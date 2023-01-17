Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Arlington Man's Stolen Truck, Wheelchair Recovered in Cambridge
Days after a Massachusetts man's truck was stolen from his Arlington driveway, with his wheelchair and walker inside, his property has been found and returned to him. John Versackas said he was devastated after his truck was taken from his home Saturday morning. "I had the car all paid off,...
nbcboston.com
Man Dies After NH Hit-and-Run, Suspected Driver Also Found Dead Inside Vehicle, Police Say
A pedestrian hit by a car in Manchester, New Hampshire earlier this week has died, and the man investigators believe was behind the wheel has been found dead, according to the city's police department. The hit-and-run crash happened on Sunday morning at around 6:25 a.m. near the corner of Union...
nbcboston.com
Man Hit and Killed by Train in Ashland
A man was hit and killed by a train in Ashland, Massachusetts, Thursday night, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said. The DA's office is investigating the crash, which happened around 7:40 p.m. after the train had left the MBTA's Framingham Station. The victim, identified as 45-year-old Ashland resident Jason Haywood, may have been trying to cross the tracks at the time, the DA said.
nbcboston.com
Man Arrested After Allegedly Busting Out Police Substation Door With Hammer at South Station
A Boston man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly smashing out the door of the MBTA's Transit Police substation at South Station, according to authorities. Transit police said that 45-year-old Michael Williams walked directly to the substation and smashed out the door with a hammer around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
nbcboston.com
Authorities Investigate After Shots Are Fired, Car Crashes in Somerville
A shots fired incident and subsequent car crash in Somerville, Massachusetts prompted a police investigation Wednesday evening, according authorities. Massachusetts State Police said troopers were alerted by the Somerville Police Department of a shots fired incident, where the suspects allegedly left in a car. State police responded to help in...
whdh.com
Police ask for help in search for East Boston woman last seen in November
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help as they work to locate Reina Morales Rojas, 41, of East Boston. She is described as being a Hispanic female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Morales Rojas was last seen getting into a motor vehicle in the area of Bennington Street, East Boston on Nov. 26 and was dropped off in Somerville.
nbcboston.com
Man Accuses Worcester Police of Racially Profiling Him in Dozens of Traffic Stops
A Black Massachusetts man has accused the Worcester Police Department of racial profiling, saying he has been stopped by officers dozens of times in the last decade. TJ Juty of Worcester started recording the traffic stops on his cellphone. The videos don't capture the whole story, but his lawyer, Joseph Hennessey, argues they show enough to counter the narrative in police reports.
whdh.com
Car catches fire during storm on Route 128 in Wakefield
WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A car caught fire during Friday’s winter storm on Route 128 in Wakefield. Firefighters were seen dousing a burning car with water. The car was badly damaged. There is no word if anyone was injured. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material...
nbcboston.com
Man Indicted for Fatally Shooting, Hiding Bodies of NH Couple
The man arrested last year in the killings of a New Hampshire couple has been indicted on multiple charges, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced Friday. Logan Clegg, 26, was charged in October 2022 in the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid. He had been arrested at a library in South Burlington, Vermont, several days earlier as he was preparing to fly to Germany.
abingtonnews.org
Abington thrust again into true crime spotlight
Norfolk County prosecutors say accused murderer Brian Walshe made at least two stops in Abington in the days after his wife disappeared. Surveillance footage captured at one of the sites shows Walshe lugging a heavy bag toward a dumpster, Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland told a Quincy District Court Judge on Wednesday. However, the dumpster’s contents were emptied and incinerated before police could investigate.
nbcboston.com
1 Killed, 4 Injured in Crash During Morning Commute on Mass. Pike in Auburn
One person was killed and four others were injured ina three-vehicle crash Thursday morning on the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn, according to state police. The crash happened near Exit 89 shortly before 7:30 a.m. State police said preliminary investigation revealed that a 2013 Mazda VST driven...
nbcboston.com
Authorities Release New Photos of Missing Brookfield Woman as Search Continues
Investigators released new photos Thursday of a Brookfield, Massachusetts, woman who has been missing for over a week. Brittany Tee, 35, was last seen on Jan. 10 at about 8:30 p.m., walking away from the home where she was staying on Main Street toward Lewis Field. The Worcester District Attorney's...
Arlington police arrest 3 men for alleged home improvement scam
Police said the scam is commonly used to target elderly people. Arlington police arrested three men Friday for allegedly scamming an elderly resident using a common home improvement scheme. Peter Gilheny, 21, of Quincy, was charged with malicious destruction of property over $1,200, larceny by false pretenses over $250, unlicensed...
nbcboston.com
Numerous Crashes Reported Across Region Due to Snowy Roads
Multiple crashes have already been reported due to tough road conditions north of Boston and into southern New Hampshire as snow continues to fall on Friday morning. Another round of snow bringing 1-3 inches is still on its way north of the Massachusetts Turnpike, so motorists are urged to take it slow on their way in to work.
nbcboston.com
Police Searching for Missing Chelsea Woman
Authorities in Chelsea, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help to find a woman who has been missing since last week. Police said that 38-year-old Karisa Melanson is believed to have left her home voluntarily on Jan. 10, and that she frequents Lynn, Saugus and Revere. Melanson is not thought...
NECN
Truck Crash on Route 3 in Pembroke
There was a crash early Thursday morning involving a box truck on Route 3 in Pembroke, Massachusetts. The wreck happened on the southbound side of the highway, near Exit 27. The truck appeared to crash into the woods by the road. Additional information wasn't immediately available, including details on any...
nbcboston.com
‘Absolutely Gruesome': Mother Horrified by Burning, Beating That Left 7-Year-Old Son in Coma
A New Hampshire man is facing numerous charges after a 7-year-old boy was found unconscious and suffering from serious burns to his face and body on Tuesday. Rainah Riley says her son, Jaevion, is in a coma after being rushed to a hospital in Boston. She says the man who was arrested, 25-year-old Murtadah Moham, is his biological father.
Ellsworth American
Nygren back in court in alleged home repair fraud
ELLSWORTH — A man serving a federal prison sentence for embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Brooklin Boat Yard is expected to be tried in Middlesex County, Mass. Superior Court this week in connection with a $150,000 home repair fraud case. Middlesex prosecutors said Steven Nygren, 55,...
nbcboston.com
16-Year-Old Boy Stabbed Multiple Times in Downtown Providence
A teenager was stabbed in at Kennedy Plaza Tuesday, a bustling area on Providence, Rhode Island's downtown area, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. The 16-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times — in the head, back and arm, WJAR reported, citing police. He went into surgery at around 5 p.m.,...
Wife & her boyfriend targeted by Boston man in murder-for-hire
A man from Boston was arrested, for allegedly attempting to hire a contract killer, to murder his wife, and her boyfriend, whom she had left him for.
