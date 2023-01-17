ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Broad Ripple Park Family Center opens

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, city leaders unveiled the new Broad Ripple Park Family Center. The $19.7 million project took about 18 months to build and is situated along the White River. Indy Parks said it had “extensive community involvement” through the master plan process. “With this new...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
city-countyobserver.com

STATE HEALTH DEPARTMENT, VOICE TO HOST ACTION DAY TO RAISE AWARENESS OF ISSUES SURROUNDING YOUTH TOBACCO USE

STATE HEALTH DEPARTMENT, VOICE TO HOST ACTION DAY TO RAISE AWARENESS OF ISSUES SURROUNDING YOUTH TOBACCO USE. INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) and VOICE, Indiana’s statewide youth empowerment group, will host a Youth Day of Action at the Indiana Statehouse to call attention to the impact tobacco and e-cigarette use have on young Hoosiers. Chief Medical Officer Lindsay Weaver, M.D., FACEP, peer educators and youth advocates from around the state will be in attendance.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

'I'm tired of this' | Hoosiers fighting for better tenant laws

INDIANAPOLIS — In 1967, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave a speech called "The Other America." He describes what America was like for two different classes of people. Now, decades later, certain aspects of King's speech still ring true. "The federal Fair Housing Act (FHA) of 1968 was passed...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Addressing the nursing shortage in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nurses are in high demand in Indiana. There’s too many patients, and not enough nurses. Chief Nursing Officer from Ascension St. Vincent, Cindy Adams, and Dean of the Marian University Leighton School of Nursing, Dorothy Gomez, joined DayBreak to talk about the shortage and encourage people to come explore nursing opportunities.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Swensons opening 1st Indiana location in Avon

AVON, Ind. — A new option for fresh-grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and crispy sides is opening in central Indiana. Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon in February and is looking to fill more than 40 positions, including assistant general manager, kitchen supervisor, kitchen crew, and curb servers. "We are...
AVON, IN
WTHR

IU student calls for change in viral TikTok video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — "It shouldn't have to take a viral video to make some change happen," Indiana University sophomore Declan Farley said. On Saturday, Jan. 14, Farley, who identifies as a transgender queer student, posted a video on TikTok. The 57-second video starts with this:. "Over the past five...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Mayor Hogsett outlines priorities for Indianapolis in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD reported 223 homicides in 2022. Indianpaolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said that number is down from the year prior, and continuing that trend remains one of his top three priorities for the new year. Hogsett said reducing gun violence comes with a focus on growing the peacemaker...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IU professor: Housing market in ‘full-blown crisis’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Families with young kids, seniors, and people living with disabilities are all more likely to lose their homes due to the current affordable housing crisis, according to one Indiana University professor. Fran Quigley is a clinical professor of law and the director of the health and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Atlanta News

Indianapolis-area Chicken Salad Chick Stores to Host Annual Guest Appreciation Day, Jan. 19

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only Southern-inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is celebrating its annual Guest Appreciation Day on Thursday, Jan. 19 by giving away a FREE scoop of Classic Carol to all guests at all Indianapolis-area locations. The free scoop will be available all day Jan. 19 through dine-in, carryout and drive-thru with no purchase necessary, while supplies last. All orders placed online or through the Craving Credits app for delivery or pickup, as well as orders placed and delivered through UberEats and DoorDash will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol per entrée purchased.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: Weber Grill Restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Matt McCormick and Matt Kovacinski of Weber Grill Restaurant stopped by “All Indiana” on Thursday with some good eats. The downtown Indianapolis restaurant is at 10 N. Illinois St., just a block west of Monument Circle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Devour Indy Winterfest hopes to bring more business to restaurants

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The post-holiday stretch is the slow season for most restaurants, so the two-week Devour Indy Winterfest is hoping to drive business across the city. It starts Monday and runs through Feb. 5 featuring everything from pizzerias to steakhouses. Colleen Rose, director of communication and events for...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Court challenge to Indiana trans sports ban has been dropped

INDIANAPOLIS — A lawsuit challenging an Indiana law that prohibits transgender students from competing in girls school sports was dropped Wednesday just weeks before it was to be heard by a federal appeals court. A federal judge in Indianapolis ruled against the law in August and granted a preliminary...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

WTHR

