wnky.com
Five Straight Wins for Lady Toppers with Double Digit Victory vs. LA Tech
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU women’s basketball (9-8, 6-2 C-USA) is up to five straight wins after a 66-55 victory against Louisiana Tech (11-7, 4-4 C-USA) on Thursday night in Bowling Green. With the win, WKU is in sole possession of second place in the Conference USA standings....
wnky.com
Louisiana Tech wins 85-74 in OT against Western Kentucky
RUSTON, La. (AP) — Cobe Williams scored 20 points and Isaiah Crawford added five in the overtime as Louisiana Tech defeated Western Kentucky 85-74 on Thursday night. Williams shot 7 for 15 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (11-8, 4-4 Conference USA). Crawford scored 13 points while going 5 of 8 (3 for 4 from distance), and added five rebounds. Jordan Crawford was 5-of-11 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 11 points.
wnky.com
WKU Announces Drew Hollingshead as Offensive Coordinator
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU Head Football Coach Tyson Helton has announced the hiring of Drew Hollingshead as the team’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Hollingshead arrives on The Hill after a three-year stint coaching at Mississippi State. With the Bulldogs, Hollingshead spent two seasons as an...
wnky.com
Carver Signs Letter of Intent with Bellarmine
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Chase Carver officially signed with the Bellarmine Knights baseball program. Carver is currently a senior at Warren East and is a two-way player for coach Sanford and the Raiders. Here is what Carver had to say after signing with the Knights in front of his...
wnky.com
Bowling Green Hardee’s wants to make a deal
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you’ve driven by the Hardee’s on Russellville Rd. then you might have seen its interesting sign. It amusingly says “will trade eggs for employees” with a kill two birds with one stone kind of idea behind it. Renee Henderson, general...
wnky.com
WK Liquors reopens
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Popular liquor store WK Liquors just reopened January 19, 2023 after being destroyed in the December tornadoes of 2021. The opening was graced by many younger customers, some being students at Western who supported the owner with cleaning and rebuilding. They made a plaque for Minaj Patel and held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the reopening of his much missed establishment.
wnky.com
Local woman celebrates 102nd birthday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-One local woman never thought she would see the day-she is turning 102 years old!. “I don’t feel much different than I did at 100! I attribute it to hard work over the years, good eating and everything,” said the birthday girl, Frances Cox. Cox has...
wnky.com
Pet of the Day: Tracker
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by the Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Tracker. This Pointer is only two years old and loves to sniff around to explore. He’s still looking for his forever home at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.
wnky.com
Glasgow High School Lockdown
Glasgow high school was placed in lockdown status sometime after 8:00 AM. News 40 will continue to update you on this case as more information is revealed.
wnky.com
Pet of the Day: Pheobe
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Pheobe. This pit mix didn’t come from the best home and was surrendered to the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society. Despite this, she has so much love to give and gets along with anyone and anything she meets. You can give this sweet girl all the love she needs and a forever home today.
wnky.com
Quarles opts out of event with ex-officer involved in Breonna Taylor raid
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles is declining to attend a campaign event in Bowling Green. This morning, we spoke with Quarles’ campaign manager, who tells us Quarles will not be attending tonight’s event. They made it clear that this is not an event...
wnky.com
1 killed, 4 injured in tank explosion at Kentucky facility
GUTHRIE, Ky. (AP) — One worker was killed and four others were injured in an explosion at an industrial facility in western Kentucky, officials said. The explosion happened Wednesday while a truck was pumping waste chemicals from the Quick Turn Anodizing facility in Guthrie, Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith told news outlets.
wnky.com
Lost River Elementary students learn STEM using Legos
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Students at Lost River Elementary are learning through play- using Legos!. Once a week for the next five weeks, 3rd and 6th grade students will have a Lego education session. Today, students in this 3rd grade class were building race cars. This helps them apply a lesson they’ve...
wnky.com
Lost River Cave 9th Annual Snow Flurry Scurry 5K wants you!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Race day is almost here at Lost River Cave, and there’s still time to sign up. Now for the 9th year, Snow Flurry Scurry 5K runners will race to restore wildlife habitat at Lost River Cave. The Snow Flurry Scurry kicks off next Saturday...
wnky.com
Pet of the Day: Peppa
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Peppa. This Calico is two years old and loves to speak her mind! She is most definitely a lap cat with a lot of sass but warms up to new folks right away. She snuggled right up to all of us and is sure to be the perfect companion for someone who needs more of a chill animal. Peppa is still looking for her forever home at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.
wnky.com
Glasgow features in global biz magazine!
GLASGOW, Ky. – This Tuesday morning, the City of Glasgow is reading its very own newly released feature in Business View Magazine. The Barren County gem was nominated for a part in the magazine’s series covering Economic growth and Best City practices. The global business-to-business magazine boasts of...
wnky.com
BG Hot Rods announce Tequila N’ Tacos April event
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Bourbon and Brewfest has a special announcement- they’re launching a brand new festival on Saturday, April 22 called Tequila N’ Tacos!. It’s a celebration including four local taco trucks, sipping tequilas, margaritas and cervezas out at BG Ballpark. Tickets will go on sale this Friday....
wnky.com
Man arrested at Franklin Pharmacy following investigation
FRANKLIN, Ky. – The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a local pharmacist has been taken into custody at Franklin Pharmacy. At least one person was arrested this morning after an investigation at the pharmacy. The Warren County-Bowling Green Drug Task Force says they executed a search warrant Wednesday morning.
wnky.com
Local event sparks controversy, protest; gubernatorial candidate backs out of event
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Protesters gathered in downtown Bowling Green Tuesday night after a controversial speaker was invited to present tonight at the Bowling Green Country Club. What exactly did the protest stem from?. The Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky’s Tuesday night dinner buffet planned to feature...
wnky.com
Cat needing amputation at Warren County Humane Society
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A cat came into the humane society on January 16 in dire need on medical attention. A 4 month old kitten named Lake fell prey to an infection in his leg which ultimately killed his back right leg. News 40 swung by to see the kitten and talk to adoption manger Brandon Taylor, who told us he thinks at this point, he can’t feel it. Which could be assumed by how well and with little difficulty Lake moved around.
