hopeprescott.com
Bradford appointed to Black History Commission
LITTLE ROCK — Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced several appointments to boards and commissions. That includes Arnetta Bradford, of Hope, to the Black History Commission of Arkansas. Term expires on January 14, 2030. Bradford replaces Cherisse Jones-Branch. The BHCA continues to collect materials on Arkansas’s black history and...
talkbusiness.net
Gov. Sanders appoints three to State Parks, Recreation, and Travel Commission
Gov. Sarah Sanders on Thursday (Jan. 19) appointed Eric Jackson, Dr. Trey Berry and Rebecca Lentz to the Arkansas State Parks, Recreation, and Travel Commission. The terms for the three appointments expire Jan. 14, 2029. Jackson was reappointed to the commission, Berry will replace John Gill, and Lentz will replace...
Kait 8
Group urges Sanders, lawmakers for criminal justice reform
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - During her inaugural speech, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said criminal justice reform would be a priority. However, not everyone agrees with the way she wants to accomplish it. Our content partner, KNWA-TV in Fayetteville, reports the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition sent a letter to Sanders and...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas governor renews call for education reform
The State of Arkansas will be a national leader in education reform, according to Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The governor has said she hopes to tackle a slew of educational issues in her first term, including workforce readiness, access to broadband internet, teacher accountability and allowing state dollars to help fund students’ education in private, parochial or charter schools.
Abortion would be felony murder in Arkansas if proposed legislation passes
Significant changes will occur to Arkansas abortion law if proposed legislation passes.
Arkansas man who propped feet on Pelosi office desk testifies
WASHINGTON — An Arkansas man testified Thursday that he was “going with the flow” when he propped up his feet on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, posing for photographs that made him one of the most memorable figures from the U.S. Capitol riot two years ago.
Organizations urge criminal justice reform by Gov. Sanders and legislature
Criminal justice reform is a main priority for Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, but the way she wants to go about it is bringing out opposition.
KATV
Pulaski County proclaims Jan. 17 'National Day of Racial Healing' with week of observation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The nationwide initiative, "National Day of Racial Healing " kicked off Tuesday morning after Pulaski County judge Barry Hyde proclaimed the day to be observed by central Arkansas residents. This is the 5th year the racial reform campaign has been held nationally with a week-long...
Gov. Sanders reverses official position of Arkansas governor’s office on ban of mask mandates
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Wednesday she is reversing the official position of the governor on the constitutionality of Arkansas’ ban on mask mandates by public entities.
Arkansas House committee forwards bill that would require taxpayer-bought flags to be made in America
A bill that would require any flags bought by Arkansas taxpayer money to be made in America passed a House committee on Wednesday. The bill's sponsor said he anticipates easy passage in both chambers when the time comes.
KHBS
Arkansas board decides not to decertify or ban former Crawford County election chair
VAN BUREN, Ark. — A state board decided Wednesday against decertifying the former chairman of the Crawford County Election Commission or banning him from working future elections. The Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners met in Little Rock to decide what punishment Bill Coleman should receive for taking canceled absentee...
ualrpublicradio.org
Event examines deadliest racially-charged massacre in Arkansas history
With the start of Black History Month just weeks away, a new event will examine one of the lowest points in the history of race relations in Arkansas. The Voices of Elaine Symposium will discuss events surrounding the 1919 killing of as many as several hundred Black people in eastern Arkansas, an event now known now as the Elaine Massacre.
redriverradio.org
Arkansas Medicaid Expansion Program Faces Funding Hurdles
ARKANSAS MEDICAID- When Medicaid Expansion became effective in 2014 under the Obama administration, most states accepted some form of the federal program to provide healthcare coverage to their lower-income working-poor; but most southern “red states” refused to sign on. However Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas accepted the Medicaid Expansion.
Bill would require Arkansas school districts to accept foreign exchange students from reputable agencies
This week, several bills impacting education are being discussed, including one that would clarify Arkansas law to require public school districts to admit foreign exchange students utilizing reputable agencies.
ACLU of Arkansas says recent bill filed targets transgender students
A bill filed in the state legislature is stirring up more controversy in the transgender community.
Kait 8
House Bill looks to protect teen mothers across state
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Giving young mothers the tools they need to succeed is the goal of the proposed House Bill 1161 which would create support for pregnant and parenting students. The bill gives pregnant students the ability to miss school for doctors’ appointments and make up assignments at a...
Former Arkansas state lawmaker Henry Wilkins sentenced to federal prison for bribery
A former Arkansas state senator and state representative who had gone on to serve as a county judge was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday for his part in a bribery conspiracy.
KATV
Lawmakers around the state looking to make changes to law enforcement training
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — After the death of Jonesboro Police Officer Vincent Parks, lawmakers around the state want to make sure tragic incidents like this never happen again. Our content partner Region 8 News reported that House Bill 1159 has been proposed in Little Rock and it would prohibit hazing at the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy.
fox16.com
Bills introduced into Arkansas legislature to ease car registration, taxes for disabled vets
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two bills introduced into the Arkansas legislature on Tuesday about car tags and the property tax for disabled vets could help Arkansas residents save money if they become law. CAR TAGS. Representative Frances Cavenaugh (R-Walnut Ridge) introduced a bill to extend the time allowed for...
KATV
Arkansas lawmaker files bill to designate public school rooms to 'birth-assigned gender'
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A bill filed in the Arkansas Legislature on Tuesday seeks to require public and charter public schools to designate rooms based on "birth-assigned gender" for overnight trips, restrooms, locker rooms, changing rooms, and other rooms in which students may be in "various stages of undress in the presence of other individuals."
