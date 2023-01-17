Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Buccaneers To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
3 Tampa Parents Respond to School Board's Vote on Transgender Student Bathroom RestrictionsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on ThursdayAsh JurbergTampa, FL
Pirates to invade Tampa Bay!Flour, Eggs and YeastTampa, FL
atozsports.com
Cowboys veteran makes a ton of money during playoff win over Buccaneers
$100,000 in one night. That’s what Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton earned as he helped his team win a Wild Card playoff game. The veteran signed midseason with the team but agreed to an incentive-heavy deal with the potential to earn $700,000 throughout the playoffs. All he has to do is 1) play 30% of the offensive snaps or more and 2) for the Cowboys to win.
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Hits Dak Prescott With A Huge Challenge
Dak Prescott has a lot of pressure heading into the weekend. Stephen A. Smith is someone who has always sought to humble the Dallas Cowboys. Even when the team is playing some of its best football, you can count on Stephen A. to rain on their parade. However, he does make sure to give them props when they deserve them.
Cowboys star Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that every American can agree with
Micah Parsons may be earning a lot, but even the Dallas Cowboys star couldn’t believe the insane price increase of goods in supermarkets. The Cowboys’ defensive anchor aired his shock on social media, noting that “Inflation is a serious problem at supermarkets!!”. While he didn’t specify what...
A Weakness on the Cowboys Defense That the 49ers can Exploit
There is a weakness on the defense of the Cowboys that the 49ers can attack with great success.
Cowboys making kicker move after Brett Maher’s debacle vs. Buccaneers
When Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher prepared for Monday’s wild-card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he probably wasn’t thinking his name would be a trending topic on social media by the end of the night. When you’re the man who missed four extra points during an otherwise pristine evening for the Cowboys, things can […] The post Cowboys making kicker move after Brett Maher’s debacle vs. Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michael Irvin says 49ers 'have all the kryptonite' for Cowboys
Cowboys legend Michael Irvin joined 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” Wednesday to explain why he thinks San Francisco will expose Dallas this weekend in the playoffs.
Jason Kidd slaps Mavs with harsh Luka Doncic reality after loss to Hawks
Jason Kidd didn’t hold back in his assessment of the Dallas Mavericks’ poor play after they lost their third straight game on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks. The Mavs actually played a good game offensively. Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie and Christian Wood combined for 72 points in the game, with the team shooting 52.4 percent […] The post Jason Kidd slaps Mavs with harsh Luka Doncic reality after loss to Hawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers star Joel Embiid claims ‘white guys on YouTube’ are secret to his shooting
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid started playing basketball late for someone who’s now a professional player. The Sixers star played soccer and volleyball as a child, but picked up basketball at the age of 15. Within four years, Embiid was a superstar center at the University of Kansas, averaging...
Cowboys Sign New Kicker - T.Y. Hilton? 'I Made A Lot of Game-Winners!'
With Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher in the headlines for missing four straight extra-point attempts, receiver T.Y. Hilton has revealed a special talent.
4 Chiefs issues that could spell disaster vs. Jaguars
The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round this coming weekend in the NFL Playoffs. The Chiefs are heavily favored here, but does that mean it’ll be a walk in the park? We don’t think so. With that laid out, let’s look at some of the issues the Chiefs have […] The post 4 Chiefs issues that could spell disaster vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Edwards ‘mad as hell’ over major reason behind Minnesota’s loss to Nuggets
Anthony Edwards is kicking himself in the head following the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 122-118 road loss to the Denver Nuggets Monday night. It appears that Edwards is taking that loss harder than most other defeats he’s suffered not just in the NBA but in his entire basketball career, as he revealed to Dane Moore. Probably as […] The post Anthony Edwards ‘mad as hell’ over major reason behind Minnesota’s loss to Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic Slammed For Driving To Game In $200K 'Apocalypse-Proof' Jeep
Several NBA fans criticized Luka Doncic for pulling up in a $200,000 'apocalypse-proof' Jeep.
Joe Burrow drops bar on Bills playoff showdown
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are set to take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs And while many believe the Bills will likely walk away with the win, Burrow is not ready to back down. While speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Joe Burrow was […] The post Joe Burrow drops bar on Bills playoff showdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys 'Disrespect!' Micah on What Vander Esch is 'Owed'
The contract of Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is up after the season. Micah Parsons touts his running mate as a keeper.
3 best trade destinations for Bucks veteran Serge Ibaka
Serge Ibaka is the latest name to emerge on the trade market as the February 9th trade deadline approaches. Ibaka and the Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to send him to a new team. The veteran big man has only appeared in 16 games in 2022-23, away from the team for weeks. In limited minutes this […] The post 3 best trade destinations for Bucks veteran Serge Ibaka appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Trae Young’s disrespectful act during playoffs was turning point in Hawks relationship
At this point, it wouldn’t be insane to think that Trae Young isn’t exactly in the best place with regard to his relationship with the Atlanta Hawks. You may recall that he was recently a no-show during one of Atlanta’s games after getting into a dispute with head coach Nate McMillan. That issue was pretty […] The post RUMOR: Trae Young’s disrespectful act during playoffs was turning point in Hawks relationship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers X-Factor vs. Cowboys, and it’s not Christian McCaffrey
The race to the Super Bowl is getting tighter, and the Divisional Round is the second-to-last step to the big game. The San Francisco 49ers are set to host the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, and they’ll be looking to keep their winning streak alive. San Francisco is coming off a big 41-23 […] The post 49ers X-Factor vs. Cowboys, and it’s not Christian McCaffrey appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dallas Cowboys meet with prospect for 2023 NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys main focus is still on the playoffs. Taking on the San Francisco 49ers in round two. However, draft season never ends. As soon as one NFL Draft ends, the Cowboys scouting department gets started in preparation for the next draft cycle. Before the Reese’s Senior Bowl, NFL...
Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs will be pissed off by Chris Simms’ Bills slander
The Buffalo Bills survived against the Miami Dolphins on Wild Card Weekend. Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a bit of a rough go at times despite the Bills being massive favorites. The Bills will face the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round. But one NFL analyst isn’t buying Buffalo as a legitimate contender for one […] The post Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs will be pissed off by Chris Simms’ Bills slander appeared first on ClutchPoints.
