department of Justice. Nickie Mali Lum Davis, 47, of Honolulu, admitted that between...
Murder case of Hawaii business owners shock community
Big Island police stated that two elderly people are dead following an incident on Makalika Street in Hilo.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspects wanted in overnight burglary at popular boba tea shop
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for two suspects who broke into a popular boba milk tea shop in Kaimuki ln Thursday morning. Surveillance cameras captured the two burglarizing Teapresso on Waialae Avenue. The burglars were caught on surveillance video at around 5 a.m. The shop’s owner says they...
Pun Prix ’23 Pedal to the Metal, Punahou Carnival’s back
The theme has been chosen. The plan is being implemented. Punahou School has announced that their annual Carnival is set to return Feb. 3-4.
Comments / 0