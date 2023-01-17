ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nbcboston.com

Arlington Man's Stolen Truck, Wheelchair Recovered in Cambridge

Days after a Massachusetts man's truck was stolen from his Arlington driveway, with his wheelchair and walker inside, his property has been found and returned to him. John Versackas said he was devastated after his truck was taken from his home Saturday morning. "I had the car all paid off,...
ARLINGTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Hit and Killed by Train in Ashland

A man was hit and killed by a train in Ashland, Massachusetts, Thursday night, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said. The DA's office is investigating the crash, which happened around 7:40 p.m. after the train had left the MBTA's Framingham Station. The victim, identified as 45-year-old Ashland resident Jason Haywood, may have been trying to cross the tracks at the time, the DA said.
ASHLAND, MA
nbcboston.com

Authorities Investigate After Shots Are Fired, Car Crashes in Somerville

A shots fired incident and subsequent car crash in Somerville, Massachusetts prompted a police investigation Wednesday evening, according authorities. Massachusetts State Police said troopers were alerted by the Somerville Police Department of a shots fired incident, where the suspects allegedly left in a car. State police responded to help in...
SOMERVILLE, MA
whdh.com

Police ask for help in search for East Boston woman last seen in November

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help as they work to locate Reina Morales Rojas, 41, of East Boston. She is described as being a Hispanic female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Morales Rojas was last seen getting into a motor vehicle in the area of Bennington Street, East Boston on Nov. 26 and was dropped off in Somerville.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Accuses Worcester Police of Racially Profiling Him in Dozens of Traffic Stops

A Black Massachusetts man has accused the Worcester Police Department of racial profiling, saying he has been stopped by officers dozens of times in the last decade. TJ Juty of Worcester started recording the traffic stops on his cellphone. The videos don't capture the whole story, but his lawyer, Joseph Hennessey, argues they show enough to counter the narrative in police reports.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Car catches fire during storm on Route 128 in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A car caught fire during Friday’s winter storm on Route 128 in Wakefield. Firefighters were seen dousing a burning car with water. The car was badly damaged. There is no word if anyone was injured. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material...
WAKEFIELD, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Indicted for Fatally Shooting, Hiding Bodies of NH Couple

The man arrested last year in the killings of a New Hampshire couple has been indicted on multiple charges, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced Friday. Logan Clegg, 26, was charged in October 2022 in the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid. He had been arrested at a library in South Burlington, Vermont, several days earlier as he was preparing to fly to Germany.
CONCORD, NH
abingtonnews.org

Abington thrust again into true crime spotlight

Norfolk County prosecutors say accused murderer Brian Walshe made at least two stops in Abington in the days after his wife disappeared. Surveillance footage captured at one of the sites shows Walshe lugging a heavy bag toward a dumpster, Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland told a Quincy District Court Judge on Wednesday. However, the dumpster’s contents were emptied and incinerated before police could investigate.
ABINGTON, MA
nbcboston.com

1 Killed, 4 Injured in Crash During Morning Commute on Mass. Pike in Auburn

One person was killed and four others were injured ina three-vehicle crash Thursday morning on the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn, according to state police. The crash happened near Exit 89 shortly before 7:30 a.m. State police said preliminary investigation revealed that a 2013 Mazda VST driven...
AUBURN, MA
Boston

Arlington police arrest 3 men for alleged home improvement scam

Police said the scam is commonly used to target elderly people. Arlington police arrested three men Friday for allegedly scamming an elderly resident using a common home improvement scheme. Peter Gilheny, 21, of Quincy, was charged with malicious destruction of property over $1,200, larceny by false pretenses over $250, unlicensed...
ARLINGTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Numerous Crashes Reported Across Region Due to Snowy Roads

Multiple crashes have already been reported due to tough road conditions north of Boston and into southern New Hampshire as snow continues to fall on Friday morning. Another round of snow bringing 1-3 inches is still on its way north of the Massachusetts Turnpike, so motorists are urged to take it slow on their way in to work.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Police Searching for Missing Chelsea Woman

Authorities in Chelsea, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help to find a woman who has been missing since last week. Police said that 38-year-old Karisa Melanson is believed to have left her home voluntarily on Jan. 10, and that she frequents Lynn, Saugus and Revere. Melanson is not thought...
CHELSEA, MA
NECN

Truck Crash on Route 3 in Pembroke

There was a crash early Thursday morning involving a box truck on Route 3 in Pembroke, Massachusetts. The wreck happened on the southbound side of the highway, near Exit 27. The truck appeared to crash into the woods by the road. Additional information wasn't immediately available, including details on any...
PEMBROKE, MA
Ellsworth American

Nygren back in court in alleged home repair fraud

ELLSWORTH — A man serving a federal prison sentence for embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Brooklin Boat Yard is expected to be tried in Middlesex County, Mass. Superior Court this week in connection with a $150,000 home repair fraud case. Middlesex prosecutors said Steven Nygren, 55,...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
nbcboston.com

16-Year-Old Boy Stabbed Multiple Times in Downtown Providence

A teenager was stabbed in at Kennedy Plaza Tuesday, a bustling area on Providence, Rhode Island's downtown area, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. The 16-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times — in the head, back and arm, WJAR reported, citing police. He went into surgery at around 5 p.m.,...
PROVIDENCE, RI

