Russell Gage leaves Cowboys-Bucs game to hospital after frightening blow to head, neck

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Russell Gage left Monday's playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on a backboard after a frightening injury late in the game.

Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson made contact with Gage's head after an incomplete pass late in the fourth quarter. Gage fell to his rear after the pass, and Wilson hit him from behind, snapping Gage's head forward. Wilson wasn't targeting Gage's head. He was already committed to the tackle when Gage fell.

Gage appeared to try to stand up from the hit, but couldn't. He remained laying on his back. Players from both teams surrounded as medical trainers tended to Gage. After several moments, trainers placed Gage on a backboard and eventually lifted him onto a cart, where he was taken off the field.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told reporters after the game that Gage was taken to a local hospital and was being evaluated for a concussion and neck injury. He had movement of his fingers on the field.

Gage was initially listed as questionable prior to Monday's game after he injured his back on a touchdown catch in Week 18. Play resumed after Gage left the field in a 31-14 Cowboys win.

This post will be updated when more information is available.

