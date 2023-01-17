Read full article on original website
Related
Park Record
Utah is having its best winter in nearly 20 years
Commuters traveling through Parleys Canyons, skiers taking advantage of fresh powder at area resorts and officials working at the state level are all in agreement: Utah is having an exceptional winter. There are historic and record-breaking snowpack conditions across the state, which have contributed to making this season one of...
See Stunning Photo Of Atmospheric Anomaly Taken In Northern Utah
When the weather gets crazy, it's always a good idea to have a camera nearby. A woman in northern Utah recently shared an amazing photograph of wave-like clouds over a popular ski destination that only form when evaporation, wind, and moisture collide in the atmosphere. I've seen some pretty amazing...
ABC 4
A frigid Friday following an exiting storm
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! It’s a frigid Friday with below-average temperatures expected statewide following our exiting storm system. A trough ushered in snow and icy conditions in different parts of the state, and the low continues to track east as we make it through the day. There are several weather alerts in effect including a Winter Weather Advisory for the central and southern mountains which holds until 5 p.m. Periods of heavy snow will be possible and accumulations through the duration of the advisory could reach 6-12″ while isolated higher totals will be possible in the Pine Valleys, Tushar Mountains, and near Brian Head. This advisory also encompasses some of the higher passes along I-15 & I-70 where travel could become very difficult.
9 abandoned puppies rescued from snowy road in northern Utah
Nine abandoned puppies were rescued from a snowy road late Tuesday night near I-15 in northern Utah by two good Samaritans.
Gas chamber euthanasia — do Utah animal shelters still use it and should it be banned?
Katherine Heigl weighs in on animal shelter euthanasia methods. Utah is considering a law to ban the use of gas chambers.
ABC 4
Storm prompts Winter Alerts for parts of Central and Southern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a brief break in the weather yesterday thanks to high pressure, another storm has its sights set on the Beehive State. This system drops in from the Pacific Northwest and will favor the western, central, and southern portions of the state given its track.
ABC 4
Quick hitting storm brings snow to parts of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! After a brief break Wednesday with high pressure in control, another storm is targeting part of Utah. This system drops in from the Pacific Northwest and favors the western side of the state, as well as the central and southern half of the state given its track. There is a chance scattered snow showers will be possible in northern Utah as well this afternoon, but the storm digs further south pretty quickly.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Rainy days in Utah are raising water levels at Great Salt Lake
The Utah Division of Water Resources is sharing good news about the impacts all the rain is having on the Great Salt Lake, whose water levels reached a historic low last year.
890kdxu.com
The New Look Utah Flag: It’s Just a Flag, Right?
If you've been watching social media in the past couple of weeks, there's been a big flap over the new Utah state flag. One commenter said, " I've been all over this state of ours and I haven't had one single person say they like the new flag design better than the old flag."
kslnewsradio.com
A pipeline to Utah from the Mississippi, is that the drought cure?
SALT LAKE CITY — A pipeline from the Mississippi is one of the ideas circulating around the Utah Capitol at the beginning of the 2023 legislative session. It’s meant to address Utah’s longstanding drought. It falls into one of what Utah Sen. President Stuart Adams calls the...
KSLTV
Many Utah animal shelters are at capacity
SALT LAKE CITY — Many animal shelters in Utah are running over capacity right now as the number of people looking to adopt has dropped drastically. Inflation and other factors may be contributing but it’s hard to say exactly what is happening right now. The Humane Society has...
Great Salt Lake rises a foot since historic low
From the historically-low depths of Utah's brutal drought comes a small win for the beloved Great Salt Lake.
upr.org
Officials urge Utah residents to test homes during Radon Action Month
January is Radon Action Month and officials are urging Utah residents to test their homes. Eleanor Divver, Utah’s radon project coordinator says that radon goes through the path of least resistance through your home, especially when the ground is frozen and it’s more likely to find its way into buildings during cold months.
890kdxu.com
5 Stupid Ways To Break The Law In Utah
We have a segment on The Mikey & The Mrs Show called "How To Stay Out Of Jail". We read some of the weirdest and the most outdated laws. It is interesting to think that these laws came from somewhere. Someone had to have considered them a good idea at sometime.
Coastal Farm and Home and C-A-L Ranch Stores announce merger
Coastal Farm and Home along with C-A-L Ranch Stores announced the combination of both companies.
890kdxu.com
Alright So. UT Who’s Building the Ark?
The moisture just keeps coming and in some areas it definitely feels like an ark might be needed. Who's building one? I need to make plans. Do you think we could use the Virgin River? I don't know if the original ark needed to make it through anything like the gorge. But we really needed the rain.
saltlakemagazine.com
Let Your New Utah Flag Fly
There was nothing wrong with Utah’s old state flag. We’d call it “serviceable,” but lawmakers thought it was time for a glow-up. The Utah State Flag Task Force received 7,000 flag designs and 44,000 public comments before selecting the final design (top). The new Utah flag features a mountain landscape, beehive and star to represent Utah’s eight Tribal Nations. The Utah State Legislature will vote on whether to adopt the final flag design during the 2023 General Session.
castlecountryradio.com
Utah Off-Highway Vehicle Education Course is now required
As of Jan. 1 2023, the Utah Off-Highway Vehicle Education Course is now required by all off-highway vehicle operators. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Off-Highway Vehicle Program Manager, Chase Pili to get all the details. It was not only the State of Utah that brought this...
ABC 4
UDOT crews plow nearly 650,000 miles in busy December
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – UDOT crews stayed busy throughout the month of December as Utah’s winter started strong with heavy snow across the Beehive State. According to UDOT, snowplow crews plowed 648,187 miles of roads, taking a cumulative total of 26,732 hours. It was an undertaking that UDOT said is enough miles to plow the entirety of I-15 from Tremonton, just north of Brigham City, to St. George in Southern Utah 1,737 times.
Comments / 0