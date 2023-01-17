ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

ESPN Western Colorado

Colorado To Be One Of The Final Stops On The Road To WrestleMania

WWE announced a stop in Colorado on this year's Road to WrestleMania this March, and the line-up looks amazing. Here's all you need to know. I don't try and hide because I have no shame. I've been a WWE, or professional wrestling fan since I was my son's age. He's now 6, and wrestling is his world. He's been to probably five or six shows already and this year I'm taking him to his very first Wrestlemania event. WrestleMania is the Super Bowl of wrestling, and I've been to 11 of them. This year's two-day extravaganza is in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium on April 1st and 2nd, but before WWE WrestleMania goes Hollywood, it's making a quick stop in the Mile High City on their famous Road to WrestleMania.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Schools across Colorado on closed, delayed start Thursday

COLORADO, USA — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start or closed on Thursday after nearly 24 hours of snowfall. Aurora Public Schools, Adams County School District 14, 27J Schools and Eaton School District RE-2 are among the school districts opening late Thursday. Several Colorado school...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Discover Why Fires are Burning Beneath This Colorado Town

Colorado’s rich mining history dates back to 1858 when discoveries of metals and minerals were first made in the unestablished territory. During the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, many mines popped up throughout the state and prospectors came from all over the world to seek fortune in the Rocky Mountains. Most of Colorado's mining towns were founded in the mountainous regions of the central and southwest parts of the state.
NEW CASTLE, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Can Colorado Employers Test for Weed?

Is it possible you could lose your job for doing recreational pot in Colorado?. Weed In The Workplace Is A Slippery Slope in Colorado. The state has come a long way since Colorado voters decided in 2012 to allow recreational marijuana. However, it's still a slippery slope when it comes to weed in the workplace.
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

See the Inside of Colorado’s Dunafon Castle

Six miles west of Morrison, Colorado, tucked away amongst the trees in the middle of the idyllic Bear Creek Canyon, sits a majestic castle. Colorado's Dunafon Castle looks as though it was plucked directly from a fairytale. The Jefferson County castle sits on seventeen acres with several scenic ponds and lush landscaping.
MORRISON, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities

In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

Colorado Has a Shocking Number of License Plate Designs

When it comes to getting license plates in Colorado, you don't have to settle for anything. Did you know Colorado currently has 133 different designs to choose from?. Designs range from Colorado Nurses to American Indian Scholars, from the Pikes Peak Hill Climb to Greyhound Lovers. Take a look at some of the group special plates you can choose from.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

They were told their mother's death was peaceful. It was all a lie. Questions persist about Colorado's oversight of assisted living industry

Donna Golden had slipped into pajamas and was watching the news the night it all began. She was exhausted. The heat had been excruciating that day, topping 100 degrees in Grand Junction and prompting the National Weather Service to issue its first-ever excessive heat warning for the region. A little past 10 p.m. on June 14, 2021, her cellphone chimed. “Donna, I’m just so sorry to tell you your mother...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. The Denver metro area is under a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow was forecasted for portions of east central, north central and northeast Colorado, including Denver.
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

ESPN Western Colorado

Grand Junction, CO
