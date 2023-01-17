Read full article on original website
Metro News
West Virginia officials eye a big tax cut but also take measure of big expenses
West Virginia officials continue to discuss a major income tax cut, even as they’re also balancing additional expenses for state government. House Speaker Roger Hanshaw described recent discussions about a possible income tax cut as “transformative.”. “We don’t want to do something that’s not truly impactful,” Hanshaw, R-Clay,...
Legislators move bill to limit health care for West Virginia’s trans youth
In today’s edition of Statehouse Spotlight, bills to increase the number of teaching assistants and to expand Medicaid dental coverage also moved through the statehouse. Legislators move bill to limit health care for West Virginia’s trans youth appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
woay.com
WV House passes bill to cut personal income tax by 50%
Charleston, WV(WOAY) – West Virginia’s Republican-controlled House has passed a proposal to reduce the state’s personal income tax by 50 percent. The legislation now heads to the state Senate. House lawmakers passed the bill overwhelmingly while rejecting a rival plan from Democrats that would have completely eliminated...
wvpublic.org
Governor Tests Positive For COVID-19, Delegates Pass Income Tax Reduction And A Policy Expert Talks Budget
On this episode of The Legislature Today, Gov. Jim Justice has tested positive for COVID-19. Appalachia Health News Reporter Emily Rice joins our host Bob Brunner to discuss what that means for the legislative session and the state. Also, in this show, the House of Delegates overwhelmingly passed its version...
West Virginia House passes 50% personal income tax cut
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said the West Virginia House voted on Wednesday to pass his proposal to reduce the state’s personal income tax by 50%. Gov. Justice issues the following statement: “I thank Speaker Roger Hanshaw, Deputy Speaker Matthew Rohrbach, Majority Leader Eric Householder, Finance Chairman Vernon Criss, and members of the House of […]
WTAP
West Virginia House of Delegates considers bill to reorganize Department of Health and Human Resources
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia House of Delegates is in the process of considering a landmark bill that would massively reorganize the West Virginia department of health and human services. House Bill 2006, and its related legislation in the senate, senate bill 126, would split DHHR into three...
WSAZ
W.Va. DHHR split bill gains momentum
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House of Delegates took a first look at its proposal to split the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources. The House Health and Human Resources Committee took up legislation Tuesday very similar to that already passed by the Senate. Committee members considered some technical changes requested by the executive branch, but kept the broad idea intact.
Metro News
Legislators Tackle the Basics in Public Ed
One of the reasons why West Virginia public school test scores are so dismal is that too many children do not read well. Reading with understanding is critical to achievement in all subjects, and if children are not able to read to learn by the 4th grade, they will fall behind.
Raleigh County Commission considers plan for medication assisted treatment
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia has one of the nation’s highest overdose death rates, at 81 overdose deaths for every 100,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Raleigh County Commission is considering a plan to hire a nurse for the county’s Day Report Center. The nurse will give opioid addicted […]
publicnewsservice.org
WV Teachers Lambast Governor’s Proposed Tax Cuts
West Virginia's teachers' union warns that new proposed tax cuts will further shrink school budgets and drive more educators out of the profession. A crippling number of vacancies are straining school operations, and the number of non-certified teachers that have left their jobs has doubled since 2018, according to the state's Department of Education.
Metro News
Gov. Justice has covid, isolating at home
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has covid. The governor’s office announced Tuesday evening that Justice began feeling poorly Tuesday afternoon. “Late this afternoon, upon the sudden onset of symptoms, Gov. Jim Justice immediately sought a COVID-19 test, and it came back positive,” the statement said. “The Governor, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, is experiencing mild symptoms and is isolating at home.”
Daily Athenaeum
What to know about campus carry this legislative session
State lawmakers have introduced a series of bills that would permit concealed firearms on college or university campuses, more commonly known as “campus carry.”. Campus carry bills have caused controversy in the past on college campuses in West Virginia, specifically in 2019 when roughly 100 students and faculty protested in Woodburn Circle. The bill, deemed the “Campus Self-Defense Act,” died a month later in the Senate Judiciary Committee.
West Virginia lawmakers rushed to ban abortion. Support for families hasn’t been as urgent
Now that abortion is banned in the state, more than 1,000 people who would have sought the procedure are expected to carry to term. Over the past two years, lawmakers have restricted, not enhanced, access to child care and government assistance for families. West Virginia lawmakers rushed to ban abortion. Support for families hasn’t been as urgent appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Metro News
Justice’s Tax Plan Faces Senate Challenge
Governor Justice likes to make a big splash. That is evident yet again with his proposal to cut the state income tax in half. Specifically, Justice wants to reduce each of the rates by 30 percent the first year and then ten percent each of the next two years to reach a 50 percent reduction by 2025.
Williamson Daily News
"The public should know what they voted on": WV Senate passes bills before releasing their text
CHARLESTON — The Republican-supermajority West Virginia Senate passed two bills Thursday morning that it introduced just moments before without making the text of the bills publicly available until hours after they had passed. The Senate suspended state constitutional rules to ram the bills through with little discussion and no...
Bill to reduce WV Personal Income Tax overwhelmingly passes through House, Gov. Justice urges Senate to follow suit
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia House of Delegates assembled Wednesday as part of the ongoing Legislative sessions to discuss several a number of bills not the least significant of which was House Bill 2526 pertaining to reduction of the personal income tax. HB 2526, introduced by Speaker...
WDTV
Proposed bill would allow concealed carry on some campuses
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Senate Bill 10 is known as the Campus Self-Defense Act. It was introduced by Upshur County delegate Carl Martin. The bill would allow only people who have a state concealed-carry license to bring their weapons on campus at public universities, like WVU and Marshall. Gordon Gee...
Health & Human Resources Senate Committee adopts motion to bring out-of-state physicians to WV
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Senate Health and Human Resources Committee of the West Virginia Legislature convened Tuesday afternoon regarding several proposed bills including one which would establish a tax credit to be made available for licensed physicians as incentive to relocate to West Virginia to practice. SB85, introduced...
wvpublic.org
DHHR Receives Federal Funding For Early Childhood Services
Federal grant money is being sent to West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources to support services for children in pre-K through 5th grade. The Preschool Development Birth through Five grant includes $2.6 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It will help the agency’s Division of Early Care and Education (ECE) with efforts working with local early learning providers and school districts.
Utility shut-offs harm vulnerable Virginians
By Rev. Sherman Z. Logan Virginians will continue to face the threat of utility shut-offs as the height of winter approaches, with low temperatures and severe weather events worsened by the negative impacts of climate change. With Del. Irene Shin introducing House Bill 2283 in this year’s General Assembly session, this is a timely opportunity […] The post Utility shut-offs harm vulnerable Virginians appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
