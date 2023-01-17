Read full article on original website
Oklahoma lawmaker seeks to strengthen seat belt laws
A Oklahoma lawmaker is looking to strengthen Oklahoma seat belt laws.
'An exciting trajectory': Oklahoma economy among fastest-growing in the United States
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma's economy is growing at one of the fastest clips in the country, new data shows. From the second to the third quarter of 2022, Oklahoma's gross domestic product (GDP) increased at a rate of 5.5%, making it the third fastest-growing economy in the nation.
Judge rules for Oklahoma in poultry pollution case
Relief is Coming for Families of the Incarcerated, but Will Oklahomans Feel It?
Chriss Hammon found the financial strains of her husband’s incarceration manageable until last year. Health issues rendered the 42-year-old Tulsa woman unable to work. His transfer to a private facility in Lawton made visits more expensive and less frequent. In December, the Lawton Correctional Facility announced a 10.5% price increase for commissary items. Hammon buys her husband’s hygiene supplies and extra food because she worries the prison doesn’t provide enough nutrition.
Oklahoma lawmaker files bills aiming to reform election laws in the Sooner State
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Rep. Andy Fugate announced on Friday that he filed a series of bills that he says would improve election laws in Oklahoma. House Bill 1902, a carryover bill from the 2022 Legislative Session, would allow absentee voters to cast provisional ballots to correct absentee ballot errors. Legally cast votes are currently discarded when a voter makes a clerical error on their absentee ballot. Fugate’s bill would allow voters to cast a provisional ballot on election day that would be counted only if their absentee ballot is rejected.
Senator files bills to support Oklahoma veterans
According to the Disabled Veterans National Foundation, research indicates the military and veteran suicide rate is 50 percent higher compared to the suicide rate of civilians.
5 Oklahoma Myths People Still Believe
In all of my travels, it amazes me just how little people know about our great state. Even our neighbors to the South get a little confused, but by far, it's the people from the two coasts that are really fun to talk to about Oklahoma. Here are the five most common myths I hear about Oklahoma when traveling outside Oklahoma.
Two bills filed to strengthen state's seat belt laws
It’s A New Year with New Laws in Oklahoma
Effective January 1, 2023, eight new laws took effect throughout the state. Oklahomans should be aware of changes to criminal investigations, ecommerce, voting rights, and unemployment benefits as well as taxation and tax code. The Oklahoma Inform Act was created by Senate Bill 418. This ensures that online stores make...
Power bill higher this month for hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans
OKLAHOMA CITY — The power bill is higher this month for hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans. Many are saying it’s getting to the point they just can’t pay. There are many complaints online with Oklahoma Gas and Electric customers saying a rate increase that hit their bills this month is more than they can afford.
Oklahoma representative files bill to add school supplies to tax-free weekend
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The deadline to file bills for the upcoming legislative session is approaching. The latest bill, House Bill 1039, would help parents during the back-to-school shopping season. Right now, during tax-free weekends, sales tax rates are waived for Oklahoma shoppers who buy specific items, but school...
'OK to Quit' campaign kicks off to help Oklahomans quit tobacco
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Jan .18 kicks off "Quit Week" in Oklahoma, a campaign that encourages and supports Oklahomans in dropping tobacco once and for all. Tobacco kills more than 7,500 Oklahomans every year and Oklahoma ranks 36th in the United States for smoking. More than 580,000 adults, and more than 30,000 high school students in Oklahoma smoke.
Why Oklahoma is Paying its Education Superintendent More Than the Governor
[This article was originally delivered to subscribers of our Education Watch newsletter. Sign up now to receive Education Watch directly in your inbox.]. Shortly after Ryan Walters was sworn in as state superintendent of public instruction, the governor reappointed him secretary of education, according to the Tulsa World, a cabinet position Walters has held since 2020.
Oklahoma’s Most Notorious Speed Traps
When I travel back to my hometown, the route is generally easy. There are three exits in total along my 200-mile drive home. I hop on I-44 at Lawton, exit to I-35 in OKC, and one more time at US-60 in Northern Oklahoma. All in all, it's a piece of cake... until I near my own small little hometown.
Viewers Report Fireball Sighting Over Oklahoma Sky
Reports of a bright fireball and a loud boom over parts of northeast Oklahoma are rolling in on Friday morning. Viewers across Oklahoma have shared their accounts and video of the fireball that passed over the state. A video shared by Cheri Patton shows a reflection of the bright light illuminating the night sky in Broken Arrow around 3:30 a.m.
Execution delay request, Veterans Commission replacements, Oklahoma Tourism Department and more
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about Attorney General Gentner Drummond requesting a delay in the next executions and Gov. Kevin Stitt replacing four members of the Veteran Commission. The trio also discusses the new...
OSDH: Almost 80 new COVID-19 deaths recorded in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma State Department of Health says almost 80 new COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the Sooner State since last week.
Is It Illegal in Oklahoma to Flip Off a Police Officer?
First let me say I in no way endorse or condone this type of behavior unless, of course, it's warranted and provoked by unjust and cruel treatment. The question is this "Is it illegal to flip off the police in Oklahoma?" Could giving an obscene gesture and displaying a defiant...
Oklahoma legislator seeks to make it harder for voters to pass state questions
A Republican lawmaker wants to make it more difficult for voters to pass state questions. McCurtain Senator Warren Hamilton of has filed Senate Joint Resolution 5. It would request voters amend the Oklahoma Constitution, to allow state questions in only odd numbered years. Michelle Tilley manages the “Yes on 82″...
Oklahoma could receive over $50M in federal funds from challenges to FCC broadband map
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Broadband Office has an update on their urgent request to check your service with the FCC broadband map. The maps shows all areas of Oklahoma have coverage, something that is misleading. For the last month, Mike Fina, the Chairman of the state's...
