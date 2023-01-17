Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Titans' 1st Black GM says he stands on 'shoulders of giants'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Ran Carthon looked up, pausing before answering a question his aunt warned would come. He is the first Black general manager in the history of the Tennessee Titans, a franchise founded in 1960 as the then-Houston Oilers in the original American Football League.
KOKI FOX 23
NFL Playoff Divisional Round Stats Notebook: Do Daniel Jones, Giants have enough counterpunches to upset Eagles?
Daniel Jones used play action on just eight dropbacks in the wild-card round. That lower play-action rate is notable because Daniel Jones was at 34% in the regular season. Only Tua Tagovailoa, Lamar Jackson and the Falcons quarterbacks checked in higher among passers to play 10-plus games. Jones didn’t need...
NFL VP backs NY girls' high school bid for flag football
KENMORE, N.Y. — (AP) — Freshman Sydney Yost’s bid to establish a flag football program at her all-girl high school already has its first fan: NFL Vice President Troy Vincent. This week, the former player visited Mount St. Mary Academy in suburban Buffalo, New York, to help...
KOKI FOX 23
Vikings fire defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after 1 season, playoff loss
The Minnesota Vikings will have another new defensive coordinator next season. The Vikings announced on Thursday afternoon that they have fired defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after just a single season with the franchise. "Today I informed Ed Donatell we will be going in a different direction at defensive coordinator in...
KOKI FOX 23
Damar Hamlin is doing well, but still faces lengthy recovery, friend says
Damar Hamlin, who three weeks ago suffered a cardiac arrest during a game with the Cincinnati Bengals, is home now, but according to his marketing representative, he still faces a lengthy recovery. “Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly to ensure there are no setbacks or...
KOKI FOX 23
Bills, Jaguars, Chiefs, Patriots and Titans to host NFL international games in 2023
We know who the home teams will be for the NFL’s international games in 2023. The league said Thursday that the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans would be among the teams that play in Europe next season. The Bills, Jaguars and Titans will all play in London while the Chiefs and Patriots will play in Germany.
KOKI FOX 23
Fantasy Football: Three players we're excited to draft in 2023
At some point every fantasy football season, we all wish we could have drafted a particular player. Even if our team is winning, there's a bit of FOMO that comes in when you don't have that superstar player or surprise waiver wire pick on your roster. This feeling becomes even...
KOKI FOX 23
Cowboys to sign K Tristan Vizcaino to practice squad after Brett Maher's brutal playoff showing
The Dallas Cowboys now have an insurance policy in place. The Cowboys signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad on Wednesday, just days after in their wild-card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein. Unless Maher’s struggles continue in practice this week, the Cowboys...
KOKI FOX 23
Browns hire Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator
The Cleveland Browns found their new defensive coordinator after hiring Jim Schwartz, the team announced Wednesday. Schwartz is a long-time defensive coach who spent the past two seasons as a defensive assistant for the Tennessee Titans following a five-year stint as the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive coordinator. He also was the head coach for the Detroit Lions for five seasons from 2009-13.
