ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnky.com

Louisiana Tech wins 85-74 in OT against Western Kentucky

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Cobe Williams scored 20 points and Isaiah Crawford added five in the overtime as Louisiana Tech defeated Western Kentucky 85-74 on Thursday night. Williams shot 7 for 15 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (11-8, 4-4 Conference USA). Crawford scored 13 points while going 5 of 8 (3 for 4 from distance), and added five rebounds. Jordan Crawford was 5-of-11 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 11 points.
RUSTON, LA
wnky.com

WKU Announces Drew Hollingshead as Offensive Coordinator

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU Head Football Coach Tyson Helton has announced the hiring of Drew Hollingshead as the team’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Hollingshead arrives on The Hill after a three-year stint coaching at Mississippi State. With the Bulldogs, Hollingshead spent two seasons as an...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Carver Signs Letter of Intent with Bellarmine

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Chase Carver officially signed with the Bellarmine Knights baseball program. Carver is currently a senior at Warren East and is a two-way player for coach Sanford and the Raiders. Here is what Carver had to say after signing with the Knights in front of his...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green Hardee’s wants to make a deal

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you’ve driven by the Hardee’s on Russellville Rd. then you might have seen its interesting sign. It amusingly says “will trade eggs for employees” with a kill two birds with one stone kind of idea behind it. Renee Henderson, general...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

WK Liquors reopens

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Popular liquor store WK Liquors just reopened January 19, 2023 after being destroyed in the December tornadoes of 2021. The opening was graced by many younger customers, some being students at Western who supported the owner with cleaning and rebuilding. They made a plaque for Minaj Patel and held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the reopening of his much missed establishment.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Local woman celebrates 102nd birthday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-One local woman never thought she would see the day-she is turning 102 years old!. “I don’t feel much different than I did at 100! I attribute it to hard work over the years, good eating and everything,” said the birthday girl, Frances Cox. Cox has...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Pet of the Day: Tracker

For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by the Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Tracker. This Pointer is only two years old and loves to sniff around to explore. He’s still looking for his forever home at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Glasgow High School Lockdown

Glasgow high school was placed in lockdown status sometime after 8:00 AM. News 40 will continue to update you on this case as more information is revealed.
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

Pet of the Day: Pheobe

For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Pheobe. This pit mix didn’t come from the best home and was surrendered to the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society. Despite this, she has so much love to give and gets along with anyone and anything she meets. You can give this sweet girl all the love she needs and a forever home today.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

1 killed, 4 injured in tank explosion at Kentucky facility

GUTHRIE, Ky. (AP) — One worker was killed and four others were injured in an explosion at an industrial facility in western Kentucky, officials said. The explosion happened Wednesday while a truck was pumping waste chemicals from the Quick Turn Anodizing facility in Guthrie, Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith told news outlets.
GUTHRIE, KY
wnky.com

Lost River Elementary students learn STEM using Legos

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Students at Lost River Elementary are learning through play- using Legos!. Once a week for the next five weeks, 3rd and 6th grade students will have a Lego education session. Today, students in this 3rd grade class were building race cars. This helps them apply a lesson they’ve...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Pet of the Day: Peppa

For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Peppa. This Calico is two years old and loves to speak her mind! She is most definitely a lap cat with a lot of sass but warms up to new folks right away. She snuggled right up to all of us and is sure to be the perfect companion for someone who needs more of a chill animal. Peppa is still looking for her forever home at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Glasgow features in global biz magazine!

GLASGOW, Ky. – This Tuesday morning, the City of Glasgow is reading its very own newly released feature in Business View Magazine. The Barren County gem was nominated for a part in the magazine’s series covering Economic growth and Best City practices. The global business-to-business magazine boasts of...
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

BG Hot Rods announce Tequila N’ Tacos April event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Bourbon and Brewfest has a special announcement- they’re launching a brand new festival on Saturday, April 22 called Tequila N’ Tacos!. It’s a celebration including four local taco trucks, sipping tequilas, margaritas and cervezas out at BG Ballpark. Tickets will go on sale this Friday....
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Man arrested at Franklin Pharmacy following investigation

FRANKLIN, Ky. – The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a local pharmacist has been taken into custody at Franklin Pharmacy. At least one person was arrested this morning after an investigation at the pharmacy. The Warren County-Bowling Green Drug Task Force says they executed a search warrant Wednesday morning.
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Cat needing amputation at Warren County Humane Society

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A cat came into the humane society on January 16 in dire need on medical attention. A 4 month old kitten named Lake fell prey to an infection in his leg which ultimately killed his back right leg. News 40 swung by to see the kitten and talk to adoption manger Brandon Taylor, who told us he thinks at this point, he can’t feel it. Which could be assumed by how well and with little difficulty Lake moved around.
WARREN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy