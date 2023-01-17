WWE announced a stop in Colorado on this year's Road to WrestleMania this March, and the line-up looks amazing. Here's all you need to know. I don't try and hide because I have no shame. I've been a WWE, or professional wrestling fan since I was my son's age. He's now 6, and wrestling is his world. He's been to probably five or six shows already and this year I'm taking him to his very first Wrestlemania event. WrestleMania is the Super Bowl of wrestling, and I've been to 11 of them. This year's two-day extravaganza is in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium on April 1st and 2nd, but before WWE WrestleMania goes Hollywood, it's making a quick stop in the Mile High City on their famous Road to WrestleMania.

DENVER, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO