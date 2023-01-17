Read full article on original website
WTHR
Broad Ripple Park Family Center opens
INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, city leaders unveiled the new Broad Ripple Park Family Center. The $19.7 million project took about 18 months to build and is situated along the White River. Indy Parks said it had “extensive community involvement” through the master plan process. “With this new...
city-countyobserver.com
STATE HEALTH DEPARTMENT, VOICE TO HOST ACTION DAY TO RAISE AWARENESS OF ISSUES SURROUNDING YOUTH TOBACCO USE
STATE HEALTH DEPARTMENT, VOICE TO HOST ACTION DAY TO RAISE AWARENESS OF ISSUES SURROUNDING YOUTH TOBACCO USE. INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) and VOICE, Indiana’s statewide youth empowerment group, will host a Youth Day of Action at the Indiana Statehouse to call attention to the impact tobacco and e-cigarette use have on young Hoosiers. Chief Medical Officer Lindsay Weaver, M.D., FACEP, peer educators and youth advocates from around the state will be in attendance.
Increase in domestic violence drives need for more help for victims
Domestic violence in Indiana rose by 181 percent during the pandemic. Coburn Place in Indianapolis, which provides housing options and support services to survivors of domestic violence, found itself overrun with calls for help. “I think a lot of this has to do with the stressors that the pandemic unleashed...
City takes first steps in purchasing Drake Apartments from Children’s Museum
INDIANAPOLIS — A century-old building on North Meridian Street that’s been at the center of a yearslong dispute could soon see a new owner. On Wednesday, the city took initial steps in buying and preserving the Drake Apartments, which have sat vacant since 2016. Currently, the building is...
'I'm tired of this' | Hoosiers fighting for better tenant laws
INDIANAPOLIS — In 1967, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave a speech called "The Other America." He describes what America was like for two different classes of people. Now, decades later, certain aspects of King's speech still ring true. "The federal Fair Housing Act (FHA) of 1968 was passed...
Affordable homeownership program aims to turn Indy neighborhoods from 'vacant to vibrant'
INDIANAPOLIS — If you take a stroll on Eugene Street in the Riverside neighborhood on the near northwest side of Indianapolis, it's hard to miss vacant and boarded-up homes. The city of Indianapolis is stepping up to help. Thanks to $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan funding, city leaders...
WISH-TV
Addressing the nursing shortage in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nurses are in high demand in Indiana. There’s too many patients, and not enough nurses. Chief Nursing Officer from Ascension St. Vincent, Cindy Adams, and Dean of the Marian University Leighton School of Nursing, Dorothy Gomez, joined DayBreak to talk about the shortage and encourage people to come explore nursing opportunities.
Kokomo community reacts to string of overdoses over MLK weekend
The Kokomo Police Department received multiple calls about overdoses from Jan. 13 to Jan. 16. Police arrested two suspects.
New and coming-soon businesses to Indianapolis, IN
As Indy continues to grow, we’re keeping an eye on upcoming developments and recently opened businesses.
Plans for former Indiana Marsh stores
Developers said there are a few considerations when deciding which Marsh properties should be repurposed.
Mother, 2 children lose everything in Indianapolis fire, coworkers stepping in to help
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother and healthcare coordinator came home to her house in flames Thursday afternoon. ”I thought I was being punked,” said Turquoise Burgess. Burgess, a mother of two, said she decided to pick up her daughter earlier than usual Thursday afternoon. ”I went in and just that fast, I wasn’t even gone 30 […]
Swensons opening 1st Indiana location in Avon
AVON, Ind. — A new option for fresh-grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and crispy sides is opening in central Indiana. Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon in February and is looking to fill more than 40 positions, including assistant general manager, kitchen supervisor, kitchen crew, and curb servers. "We are...
IU student calls for change in viral TikTok video
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — "It shouldn't have to take a viral video to make some change happen," Indiana University sophomore Declan Farley said. On Saturday, Jan. 14, Farley, who identifies as a transgender queer student, posted a video on TikTok. The 57-second video starts with this:. "Over the past five...
Mayor Hogsett outlines priorities for Indianapolis in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD reported 223 homicides in 2022. Indianpaolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said that number is down from the year prior, and continuing that trend remains one of his top three priorities for the new year. Hogsett said reducing gun violence comes with a focus on growing the peacemaker...
WISH-TV
IU professor: Housing market in ‘full-blown crisis’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Families with young kids, seniors, and people living with disabilities are all more likely to lose their homes due to the current affordable housing crisis, according to one Indiana University professor. Fran Quigley is a clinical professor of law and the director of the health and...
Colts will pay expenses for memorial services honoring youth football coach killed in I-65 shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts said Thursday they will pay the funeral expenses in the death of a local youth mentor and coach. Donnell Hamilton was shot and killed in a suspected case of road rage on Interstate 65 near Greenwood on Jan. 11. Since then, there's been an...
Indianapolis-area Chicken Salad Chick Stores to Host Annual Guest Appreciation Day, Jan. 19
Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only Southern-inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is celebrating its annual Guest Appreciation Day on Thursday, Jan. 19 by giving away a FREE scoop of Classic Carol to all guests at all Indianapolis-area locations. The free scoop will be available all day Jan. 19 through dine-in, carryout and drive-thru with no purchase necessary, while supplies last. All orders placed online or through the Craving Credits app for delivery or pickup, as well as orders placed and delivered through UberEats and DoorDash will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol per entrée purchased.
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Weber Grill Restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Matt McCormick and Matt Kovacinski of Weber Grill Restaurant stopped by “All Indiana” on Thursday with some good eats. The downtown Indianapolis restaurant is at 10 N. Illinois St., just a block west of Monument Circle.
WISH-TV
Devour Indy Winterfest hopes to bring more business to restaurants
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The post-holiday stretch is the slow season for most restaurants, so the two-week Devour Indy Winterfest is hoping to drive business across the city. It starts Monday and runs through Feb. 5 featuring everything from pizzerias to steakhouses. Colleen Rose, director of communication and events for...
Court challenge to Indiana trans sports ban has been dropped
INDIANAPOLIS — A lawsuit challenging an Indiana law that prohibits transgender students from competing in girls school sports was dropped Wednesday just weeks before it was to be heard by a federal appeals court. A federal judge in Indianapolis ruled against the law in August and granted a preliminary...
WTHR
