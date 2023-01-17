Read full article on original website
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PeoriaTed RiversPeoria, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Henry and Stark County Health Department offers holiday travel tipsSusan DeVilderStark County, IL
25newsnow.com
Bloomington Central Catholic’s Cole Certa has made himself into a Big Ten recruit
(25 News Now) - When you look around Bloomington Central Catholic basketball games this season, make sure to keep your eyes peeled for Big Ten basketball coaches. They’re flocking to BCC to get a chance to recruit Saints’ sharpshooter Cole Certa. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood and Iowa assistant Matt Gatens have both been out to see the junior star. He’s thrilled to be considered a Big Ten-caliber recruit.
1470 WMBD
St. Louis Cardinals make history with addition to Chiefs’ coaching staff
PEORIA, Ill. – The Saint Louis Cardinals are making some history with some help from their Class-A affiliate in Peoria. The Peoria Chiefs says joining the roster of coaches this year is Christina Whitlock — believed to be the first uniformed female coach the Cardinals have had. Whitlock...
WAND TV
Brad Dalton resigns as Head Volleyball Coach at St. Teresa High School
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Head Volleyball Coach at St. Teresa High School Brad Dalton has notified administration he is resigning his position. The resignation is effective immediately. Dalton has served as Head Volleyball coach at St. Teresa since 2018. During that time, his record was 124-51. The team won 3rd...
‘Gigantar’ completes journey through Central Illinois on Route 66
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many Illinoisans witnessed a peculiar site over the weekend when a ‘Gigantar’ journeyed across Central Illinois on Route 66. The 24-foot-tall guitar began its journey in Asbury Park, N.Y., known for its association with Bruce Springsteen. It then made its way to Springfield, Ill. where Ron Romero joined the journey to […]
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Traffic back to normal around Washington Community High School
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Washington and Washington Community High School announced Friday morning that Bondurant Street is open, which means drivers can use their normal routes during pick up time. The timeline of when Bondurant Street would reopen was unclear after a water main break cancelled...
Central Illinois Proud
'STOMP' Coming to the Peoria Civic Center!
Kyreon Lee sat down with STOMP performer Jordan Brooks about the upcoming show coming to the Peoria Civic Center Theater on Sunday, January 22. Kyreon Lee sat down with STOMP performer Jordan Brooks about the upcoming show coming to the Peoria Civic Center Theater on Sunday, January 22. In the...
aledotimesrecord.com
See who bought and sold property in Galesburg and Knox County Jan. 5-11
GALESBURG — The following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions were recorded in Knox County the week of Jan. 5-11. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners' names that would be on the full deed may not be visible in this list.
Central Illinois Proud
Valentine’s card drive for seniors coming to Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– State Senator Win Stoller will be hosting a Valentine’s Day event for seniors card drive from Jan. 18 to Feb. 7. According to a press release, everyone is encouraged to write cards to those in assisted living and long-term care facilities in the 37th Senate District.
Illinois Bar With Unusual Name Serves Up Delicious Menu With 3 Standout Dishes
It's the name of this Illinois riverfront eatery that grabs your attention right away but wait until you see these 3 things from their menu that blew me away. It's been a minute since my wife and I got excited about a road trip just for food, but it's happening right now. If you've heard of this place, I want to know more. If you've eaten or drank either of these items that I can't wait to try, I want your review.
Decatur pauses issuing gaming licenses after 40% spike in gambling losses
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – “The city of Decatur might be considered the video gaming capital of the state of Illinois,” City Council member David Horn said. City leaders aim to change that reputation and slow the growth of gambling in Decatur. According to Horn, residents are losing roughly 40% more money on video game gambling […]
fox32chicago.com
Circle K offering 40 cents off per gallon of gas at some Illinois stations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A heads-up for drivers: Circle K will be offering 40 cents off per gallon of fuel at participating Illinois stations. The deal applies between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday. The company said it is looking to give consumers some relief after the holiday spending season. You...
Central Illinois Proud
International Zebra Day | Peoria Zoo | Good Day Central Illinois
The director of the Peoria Zoo, Yvonne Strode, came in to talk all about zebras! Learn more by watching our interview. Learn more about what is happening at the Peoria Zoo by visiting their website. Love Good Day Central Illinois? We love you, too. And you can have all the...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Symphony Orchestra Presents All That Jazz | Good Day Central Illinois
The Peoria Symphony Orchestra is welcoming back two special guests; the five-time Grammy winner, Victor Wooten, and Brianna Thomas— a local artist. Find out more about the upcoming concert with the Peoria Symphony Orchestra, All That Jazz, by watching our interview with MacKenzie Taylor. Tickets for the show are...
Central Illinois Proud
Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
Central Illinois Proud
Water main work closes Washington Community High School
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Emergency water main work near Washington Community High School keeps classes from being held today. This closure is only for the high school, other schools in Washington are not affected. The break is near Bondurant and Jefferson streets. Those roads are now closed, which is...
Central Illinois Proud
How long would the average Illinois traveler drive to avoid flying?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — How far would you be willing to drive to avoid taking a flight?. FamilyDestinationGuide.com conducted a nationwide 3,000-person survey to determine how far the average person in each state would be willing to drive to avoid a one-hour flight. According to the results, the average...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: SB Knoxville, WB Pennsylvania lanes in Peoria reopen after crash
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The southbound lanes of Knoxville and the westbound lanes of Pennsylvania have been shut down due to an incident, according to the Peoria Emergency Communications Center. This story will be updated.
Unknown substance exposure at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Hillsboro Chief of Police Randy Leetham confirmed there was an exposure to an unknown substance at the Graham Correctional Center on Wednesday. He said the Illinois Department of Corrections is investigating the situation. One law enforcement official told our sister station KTVI in St. Louis that a call went out to […]
tspr.org
Peoria Planned Parenthood clinic will be closed for months after Sunday's arson fire
The Planned Parenthood clinic in Peoria is expected to remain closed for months after a so-called incendiary device was thrown through a window late Sunday night. Peoria Fire Department battalion chief Jeff Hascall said fire and smoke was showing from one of the front windows of the Planned Parenthood clinic at 2709 N. Knoxville Ave.when crews responded to a call there.
wmay.com
Springfield School Board Approves Change In HS Graduation Requirements
District 186 has adopted new high school graduation requirements which will result in students having to obtain fewer credits… but which district officials say will better prepare them for their future path, whether college or straight into a career. The revised requirements now call for students to get 24...
